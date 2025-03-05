Enjoy vegetable barley soup to reduce weight and improve digestion

Chat with
Barley, a versatile grain, can complement many dishes. The superfood with a slightly nutty flavour can be enjoyed with vegetables in the form of a soup. Vegetable barley soup is one healthy and filling dish. As the name suggests, it is a fibre-rich soup made with barley and fresh vegetables like carrots and tomatoes. You can lightly season it with herbs and spices for enhanced flavour. Apart from the flavour, the dish is also enjoyed for its digestive, immune-boosting and weight-loss benefits. Follow this easy recipe and reap the benefits.
Vegetable barley soup is a perfect light meal that comes with health benefits:
“Vegetables are known for being high in fibre. Barley is also rich in fibre, which helps promote regular bowel movements and keep constipation at bay,” says nutritionist Garima Chaudhry. Hundred grams of barley has 3.8 grams of fibre, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. “Fibre supports gut health by feeding beneficial bacteria and boosting digestion,” says the expert.
Barley is packed with nutrients such as vitamin C and zinc, which can enhance the immune system. “The vegetables in the soup, like carrots, tomatoes and bell peppers, also provide additional immune-boosting nutrients like vitamins A and C,” says the expert.
The fibre in barley and vegetables promote satiety, making you feel full for a longer time. When you feel full, you won’t reach out for unhealthy snacks or overeat. “Vegetable barley soup is low in calories, making it a great option for those watching their weight,” says the expert.
Vegetable barley soup is considered a low glycemic index food. A 2015 study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Biochemistry And Nutrition, showed that the glycemic index of the vegetable barley soup was 36. “Due to its low glycemic index, having this soup won’t cause spikes in blood sugar levels, making it a good choice for people with diabetes,” says Chaudhry.
Barley and the vegetables in the soup are full of anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help combat inflammation in the body. For instance, carrots have chemical compounds such as falcarinol and falcarindiol that can reduce inflammation, as per research published in Nutrients in 2023. “Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, vegetable barley soup may benefit people with conditions like arthritis,” says the expert.
You can enjoy the goodness of barley and vegetables by following this recipe:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Like any food, vegetable barley soup may have adverse effects on your body:
Vegetable barley soup is light yet filling, making it perfect for lunch or dinner. It’s packed with fibre, which is great for the gut and managing weight. But stick to just one bowl of the soup in a day to reap the benefits.
A one-cup serving (approximately 250ml) of vegetable barley soup contains 120 to 150 calories. But calories may vary based on the ingredients used and portion sizes.
When you have a fever, your body loses fluids through sweat. Barley soup, made with a broth base, helps replenish lost fluids and keeps you hydrated, which is crucial during fever. Barley soup is light and easy to digest, making it an excellent option when you’re feeling unwell. It provides nourishment without being too heavy on the stomach.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.