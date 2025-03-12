10 lip-smacking vegan snack recipes you can try this Holi

Made with the goodness of almond flour, and coconut flour as well as plant-based butter and milk, these vegan snack recipes are a must-try this Holi.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a vibrant and cheerful event that draws people together to embrace the spirit of spring. However, as veganism, a movement that bans the consumption of animal-sourced goods, gains popularity, people may be forced to sacrifice flavour or customs due to dietary restrictions. This is where vegan snack recipes come in! These plant-based snacks are a delightful and mild alternative to traditional Holi treats. From traditional tikkis to mouthwatering fritters, these vegan snack recipes attract all palates, providing an incredibly delicious and animal-friendly Holi feast. So, are you ready to enjoy Holi healthily this year?

What is a vegan snack?

A vegan snack is any food item eaten between meals that is plant-based, which means it contains no animal products or byproducts. This includes avoiding meat, dairy products, eggs, and honey, as found in a study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference. Vegan snacks can vary from simple whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds to more complicated prepared goods like vegan chips, crackers, energy bars, and handmade delights. The main distinguishing feature is that they follow a vegan diet, emphasising plant-derived products. If you are curious about how to make them, read more to find out the best vegan snack recipes to prepare this Holi.

10 delicious vegan snack recipes

Check out these healthy and easy-to-follow vegan recipes shared by nutritionist Dhriti Jain.

1. Thandai chia pudding

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

½ teaspoon of cardamom powder

¼ teaspoon of fennel seeds (powdered)

½ teaspoon of rose water

1 tablespoon of crushed almonds & pistachios

Instructions:

Mix chia seeds, almond milk, maple syrup, cardamom, fennel, and rose water.

Stir well and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight).

Before serving, top with crushed nuts.

2. Vegan gujiya

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

¼ cup water (as needed)

½ cup grated coconut

¼ cup jaggery powder

2 tablespoons of chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

½ teaspoon of cardamom powder

Instructions:

Mix flour and coconut oil, then add water gradually to make a firm dough.

For the filling, roast coconut, add jaggery, nuts, and cardamom, and mix well.

Roll dough into small circles, fill with the coconut mix, fold, and seal edges.

Bake at 180°C for 15-20 minutes or air-fry for a healthier option.

3. Baked masala mathri

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon of semolina (optional, for crispiness)

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

½ teaspoon of carom seeds

½ teaspoon of salt

¼ teaspoon of turmeric

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

¼ cup of water (as needed)

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients to make a stiff dough.

Roll out thin, cut into small circles, and poke holes with a fork.

Bake at 180°C for 15 minutes until crisp.

4. Spiced roasted makhana (fox nuts)

Ingredients:

2 cups makhana (fox nuts)

1 teaspoon of coconut oil

½ teaspoon of cumin powder

½ teaspoon of black salt

¼ teaspoon of chili powder

¼ teaspoon of turmeric

Instructions:

Dry roast makhana in a pan for 5 minutes until crispy.

Add coconut oil and spices, toss well, and cook for another 2 minutes.

5. Vegan malpua

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon of semolina

1 cup almond milk

2 tablespoons of jaggery powder

¼ teaspoon of fennel seeds

½ teaspoon of cardamom powder

Coconut oil for frying

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients into a smooth batter. Let it rest for 10 minutes.

Heat coconut oil in a pan and pour small rounds.

Cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve warm!

6. Holi rainbow fruit chaat

Ingredients:

½ cup diced mango

½ cup diced papaya

½ cup diced kiwi

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup grapes

1 teaspoon of chaat masala

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Instructions:

Toss all fruits together in a bowl.

Sprinkle chaat masala and lemon juice, mix well, and serve fresh!

7. Besan chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup gram flour (besan)

½ cup water

¼ teaspoon of turmeric

¼ teaspoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

½ cup chopped onions & tomatoes

½ teaspoon of salt

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients to make a smooth batter.

Heat a pan, spread batter thinly, and cook until golden on both sides.

8. Spiced almond lassi

Ingredients:

1 cup almond yoghurt

½ cup water

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

½ teaspoon of cardamom powder

1 tablespoon of crushed almonds

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve chilled with crushed almonds on top.

9. Baked samosa with vegan filling

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

¼ cup water

1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

½ cup boiled peas

1 teaspoon of cumin

½ teaspoon of garam masala

½ teaspoon of chili powder

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Prepare dough and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Sauté the filling ingredients and let them cool.

Roll out dough, fill with stuffing, fold, and seal.

Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes until golden brown.

10. Vegan jalebi

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoons of chickpea flour

½ cup water

½ teaspoon of baking powder

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

½ teaspoon of cardamom

Coconut oil for frying

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients into a smooth batter and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Pour batter into a piping bag and swirl into hot coconut oil.

Fry until golden, then drizzle with maple syrup.

Takeaway

This Holi, let us reinvent festive eating with this colourful array of vegan snack recipes. We’ve explored a variety of plant-based treats, demonstrating that compassionate eating can be both delicious and joyous. These vegan snack recipes, which range from savoury fritters bursting with fresh veggies to sweet, creamy desserts made with coconut and dates, are a delicious alternative to conventional Holi dishes.

Related FAQs Are vegan Holi snacks healthy? Many vegan Holi snacks are naturally healthy, as they often rely on fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. However, like any food, moderation is key. Opt for recipes that minimize fried foods and processed ingredients. How can I make my vegan Holi snacks colorful? Use colorful vegetables like beets, carrots, and spinach. Natural food coloring made from fruits and vegetables can also be used.