Daily salt intake: How much sodium is too much for your health?

Salt, scientifically known as sodium chloride, plays a pivotal role in flavouring our meals and preserving food. However, as per insights from the Harvard School of Public Health’s The Nutrition Source, salt comprises 40% sodium and 60% chloride. It is the sodium that raises alarms in the medical community, as excessive intake has been linked to various health risks. If you’ve ever found yourself silently blaming your parents for limiting salt at the dinner table, it’s time to reassess. Here’s a friendly reminder of the potential health risks associated with excessive sodium consumption and practical ways to make healthier choices.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and its “One Pinch of Salt” campaign, the average daily salt intake in India exceeds the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommended limit of 5 grams. This is alarming if we consider that sodium-related health issues are responsible for approximately 1.89 million deaths annually, as per the WHO.
Sodium is often referred to as the “silent killer”. While you may not see immediate health effects, the long-term consequences can be detrimental.
“These effects are interconnected; elevated sodium levels have a significant impact on heart health, brain function, and renal function”, according to nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat.
Proactive measures must be taken to manage sodium intake effectively. Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat shares five tips to manage your sodium intake:
The WHO recommends limiting daily sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams (approximately one teaspoon of salt). “For individuals with high blood pressure or other risk factors, an optimal limit would be even lower, around 1,500 milligrams per day,” recommends nutritionist Jaibharat. Unfortunately, many people consume significantly more than these recommended amounts without even realising it.
Here are some simple techniques to help reduce your sodium consumption, as recommended by the American Heart Association:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.