How to eat flaxseeds: 7 recipes to enjoy its health benefits

Flaxseeds, the small edible seeds derived from the plant Linum usitatissimum, are widely known for being a great source of fiber. The seeds that are usually available in brown or golden colour are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, mainly alpha-linolenic acid, and lignans, which are plant compounds with antioxidant effects. No wonder why these seeds come under the superfoods category. Having them in moderation can support heart health, digestion and weight management. But do you wonder how to eat flaxseeds? Well, mixing them with water and making a drink is not the only way to consume them! Let us tell you some interesting flaxseeds recipes.
Flaxseeds are considered a superfood for various reasons. They are not just good for gut health, but also helpful for weight management, cardiovascular health,
One of the benefits of flaxseeds is that the superfood may prevent constipation, which is a common problem with pooping. “Fibre in these seeds promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation,” says nutritionist Sonia Kumari. Hundred grams of these seeds have 27.3 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Knowing how to eat flaxseeds can be beneficial, as it may help lower bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) levels and improve overall cholesterol levels. This means the risk of heart disease may get reduced. Due to its high alpha-linolenic acid content, flaxseed may combat cardiovascular disease, as per research published in The Canadian Journal Of Cardiology.
If you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, make sure to learn how to eat flaxseeds. “The fibre content in these healthy seeds promotes satiety and helps control appetite,” says the expert. These two factors are needed to support weight loss.
Lignans in these healthy seeds, which have a nutty flavour, have mild estrogen-like effects. “These may help balance hormones, particularly during menopause, which is the stage in a woman’s life when her periods permanently stop,” says the expert.
Omega-3s and antioxidants nourish hair and prevent dryness. You can consume the superfood for which you would need to learn how to eat flaxseeds. You can even apply it to your tresses to tame your frizzy hair. You can try the DIY flaxseed hair gel for this.
These seeds may improve insulin sensitivity and help to manage blood sugar levels, which is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes. During a study, which was conducted for four weeks, people with type 2 diabetes consumed 10 grams of flaxseed powder per day. The study, published in the Journal Of Dietary Supplements, showed that the fasting blood sugar of those participants reduced by 19.7 percent.
They are highly nutritious, but to reap the benefits, try these recipes. Here’s how to eat flaxseeds for weight loss and other benefits:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Learning how to eat flaxseeds can be beneficial for your health. Just make sure to drink plenty of water while consuming these fibre-rich seeds, which may lead to stomach discomfort if you don’t stay hydrated.
Soaking is optional, but it can make flaxseeds easier to digest and helps release nutrients. Soak 1 to 2 tablespoons in water for about 2 to 3 hours or overnight, then consume.
Eating flaxseeds raw in the whole form isn’t very effective because the hard outer shell is tough to digest. Most nutrients pass through your digestive system without being absorbed.
The generally recommended daily intake of flaxseeds is 1 to 2 tablespoons (15–30 grams) of ground flaxseeds per day for most adults. This provides a great balance of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans for good health.
Yes, ground flaxseeds are generally superior to whole flaxseeds. Whole flax seeds have a tough outer shell that often passes through the digestive system without being digested. The grinding of flaxseeds breaks down the hard shell, making omega-3fatty acids, fibre, lignans, and other nutrients more accessible to the body.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.