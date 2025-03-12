10 lip-smacking vegan snack recipes you can try this Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is a vibrant and cheerful event that draws people together to embrace the spirit of spring. However, as veganism, a movement that bans the consumption of animal-sourced goods, gains popularity, people may be forced to sacrifice flavour or customs due to dietary restrictions. This is where vegan snack recipes come in! These plant-based snacks are a delightful and mild alternative to traditional Holi treats. From traditional tikkis to mouthwatering fritters, these vegan snack recipes attract all palates, providing an incredibly delicious and animal-friendly Holi feast. So, are you ready to enjoy Holi healthily this year?
What is a vegan snack?
A vegan snack is any food item eaten between meals that is plant-based, which means it contains no animal products or byproducts. This includes avoiding meat, dairy products, eggs, and honey, as found in a study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference. Vegan snacks can vary from simple whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds to more complicated prepared goods like vegan chips, crackers, energy bars, and handmade delights. The main distinguishing feature is that they follow a vegan diet, emphasising plant-derived products. If you are curious about how to make them, read more to find out the best vegan snack recipes to prepare this Holi.
10 delicious vegan snack recipes
Check out these healthy and easy-to-follow vegan recipes shared by nutritionist Dhriti Jain.
Roll out dough, fill with stuffing, fold, and seal.
Bake at 180°C for 20 minutes until golden brown.
10. Vegan jalebi
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoons of chickpea flour
½ cup water
½ teaspoon of baking powder
1 tablespoon of maple syrup
½ teaspoon of cardamom
Coconut oil for frying
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients into a smooth batter and let it rest for 15 minutes.
Pour batter into a piping bag and swirl into hot coconut oil.
Fry until golden, then drizzle with maple syrup.
Takeaway
This Holi, let us reinvent festive eating with this colourful array of vegan snack recipes. We’ve explored a variety of plant-based treats, demonstrating that compassionate eating can be both delicious and joyous. These vegan snack recipes, which range from savoury fritters bursting with fresh veggies to sweet, creamy desserts made with coconut and dates, are a delicious alternative to conventional Holi dishes.
Are vegan Holi snacks healthy?
Many vegan Holi snacks are naturally healthy, as they often rely on fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. However, like any food, moderation is key. Opt for recipes that minimize fried foods and processed ingredients.
How can I make my vegan Holi snacks colorful?
Use colorful vegetables like beets, carrots, and spinach. Natural food coloring made from fruits and vegetables can also be used.
