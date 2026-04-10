Chef Sabyasachi Gorai shares 3 healthy hazelnut recipes to try in summer

Try delicious hazelnut recipes to enhance summer meals with good nutrition and great flavour, offering something for everyone.

We often talk about almonds, walnuts and pistachios, but even hazelnuts are one of the most nutrient-dense nuts worth adding to our diet. While their high fibre and protein content ensure the stomach stays satiated during summer, the vitamin E, magnesium, and heart-healthy fat content in hazelnuts also help to combat fatigue and protect the skin. Add their antioxidant boost, and you’ve got the perfect ingredient for summer-friendly cooking! Want some hazelnut recipes? Try unique dishes suggested by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.

But before we share these special hazelnut recipes, let’s find out more about the health benefits of hazelnuts.

“Hazelnuts help fight oxidative stress caused by heat, support skin health against UV damage, and reduce inflammation. Rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, hazelnuts provide important nutrients for heart health. They boost energy during hot months and also make a great portable snack,” nutritionist and certified diabetes educator Dr Archana Batra tells Health Shots.

Recipe 1: Mushroom risotto with hazelnut truffle crumble

A creamy, earthy risotto elevated with a crunchy, aromatic hazelnut topping, comfort food that still feels light.

Ingredients

For the risotto

• 1 tbsp butter or oil

• 2 sprigs thyme

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 2 tsp garlic powder

• 500g risotto rice (soaked)

• 2 tbsp aromat powder

• ½ cup grated Parmesan

• 200g mushrooms, sliced

• Salt to taste

• Hot water as needed

For the hazelnut truffle crumble

• 100g hazelnuts

• 1 tsp truffle oil

• 1 tbsp garlic powder

• ½ tsp black pepper

Method

Step 1: Make the risotto

Heat butter/oil and sauté thyme and onions. Add mushrooms and cook for 3–4 minutes. Stir in rice, garlic powder, and aromat dissolved in hot water. Cook until tender (about 15 minutes). Finish with Parmesan.

Step 2: Prepare the crumble

Toast hazelnuts (5–8 minutes), cool, then grind coarsely with garlic powder, pepper, and salt. Mix in truffle oil.

Step 3: Assemble

Serve risotto hot, topped with the hazelnut crumble for a rich crunch.

Calories

Approximately 600-700 calories per serving (based on 4 servings)

Nutrient breakdown (per serving):

Carbohydrates: 90g

Protein: 15g

Fat: 25g

Saturated fat: 10g

Fibre: 4g

Vitamin E: From hazelnuts

Magnesium: From hazelnuts and mushrooms

Recipe 2: Pulled plant meat tacos

Fresh, zesty, and satisfying, these tacos bring together plant-based protein and nutty crunch in a summer-friendly bite.

Ingredients

For the pulled plant meat

• 200g plant-based meat

• 40g bhuna masala

• Salt to taste

For the hazelnut salsa

• 1 tomato, chopped

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 2–3 sprigs coriander

• 2 green chillies, chopped

• 50g toasted hazelnuts, chopped

Method

Step 1: Prepare the plant meat

Boil until soft, drain, and shred. Toss with bhuna masala and salt.

Step 2: Make the salsa

Combine tomato, onion, chillies, lemon juice, and hazelnuts. Season and finish with fresh coriander.

Step 3: Assemble

Fill tacos with the pulled plant meat and top generously with hazelnut salsa.

Calories

Approximately 300-350 calories per serving (based on 4 servings)

Nutrient breakdown (per serving):

Carbohydrates: 35g

Protein: 20g

Fat: 15g

Saturated fat: 4g

Fibre: 6g

Vitamin C: From tomatoes and coriander

Heart-healthy fats: From hazelnuts

Recipe 3: Hazelnut baklava

Flaky, creamy, and delicately sweet, this baklava is a luxurious summer dessert with a nutty twist.

Ingredients

• 12 filo sheets

• 120g cream cheese

• 200g cooking cream

• 40g icing sugar

• 200g melted unsalted butter

• 100g chopped toasted hazelnuts

• 100g sugar

• 100ml water

Method

Step 1: Layer the baklava

Grease a tray. Layer 6 filo sheets, brushing each with butter. Spread cream cheese filling (cream cheese + cream + icing sugar). Add another 6 buttered filo sheets. Cut into diamonds.

Step 2: Bake

Bake at 200–220°C for 20–30 minutes until golden.

Step 3: Prepare syrup

Boil sugar and water to one-thread consistency.

Step 4: Finish

Pour hot syrup over baked baklava. Garnish with rose petals and icing sugar. Serve warm or chilled.

Calories

Approximately 450-500 calories per serving (based on 12 servings)

Nutrient breakdown (per serving):

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Carbohydrates: 55g

Protein: 4g

Fat: 30g

Saturated fat: 15g

Fibre: 2g

Sugars: High due to syrup and added sugar

Calcium: From cream cheese

Vitamin E and magnesium: From hazelnuts

Hazelnuts prove that summer eating doesn’t have to be bland or restrictive. With the right balance of nutrition and indulgence, these recipes deliver flavour, texture, and seasonal comfort without the heaviness.