How to eat flaxseeds: 7 recipes to enjoy its health benefits

Flaxseeds are loaded with fibre, which may help to prevent constipation and manage weight. Wondering how to eat flaxseeds? We tell you how.

Flaxseeds, the small edible seeds derived from the plant Linum usitatissimum, are widely known for being a great source of fiber. The seeds that are usually available in brown or golden colour are also loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, mainly alpha-linolenic acid, and lignans, which are plant compounds with antioxidant effects. No wonder why these seeds come under the superfoods category. Having them in moderation can support heart health, digestion and weight management. But do you wonder how to eat flaxseeds? Well, mixing them with water and making a drink is not the only way to consume them! Let us tell you some interesting flaxseeds recipes.

What are the flaxseed benefits?

Flaxseeds are considered a superfood for various reasons. They are not just good for gut health, but also helpful for weight management, cardiovascular health,

1. May prevent constipation

One of the benefits of flaxseeds is that the superfood may prevent constipation, which is a common problem with pooping. “Fibre in these seeds promote healthy digestion and prevent constipation,” says nutritionist Sonia Kumari. Hundred grams of these seeds have 27.3 grams of fibre, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

2. Heart health

Knowing how to eat flaxseeds can be beneficial, as it may help lower bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) levels and improve overall cholesterol levels. This means the risk of heart disease may get reduced. Due to its high alpha-linolenic acid content, flaxseed may combat cardiovascular disease, as per research published in The Canadian Journal Of Cardiology.

3. Weight management

If you want to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, make sure to learn how to eat flaxseeds. “The fibre content in these healthy seeds promotes satiety and helps control appetite,” says the expert. These two factors are needed to support weight loss.

4. Hormonal balance

Lignans in these healthy seeds, which have a nutty flavour, have mild estrogen-like effects. “These may help balance hormones, particularly during menopause, which is the stage in a woman’s life when her periods permanently stop,” says the expert.

5. Healthy hair

Omega-3s and antioxidants nourish hair and prevent dryness. You can consume the superfood for which you would need to learn how to eat flaxseeds. You can even apply it to your tresses to tame your frizzy hair. You can try the DIY flaxseed hair gel for this.

6. Blood sugar control

These seeds may improve insulin sensitivity and help to manage blood sugar levels, which is particularly beneficial for people with diabetes. During a study, which was conducted for four weeks, people with type 2 diabetes consumed 10 grams of flaxseed powder per day. The study, published in the Journal Of Dietary Supplements, showed that the fasting blood sugar of those participants reduced by 19.7 percent.

How to eat flaxseeds?

They are highly nutritious, but to reap the benefits, try these recipes. Here’s how to eat flaxseeds for weight loss and other benefits:

1. Flaxseed smoothie

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

1 cup of almond milk or any milk

1 banana

½ cup frozen berries

Instructions:

Grind the seeds using a food processor. Add all the ingredients to a blender. Blend them until you get a smooth healthy drink. Pour into a glass, and enjoy immediately.

2. Flaxseed oatmeal

Ingredients:

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup of water

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds and walnuts)

Fresh fruit toppings like banana and berries

Instructions:

Either go for overnight oats or cook them in water on medium heat until they become soft.

2. Stir in ground flaxseeds.

3. Top it with nuts and fresh fruits.

3. Flaxseed energy balls

Ingredients:

1 cup of dates (pitted)

½ cup cashews and almonds

¼ cup ground flaxseeds

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

Instructions:

Use a food processor to blend dates and nuts until they become sticky and coarse. Add ground flaxseeds, cocoa powder then mix well. Roll the mixture into small balls. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving these healthy energy balls.

4. Flaxseed pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup of whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based)

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Mix flour, ground flaxseeds, and baking powder in a container. In another bowl, whisk milk, egg and vanilla extract. Combine the wet and dry ingredients until you get a smooth mixture. Scoop the smooth batter onto a hot non-stick pan. Cook until bubbles get formed then flip and cook on the other side.

5. Flaxseed yogurt parfait

Ingredients:

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon ground flaxseeds

½ cup mixed berries

2 tablespoons granola

Instructions:

Make layers of yogurt, berries, and ground flaxseeds in a glass. After learning how to eat flaxseeds, sprinkle granola before serving.

6. Flaxseed bread

Ingredients:

2 cups whole wheat flour

¼ cup ground flax seeds

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cups milk (or plant milk)

1 egg

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

Before learning how to eat flaxseeds, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a large utensil and combine flour, ground the seeds, baking powder, and salt. Combine the milk, egg, oil and honey in a big bowl. Combine the wet and dry ingredients properly to make the bread. Pour the batter onto greased loaf pan. Bake it for 45 to 50 minutes, and then slice after cooling.

7. Flaxseed salad dressing

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Take olive oil, honey, mustard, salt, pepper and vinegar, and mix them well in a big bowl. Stir in the seeds, and mix well Refrigerate the healthy salad dressing and use within 3 days.

Learning how to eat flaxseeds can be beneficial for your health. Just make sure to drink plenty of water while consuming these fibre-rich seeds, which may lead to stomach discomfort if you don’t stay hydrated.

Related FAQs Should flaxseeds be soaked before eating? Soaking is optional, but it can make flaxseeds easier to digest and helps release nutrients. Soak 1 to 2 tablespoons in water for about 2 to 3 hours or overnight, then consume. Can you eat flaxseeds raw? Eating flaxseeds raw in the whole form isn’t very effective because the hard outer shell is tough to digest. Most nutrients pass through your digestive system without being absorbed. How much flaxseeds can you eat per day? The generally recommended daily intake of flaxseeds is 1 to 2 tablespoons (15–30 grams) of ground flaxseeds per day for most adults. This provides a great balance of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans for good health. Are ground flaxseeds better than whole flaxseeds? Yes, ground flaxseeds are generally superior to whole flaxseeds. Whole flax seeds have a tough outer shell that often passes through the digestive system without being digested. The grinding of flaxseeds breaks down the hard shell, making omega-3fatty acids, fibre, lignans, and other nutrients more accessible to the body.