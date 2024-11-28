Thanksgiving 2024: 8 tasty vegan dinner recipes

Thanksgiving doesn't have to be traditional! Enjoy a delicious, plant-based feast with these easy-to-follow vegan dinner recipes.

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy delicious food and companionship. Even if you are vegan, you can still enjoy a delicious meal. From savoury main dishes to luscious desserts, these vegan dinner recipes will impress even the most devoted meat-lover. Imagine a succulent roasted butternut squash filled with aromatic wild rice and mushrooms, or a creamy vegan mac and cheese that’s both indulgent and does not make you feel guilty. And let’s not forget the highlight of the show — a decadent, creamy vegan pumpkin pie that is both filling and healthy. With these delectable and healthy recipes, you can create a feast that’s not only delicious but also kind to animals and the planet.

Benefits of vegan dinner recipes

Vegan dinner recipes have many advantages for people and the environment. You can support sustainable agriculture, save water, and lessen your carbon footprint by eating plant-based foods. Plus, vegan diets often include less cholesterol and saturated fat, both of which are linked to heart health. Additionally, foods derived from plants are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which support healthy digestion and general well-being, as per a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Making the switch to vegan dinner recipes is a tasty way to improve both the environment and your health.

8 lip-smacking vegan dinner recipes you can try this Thanksgiving

Here are some delicious vegan dinner recipes recommended by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani:

1. Roasted root vegetables

Ingredients:

250 grams of sweet potatoes

250 grams of carrots

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of rosemary

Method:

As part of vegan dinner recipes, include roasted root vegetables for which you need to preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

Peel and chop vegetables.

Toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, thyme, and rosemary.

Roast for 30-40 minutes, or until tender.

2. Vegan stuffing

Ingredients:

250 grams of bread cubes

Vegetable broth

1 onion

1 celery

1 teaspoon of sage

1 teaspoon of thyme

1 teaspoon of nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon of salt, and pepper.

Method:

Sauté onion and celery.

Combine with bread cubes, broth, herbs, yeast, salt, and pepper.

Bake in a greased dish at 350°F (175°C) for 30-40 minutes.

3. Creamy vegan mac and cheese

Ingredients:

Pasta

1 tablespoon of vegan butter

1 tablespoon of vegan milk

1 teaspoon of nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of salt, and pepper.

Method:

Cook pasta according to package directions.

Melt butter in a saucepan.

Whisk in milk, nutritional yeast, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.

Pour sauce over pasta and stir to combine.

4. Vegan green bean casserole

Ingredients:

250 grams of green beans

2 tablespoons of vegan cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup of fried onions

Handful of breadcrumbs

Method:

Cook green beans.

Mix with vegan cream of mushroom soup.

Top with fried onions and breadcrumbs.

Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 20-25 minutes.

5. Vegan pumpkin pie

Ingredients:

Pie crust

2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree

1 cup of almond milk

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ginger

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of cloves

1 teaspoon of salt

Method:

Mix pumpkin puree, almond milk, maple syrup, spices, and salt.

Pour into pie crust.

Bake at 425°F (220°C) for 15 minutes, then reduce to 350°F (175°C) and bake for 40-50 minutes.

6. Vegan cranberry sauce

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of cranberries

2 tablespoons of orange juice

1 tablespoon of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of cloves

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until thickened.

7. Roasted Brussels sprouts

Ingredients:

1 cup of Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon of maple syrup

1 teaspoon of salt, and pepper

Method:

Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and pepper.

Roast at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes, or until tender and browned.

8. Vegan chocolate cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of almond flour

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

½ cup of vegan milk

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Method:

Mix dry ingredients.

Combine wet ingredients.

Gradually add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.

Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 30-35 minutes.

While using these vegan dinner recipes, adjust quantities based on the number of servings you need. Feel free to experiment with different herbs, spices, and vegetables to create your own unique vegan Thanksgiving feast.

Takeaway

This Thanksgiving, you can prove that vegan dishes can be just as delicious and satisfying as traditional fare. From hearty main dishes like roasted root vegetables to desserts like pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, these vegan dinner recipes offer a delightful twist to classic Thanksgiving flavours. So, gather your loved ones, set the table, and indulge in a compassionate and flavourful feast.