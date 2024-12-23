5 delicious vegan cake recipes you can whip-up this Christmas

Made with the goodness of almond flour, coconut flour as well as plant-based butters and milks, these vegan cake recipes are a must-try this Christmas.

Christmas, a season of joy, love, and delightful pleasures, is often associated with rich, delicious desserts. But, with veganism, a movement that restricts the consumption of animal-sourced foods, growing in popularity, people might feel the need to give up on taste or traditions due to limitations of the diet. Here’s where vegan cakes come in! Made using plant-based ingredients are a tasty and gentle alternative to standard Christmas sweets. From classic fruitcakes to lip-smacking chocolate cakes, these vegan cake recipes cater to all palates, providing a Christmas feast that is both tasty and animal-friendly. They are made from healthy ingredients such as flax seeds and plant-based milk made from almonds and coconuts. So, are you ready to welcome Christmas on a healthy note this year?

What is a vegan cake?

A vegan cake is a delightful treat made entirely of plant-based ingredients, making them ideal for vegans or anybody looking for a cruelty-free, environmentally friendly dessert alternative. These vegan cake recipes replace animal-derived elements including eggs, milk, butter, and honey with innovative plant-based substitutes, as found in a study published in the journal Foods. From flax eggs to plant-based milk and butter, these plant-based food alternatives work wonderfully to make moist, flavourful, and beautiful cakes. Learn how to make a vegan cake without sacrificing your values.

5 vegan cake recipes to try this Christmas

Here are some tasty vegan cake recipes you can try out this Christmas, as suggested by dietician Gauri Anand.

1. Vegan vanilla cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of non-dairy milk such as almond milk or oats milk

1 tablespoon of oil

1 teaspoon of vinegar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of non-dairy vanilla frosting (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 8-inch cake pans.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.

Gradually add wet ingredients to dry, mixing until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Let cool completely before frosting.

2. Vegan chocolate cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of warm water

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of oil

1 teaspoon of vinegar

Chocolate frosting

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9×13-inch baking pan.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.

Gradually add wet ingredients to dry, mixing until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Let cool completely before frosting.

3. Vegan carrot cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

1 teaspoon of ground cloves

1 cup of non-dairy milk such as coconut milk or soy milk

1 tablespoon of oil

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 grated carrots

7-8 chopped walnuts

7-8 raisins

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 9×13-inch baking pan.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.

Gradually add wet ingredients to dry, mixing until just combined.

Stir in carrots, walnuts, and raisins.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 35-40 minutes.

Let cool completely before frosting.

4. Vegan lemon cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of non-dairy milk such as almond milk or oat milk

1 tablespoon of oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 lemon zest

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

Lemon glaze

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 8-inch cake pans.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients.

Gradually add wet ingredients to dry, mixing until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Let cool completely before frosting with lemon glaze.

5. Vegan red velvet cake

Ingredients:

1 cup of flour

½ cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

1 cup of non-dairy buttermilk

1 tablespoon of oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of red food colouring

1 cup of cream cheese frosting

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour two 8-inch cake pans.

Whisk together dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients and red food coloring.

Gradually add wet ingredients to dry, mixing until just combined.

Pour batter into prepared pans and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Let cool completely before frosting with cream cheese frosting.

Things to remember while trying vegan cake recipes:

While vegan cake recipes are fairly simple and you are sure to whip some amazing desserts even in your first attempt, here are some tips to get you started. Make sure to follow these:

Use good quality plant-based ingredients.

Don’t overmix the batter.

Grease and flour your pans well.

Check if the cake is based with a toothpick.

Let the cakes cool completely before frosting.

Experiment with different flavours and frostings.

Are there any side effects of ingredients used in vegan cake recipes?

While most vegan cake recipes don’t contain ingredients that can have any specific side effects, there are still some possible risks associated with some of these. Here’s what you should be careful about while attempting these vegan cake recipes:

Some people might be allergic to nuts, soy, or other plant-based ingredients used in vegan cake recipes.

If you have a gluten intolerance, be sure to choose gluten-free vegan cake options.

Vegan cake recipes, like any other cake, can be high in sugar. Consuming too much sugar can lead to weight gain and other health issues.

While these vegan cake recipes are super easy to whip up, it is important to enjoy these desserts in moderation and balance them with a healthy diet. Also, always consult with your dietician before including it in your diet.