Daily salt intake: How much sodium is too much for your health?

Tips to manage sodium intake, improve heart health, and reduce the risk of severe health conditions with these expert nutritionist insights.

Salt, scientifically known as sodium chloride, plays a pivotal role in flavouring our meals and preserving food. However, as per insights from the Harvard School of Public Health’s The Nutrition Source, salt comprises 40% sodium and 60% chloride. It is the sodium that raises alarms in the medical community, as excessive intake has been linked to various health risks. If you’ve ever found yourself silently blaming your parents for limiting salt at the dinner table, it’s time to reassess. Here’s a friendly reminder of the potential health risks associated with excessive sodium consumption and practical ways to make healthier choices.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and its “One Pinch of Salt” campaign, the average daily salt intake in India exceeds the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended limit of 5 grams. This is alarming if we consider that sodium-related health issues are responsible for approximately 1.89 million deaths annually, as per the WHO.

What are the symptoms of too much sodium intake?

Sodium is often referred to as the “silent killer”. While you may not see immediate health effects, the long-term consequences can be detrimental.

Hypertension: Excessive sodium intake leads your body to retain more water, increasing the blood volume and putting extra strain on blood vessel walls. This chronic pressure condition is termed hypertension.

Heart Disease: Over time, persistent high blood pressure can damage your heart, making blood vessels rigid and increasing the risk of severe conditions like Over time, persistent high blood pressure can damage your heart, making blood vessels rigid and increasing the risk of severe conditions like heart attacks and heart failure.

Stroke risk: As the blood vessels are compromised, the likelihood of stroke significantly rises, which can lead to severe disability or even death.

Kidney damage: The kidneys also bear the brunt of high sodium levels. Overconsumption can lead to kidney issues and potentially renal failure.

“These effects are interconnected; elevated sodium levels have a significant impact on heart health, brain function, and renal function”, according to nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat.

How to control sodium intake?

Proactive measures must be taken to manage sodium intake effectively. Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat shares five tips to manage your sodium intake:

Switch to low-sodium salt: Transitioning from traditional Transitioning from traditional table salt to low-sodium alternatives is a beneficial first step. This type of salt contains approximately 15% less sodium. It is often enriched with potassium, which can further help lower blood pressure. Cook with low salt: When preparing meals, prioritise whole foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins that naturally have lower sodium levels. Experiment with herbs and spices to elevate flavours without the need for additional salt. Change dinner table habits: If you’re in the habit of reaching for the salt shaker at the dinner table, it’s time to rethink this impulse. Consider tasting your food first before adding salt. DASH diet: For those who grapple with hypertension, adopting the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while significantly reducing For those who grapple with hypertension, adopting the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, which emphasises fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while significantly reducing sodium intake. Maintaining overall health: A healthy weight, reduced stress, and regular physical activity can also help manage blood pressure levels.

How much salt is good to eat daily?

The WHO recommends limiting daily sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams (approximately one teaspoon of salt). “For individuals with high blood pressure or other risk factors, an optimal limit would be even lower, around 1,500 milligrams per day,” recommends nutritionist Jaibharat. Unfortunately, many people consume significantly more than these recommended amounts without even realising it.

How to reduce sodium intake?

Here are some simple techniques to help reduce your sodium consumption, as recommended by the American Heart Association:

Prioritise whole, minimally processed foods: Fresh produce and unprocessed meats are inherently lower in sodium.

Embrace salt-free seasonings: Utilise herbs, spices, and flavour enhancers to season your cooking.

Choose lower-sodium alternatives : When purchasing sauces, dressings, or packaged food, look for lower-sodium versions.

Cook at home: Preparing your meals allows you to control the amount of salt you use.