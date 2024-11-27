Enjoy these 20 Thanksgiving appetisers before dinner

You can enjoy more than just turkey on Thanksgiving. Enjoy these easy-to-make Thanksgiving appetisers with your family and friends.

Thanksgiving, an annual holiday in the US, is a time for gratitude, get-togethers, and lots of food. The star of the Thanksgiving dinner is clearly the turkey. But before diving straight into it, you should try foods that are light and healthy. There are many Thanksgiving appetisers to impress your loved ones. Right from stuffed mushrooms to mini veggie quiches to turkey meatballs with cranberry glaze, there is something for vegetarians as well as meat lovers. As you celebrate Thanksgiving on November 28, enjoy these healthy appetisers that will tantalise your tastebuds.

Healthy Thanksgiving appetisers you can enjoy this holiday

When we think of Thanksgiving, we immediately form images of turkey in our minds. After all, it is the most popular dish during Thanksgiving celebrations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But as you enjoy the holiday with your family and friends, dig into some of the healthy Thanksgiving appetisers. You can use ingredients like mushrooms, eggs, and sweet potatoes apart from turkey. They will not only increase the flavour of your dishes but also keep you healthy. Mushrooms have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-diabetes, and anti-obesity activities, according to research published in the Biology journal in 2023. You also need to eat foods rich in fibre, especially for your gut. Hundred grams of sweet potatoes have 1.8 grams of fibre, as per the USDA. “They can improve digestion and provide sustained energy,” says nutritionist Susmita N.

Meat lovers can enjoy protein-rich foods like turkey and eggs. Hundred grams of turkey has 17.9 grams of protein, as per the USDA. Eggs are also rich in proteins that can help in the maintenance of skeletal mass, as per research published in the Frontiers In Nutrition journal in 2021. “High-quality protein can support muscle repair, immune function, and satiety,” says the expert.

Recipes for vegetarian Thanksgiving appetisers

1. Stuffed mushrooms

Ingredients:

Button mushrooms (stems removed): 20

Spinach (chopped): 1 cup

Breadcrumbs: 1/2 cup

Parmesan cheese (optional): 2 tablespoons

Garlic (minced): 2 cloves

Olive oil: 1 tablespoon

Salt and pepper: To taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Clean mushrooms and remove the stems.

3. Heat olive oil in a skillet, sauté garlic until fragrant.

4. Add spinach and cook the vegetable until wilted.

5. Mix cooked spinach, breadcrumbs, Parmesan (optional), salt, and pepper.

6. Fill mushroom caps with the mixture.

7. Arrange on a baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden.

2. Roasted sweet potato bites

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes (cut into 1/2-inch rounds): 2 large

Olive oil: 2 tablespoons

Cinnamon: 1/2 teaspoon

Pecans (chopped): 1/4 cup

Honey (optional): 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Toss sweet potato rounds in olive oil and cinnamon then arrange on a baking sheet.

3. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping halfway.

4. Top with chopped pecans and drizzle with honey before serving this Thanksgiving appetiser.

3. Caprese skewers

Ingredients:

Cherry tomatoes: 1 cup

Fresh mozzarella balls: 1 cup

Fresh basil leaves: 20

Balsamic glaze: For drizzling

Instructions:

1. On toothpicks or small skewers, alternate threading cherry tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella.

2. Arrange them on a plate and drizzle with balsamic glaze then serve this Thanksgiving appetiser.

4. Vegetable spring rolls

Ingredients:

Rice paper: 10 sheets

Carrots, cucumbers, bell peppers (julienned): 1 cup each

Fresh cilantro: 1/4 cup

Peanut dipping sauce: 1/2 cup

Instructions:

1. Soak rice paper in warm water for 10 seconds until soft.

2. Lay on a flat surface, and add vegetables and cilantro.

3. Fold edges inward, then roll tightly.

4. Serve this Thanksgiving appetiser with peanut sauce.

5. Spiced butternut squash soup shots

Ingredients:

Butternut squash (peeled, cubed): 3 cups

Coconut milk: 1 cup

Vegetable stock: 2 cups

Ginger (grated): 1 teaspoon

Olive oil: 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Heat olive oil in a pot, and sauté ginger for 1 minute.

2. Add squash and vegetable stock, and simmer until tender (20 minutes).

3. Blend until smooth, stir in coconut milk, and warm. Serve in shot glasses.

6. Zucchini fritters

Ingredients:

Zucchini (grated): 2 cups

Chickpea flour: 1/2 cup

Parsley (chopped): 2 tablespoons

Salt and pepper: To taste

Olive oil: For frying

Instructions:

1. Squeeze water from grated zucchini using a towel.

2. Mix zucchini, chickpea flour, parsley, salt, and pepper into a batter.

3. Heat olive oil in a skillet, and spoon batter into small rounds.

4. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes per side.

7. Cranberry and walnut brie bites

Ingredients:

Phyllo dough sheets: 10

Brie cheese (cubed): 1 cup

Cranberry sauce: 1/2 cup

Walnuts (chopped): 1/4 cup

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven, cut phyllo sheets into small squares and layer into mini muffin tins.

2. Add Brie, cranberry sauce, and walnuts.

3. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden then serve this Thanksgiving appetiser.

8. Roasted brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze

Ingredients:

Brussels sprouts (halved): 2 cups

Olive oil: 2 tablespoons

Balsamic vinegar: 2 tablespoons

Maple syrup: 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

2. Roast them for 20 to 25 minutes.

3. Drizzle with balsamic and maple syrup before serving this Thanksgiving appetiser.

9. Mini veggie quiches

Ingredients:

Eggs: 6

Spinach (chopped): 1 cup

Mushrooms (chopped): 1/2 cup

Bell peppers (diced): 1/2 cup

Whole-grain pastry cups: 12

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven, whisk eggs and mix in vegetables. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Pour mixture into pastry cups, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes until set.

10. Pumpkin hummus with veggie sticks

Ingredients:

Pumpkin puree: 1 cup

Chickpeas: 1 cup

Tahini: 2 tablespoons

Garlic: 1 clove

Olive oil: 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Blend pumpkin, chickpeas, tahini, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.

2. Serve this Thanksgiving appetiser with carrots, cucumber, and celery sticks.

Recipes for non-vegetarian Thanksgiving appetisers

1. Turkey meatballs with cranberry glaze

Ingredients:

Ground turkey: 500 grams

Egg: 1

Breadcrumbs: 1/2 cup

Garlic powder: 1 teaspoon

Salt and pepper: To taste

Cranberry sauce: 1/2 cup

Honey: 2 tablespoons

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven, and mix turkey, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl.

2. Form into small balls and place on a baking sheet.

3. Bake for 20 minutes until cooked through.

4. Heat cranberry sauce and honey in a pan until smooth.

5. Toss cooked meatballs in the glaze before serving this Thanksgiving appetiser.

2. Grilled shrimp skewers

Ingredients:

Large shrimp, peeled and deveined: 500 grams

Olive oil: 2 tablespoons

Lemon juice: 2 tablespoons

Garlic (minced) : 3 cloves

Paprika: 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

2. Mix olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and paprika in a bowl. Marinate shrimp for 15 minutes.

3. Thread shrimp on skewers and grill for 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve the Thanksgiving appetiser hot.

3. Smoked salmon cucumber bites

Ingredients:

Smoked salmon: 200 grams

Cucumbers: 2

Cream cheese: 1/4 cup

Dill (chopped): 1

Instructions:

1. Slice cucumbers into thick rounds.

2. Spread cream cheese on each slice.

3. Top with a piece of healthy salmon and sprinkle with dill.

4. Chicken lettuce wraps

Ingredients:

Ground chicken: 500 grams

Soy sauce: 2 tablespoons

Hoisin sauce: 2 tablespoons

Garlic (minced): 2 cloves

Lettuce leaves: 12

Instructions:

1. Heat a pan and cook chicken with soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and garlic until well done.

2. Spoon the chicken mixture into lettuce leaves and serve this Thanksgiving appetiser immediately.

5. Baked crab cakes

Ingredients:

Lump crab meat: 500 grams

Mayonnaise: 1/4 cup

Dijon mustard: 1 tablespoon

Egg: 1

Breadcrumbs: 1/2 cup

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven, combine all ingredients and form into small cakes.

2. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, flipping halfway through.

6. Deviled eggs with bacon

Ingredients:

Eggs (hard-boiled): 6

Mayonnaise: 2 tablespoons

Dijon mustard: 1 teaspoon

Bacon (cooked and crumbled): 2 slices

Instructions:

1. Slice eggs in half and remove yolks.

2. Mix yolks with mayonnaise and mustard, then spoon the mixture back into egg whites.

3. Top with crumbled bacon and serve this Thanksgiving appetiser.

7. Grilled chicken satay with peanut sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken breast (cut into strips): 2

Soy sauce: 2 tablespoons

Peanut butter: 1/4 cup

Coconut milk: 1/4 cup

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Marinate chicken breast in soy sauce for 20 minutes.

2. Thread onto skewers and grill for 6-8 minutes.

3. Mix peanut butter, coconut milk, and honey to make a dipping sauce

8. Tuna-stuffed mini bell peppers

Ingredients:

Mini bell peppers: 10

Canned tuna: 1 can

Greek yogurt: 2 tablespoons

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

1. Slice bell peppers in half and remove seeds.

2. Mix tuna, yoghurt, and lemon juice in a bowl.

3. Stuff the mixture into pepper halves and serve the Thanksgiving appetiser.

9. Teriyaki chicken meatballs

Ingredients:

Ground chicken: 500 grams

Breadcrumbs: 1/2 cup

Egg: 1

Teriyaki sauce: 1/4 cup

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven, mix chicken, breadcrumbs, and egg, then form into balls.

2. Bake for 20 minutes and coat with teriyaki sauce before serving this Thanksgiving appetiser.

10. Turkey and spinach pinwheels

Ingredients:

Whole-wheat tortillas: 4

Turkey slices: 200 grams

Cream cheese: 1/4 cup

Spinach leaves: 1 cup

Instructions:

1. Spread cream cheese on each tortilla.

2. Layer turkey and spinach, then roll tightly.

3. Slice into pinwheels and serve this Thanksgiving appetiser.

Enjoy your holiday with these Thanksgiving appetisers that are flavourful, and full of protein, and fibre.