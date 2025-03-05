Enjoy vegetable barley soup to reduce weight and improve digestion

Add barley to your bowl of soup for extra nutrition. This healthy grain can gel well with different vegetables. Follow this simple vegetable barley soup recipe.

Barley, a versatile grain, can complement many dishes. The superfood with a slightly nutty flavour can be enjoyed with vegetables in the form of a soup. Vegetable barley soup is one healthy and filling dish. As the name suggests, it is a fibre-rich soup made with barley and fresh vegetables like carrots and tomatoes. You can lightly season it with herbs and spices for enhanced flavour. Apart from the flavour, the dish is also enjoyed for its digestive, immune-boosting and weight-loss benefits. Follow this easy recipe and reap the benefits.

What are the health benefits of vegetable barley soup?

Vegetable barley soup is a perfect light meal that comes with health benefits:

1. Promotes digestive health

“Vegetables are known for being high in fibre. Barley is also rich in fibre, which helps promote regular bowel movements and keep constipation at bay,” says nutritionist Garima Chaudhry. Hundred grams of barley has 3.8 grams of fibre, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. “Fibre supports gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria and boosting digestion,” says the expert.

2. Boosts immune function

Barley is packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and zinc, which can enhance the immune system. “The vegetables in the soup, like carrots, tomatoes and bell peppers, also provide additional immune-boosting nutrients like vitamins A and C,” says the expert.

3. Supports weight loss

The fibre in barley and vegetables promote satiety, making you feel full for a longer time. When you feel full, you won’t reach out for unhealthy snacks or overeat. “Vegetable barley soup is low in calories, making it a great option for those watching their weight,” says the expert.

4. Beneficial for diabetics

Vegetable barley soup is considered a low glycemic index food. A 2015 study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry And Nutrition, showed that the glycemic index of the vegetable barley soup was 36. “Due to its low glycemic index, having this soup won’t cause spikes in blood sugar levels, making it a good choice for people with diabetes,” says Chaudhry.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Barley and the vegetables in the soup are full of anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help combat inflammation in the body. For instance, carrots have chemical compounds such as falcarinol and falcarindiol that can reduce inflammation, as per research published in Nutrients in 2023. “Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, vegetable barley soup may benefit people with conditions like arthritis,” says the expert.

Vegetable barley soup recipe

You can enjoy the goodness of barley and vegetables by following this recipe:

Ingredients:

½ cup barley (soaked for 2 hours)

1 onion (chopped)

1 carrot (diced)

½ cup of cabbage (chopped)

½ cup of tomatoes (chopped)

½ cup of bell peppers (diced)

3 cups of vegetable broth or water

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon of black pepper

½ teaspoon of turmeric

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon of oregano

Fresh coriander or parsley for garnish

Instructions:

Rinse the barley thoroughly and soak it in water for 2 hours or keep it overnight.

Chop all the vegetables (onion, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and bell peppers).

Take a large pot, and heat the oil over medium heat in it.

Add onion and sauté for about 2 to 3 minutes until it nicely turns translucent.

Add minced garlic to it and sauté for another 1 minute.

Add carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, and tomatoes to the pot. Stir and cook for at least 3 minutes, allowing the vegetables to soften a little bit.

Drain the soaked barley and add it to the pot with the vegetables.

Pour in vegetable broth or water and stir the ingredients together.

Add black pepper, salt, turmeric and oregano, and stir to combine all the ingredients.

Bring the vegetable barley soup to a boil then reduce the heat.

Cover the pot and let the soup simmer for 30 minutes, or until the barley becomes tender.

Taste the vegetable barley soup and adjust seasoning if needed.

Garnish with fresh coriander or parsley before having this healthy soup.

Who should avoid vegetable barley soup?

Like any food, vegetable barley soup may have adverse effects on your body:

Barley contains gluten, so it is not suitable for individuals with celiac disease or gluten intolerance. “If people with these conditions consume barley, it can lead to digestive discomfort and bloating,” says the expert.

Vegetable barley soup is rich in fibre, which can cause gas, bloating or digestive discomfort if consumed in excess.

Although barley has a low glycemic index, excessive consumption of any starchy food can impact blood sugar levels, particularly for people with diabetes.

If the vegetable broth used in the soup contains high sodium, it may contribute to high blood pressure or water retention.

Vegetable barley soup is light yet filling, making it perfect for lunch or dinner. It’s packed with fibre, which is great for the gut and managing weight. But stick to just one bowl of the soup in a day to reap the benefits.

Related FAQs How many calories are in vegetable barley soup? A one-cup serving (approximately 250ml) of vegetable barley soup contains 120 to 150 calories. But calories may vary based on the ingredients used and portion sizes. Is barley soup good for fever? When you have a fever, your body loses fluids through sweat. Barley soup, made with a broth base, helps replenish lost fluids and keeps you hydrated, which is crucial during fever. Barley soup is light and easy to digest, making it an excellent option when you’re feeling unwell. It provides nourishment without being too heavy on the stomach.