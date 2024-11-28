Thanksgiving 2024: 8 tasty vegan dinner recipes

Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy delicious food and companionship. Even if you are vegan, you can still enjoy a delicious meal. From savoury main dishes to luscious desserts, these vegan dinner recipes will impress even the most devoted meat-lover. Imagine a succulent roasted butternut squash filled with aromatic wild rice and mushrooms, or a creamy vegan mac and cheese that’s both indulgent and does not make you feel guilty. And let’s not forget the highlight of the show — a decadent, creamy vegan pumpkin pie that is both filling and healthy. With these delectable and healthy recipes, you can create a feast that’s not only delicious but also kind to animals and the planet.
Benefits of vegan dinner recipes
Vegan dinner recipes have many advantages for people and the environment. You can support sustainable agriculture, save water, and lessen your carbon footprint by eating plant-based foods. Plus, vegan diets often include less cholesterol and saturated fat, both of which are linked to heart health. Additionally, foods derived from plants are high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which support healthy digestion and general well-being, as per a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Making the switch to vegan dinner recipes is a tasty way to improve both the environment and your health.
8 lip-smacking vegan dinner recipes you can try this Thanksgiving
Here are some delicious vegan dinner recipes recommended by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani:
Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until thickened.
7. Roasted Brussels sprouts
Ingredients:
1 cup of Brussels sprouts
1 tablespoon of olive oil
1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon of maple syrup
1 teaspoon of salt, and pepper
Method:
Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, salt, and pepper.
Roast at 400°F (200°C) for 20-25 minutes, or until tender and browned.
8. Vegan chocolate cake
Ingredients:
1 cup of almond flour
2 tablespoons of sugar
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1 teaspoon of salt
½ cup of vegan milk
1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Method:
Mix dry ingredients.
Combine wet ingredients.
Gradually add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.
Bake at 350°F (175°C) for 30-35 minutes.
While using these vegan dinner recipes, adjust quantities based on the number of servings you need. Feel free to experiment with different herbs, spices, and vegetables to create your own unique vegan Thanksgiving feast.
Takeaway
This Thanksgiving, you can prove that vegan dishes can be just as delicious and satisfying as traditional fare. From hearty main dishes like roasted root vegetables to desserts like pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, these vegan dinner recipes offer a delightful twist to classic Thanksgiving flavours. So, gather your loved ones, set the table, and indulge in a compassionate and flavourful feast.
