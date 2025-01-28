Try this easy vegan hot chocolate recipe to stay warm

Hot chocolate is the ultimate winter drink, but some may skip it because it is not a dairy-free beverage. If you’re one of them then go for vegan hot chocolate.

Do you like to spend winter days in your favourite sunlit area, sipping hot tea or coffee? The warmth that your body gets along with the much-needed “me-time” is unbeatable. As much as you enjoy a cup of hot tea or coffee, there is something special about savouring hot chocolate. Even vegans can enjoy this hot and yummy beverage. Vegan hot chocolate proves that the plant-based variety can be as delicious and satisfying as its dairy version. Made with plant-based milk, and cocoa, the drink is a guilt-free way to stay warm during winter.

What is vegan hot chocolate?

Vegan hot chocolate is a plant-based, dairy-free version of the classic hot chocolate drink. It is made using non-dairy milk (such as almond, soy, oat, or coconut milk) and vegan-friendly ingredients like unsweetened cocoa powder and dark chocolate without any milk solids or animal-derived additives, as found in a study published in the journal Foods.

Instead of traditional sweeteners like honey, it often uses alternatives such as maple syrup, agave nectar, or coconut sugar. Despite being free of dairy and other animal products, vegan hot chocolate retains the rich, creamy, and indulgent flavour of traditional hot chocolate, making it a comforting, ethical, and health-conscious option for anyone looking to enjoy a warm, chocolate treat. It can be customised with toppings like coconut whipped cream, vegan marshmallows, or spices like cinnamon for added flavour.

4 benefits of vegan hot chocolate

1. Rich in antioxidants

Cocoa, its main component, is rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids. These antioxidants protect cells by fighting free radicals, which are unstable chemicals that lead to cell damage, as found in a study published in the journal Antioxidants. Free radical damage is associated with a variety of health concerns, including chronic diseases. Antioxidants safeguard your body by neutralising free radicals, which contributes to general health. So, consuming this beverage might help your body’s natural defences.

2. Boosts mood

Beyond the warmth, vegan hot chocolate has a distinct mood-lifting effect. Cocoa, the heart of this delicious beverage, includes components that help improve mood. Plus, it may increase the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. Endorphins are neurotransmitters that increase emotions of pleasure and well-being while decreasing tension and anxiety, as per a study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Drinking a cup of this drink may cause a mild but significant mood boost. This cosy treat can deliver a subtle boost of happiness, making it ideal for a relaxed evening or a moment of self-care.

3. Good for heart health

Cocoa is high in flavonoids, which can increase blood flow and reduce blood pressure. These favourable effects may help minimise the risk of heart disease, which is a significant cause of death globally. Incorporating flavonoid-rich vegan hot chocolate into your diet may benefit your cardiovascular system, as per a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Pharmacology. Remember to consume it in moderation as part of a healthy lifestyle for the sake of your heart health.

4. Rich in nutrients

While cocoa contains antioxidants, the nutritional profile is significantly impacted by the plant-based milk substitutions used. “Many plant-based milks are supplemented with vital vitamins and minerals including vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which are frequently deficient in plant-based diets,” says nutritionist Falak Hanif. Choose fortified choices to boost the nutritional content of your vegan hot chocolate. This makes it a potentially nutritious beverage option, particularly for people who follow a vegan diet. Remember to choose unsweetened or mildly sweetened choices to reduce extra sugars.

How to make vegan hot chocolate?

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for vegan hot chocolate.

Ingredients:

2 cups of plant-based milk (almond, oat, soy, or coconut milk)

2 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of vegan dark chocolate (chopped)

2-3 tablespoons (or adjust to taste) of maple syrup or agave nectar

½ teaspoon of vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Coconut whipped cream, vegan marshmallows, or a sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, heat the plant-based milk over medium heat until warm (but not boiling). Stir occasionally to prevent scorching.

Whisk in the cocoa powder until it dissolves completely, ensuring no lumps remain.

Add the chopped vegan dark chocolate and stir until melted and fully incorporated.

Stir in the maple syrup (or your preferred sweetener), vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Adjust sweetness to taste.

Lower the heat and let the mixture simmer gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. This helps enhance the flavours.

Pour the hot chocolate into mugs and top with your favourite vegan toppings, like whipped coconut cream, vegan marshmallows, or a dusting of cinnamon.

Pro tips:

Use full-fat coconut milk or cashew milk for an extra creamy texture.

For a spicy twist, add a pinch of cayenne pepper or ground cinnamon.

Ensure the dark chocolate and sweetener you use are certified vegan.

Vegan hot chocolate drink is perfect for cold days. It can satisfy your sweet tooth, and also boost mood and heart health.

Related FAQs Is it safe to consume vegan hot chocolate every day? Moderation is key. Daily consumption of unsweetened or lightly sweetened vegan hot chocolate made with plant-based milk can be part of a healthy diet. However, excessive sugar intake from any source, including sweetened hot chocolate, can have negative health consequences. When is the best time to consume vegan hot chocolate? Vegan hot chocolate can be enjoyed any time of day. However, it can be particularly comforting during colder months or as a relaxing evening treat.