7 soup recipes that can help you reduce belly fat in no time

Consuming soups to reduce belly fat can be beneficial as these are low in calories, and fibre and high in protein. You must try these 7 recipes.

It is safe to say that a flat belly is a major goal for women on their weight loss journey. While there are many exercises as well as low-carb diets that can help you get to this point, it often gets confusing regarding what to eat for a flat stomach. If you are not a salad person, but looking for a meal that can keep you full, soups can be a great option. Consuming soups to reduce belly fat can work wonders as these dishes are high in fibre and low in calories. However, make sure to prepare your soup as healthy as you can by adding whole grain ingredients, low-fat dairy options as well as plenty of fresh vegetables and herbs.

How do soups help in weight loss?

Soups aid in weight loss owing to their lower caloric density but high volume, which keeps a person full but with fewer calories. A study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, states that soup consumption is associated with a lower risk of obesity and aids in body-weight management. “Also, based upon the ingredients of the soup such as vegetables, legumes or whole grains, soups become rich in fibre which slows down the digestion and keeps a person full for a longer time,” explains dietitian Garima Goyal. Additionally, these ingredients make the soup highly rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Certain ingredients of the soup increase the body’s metabolic rate such as chili peppers or ginger. The high water content of soup adds to hydration and satiety too.

7 soup recipes to burn belly fat

1. Spicy Cabbage Soup

Ingredients:

1 cup cabbage, shredded

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tomato, chopped

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp cayenne pepper

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil in a pot, add garlic and onion, and sauté until fragrant.

2. Add carrot, bell pepper, and cabbage, and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add tomatoes, vegetable broth, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper.

4. Simmer for 20 minutes, then serve hot.

2. Broccoli and Spinach Detox Soup

Ingredients:

1 cup broccoli florets

1 cup spinach

1 zucchini, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp olive oil

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil, add garlic and onion, and sauté.

2. Add broccoli, spinach, and zucchini, and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Pour in vegetable broth, and add salt and pepper.

4. Simmer for 15-20 minutes, then blend until smooth.

3. Tomato Basil Soup with Cayenne

Ingredients:

4 large tomatoes, chopped

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp olive oil

Half tsp cayenne pepper

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil, add garlic and onion, and sauté until soft.

2. Add tomatoes and cayenne pepper, and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add vegetable broth, bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Blend with basil leaves until smooth, then serve.

4 Carrot Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

4 carrots, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1-inch ginger, grated

1 tsp olive oil

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil, sauté onion and ginger until fragrant.

2. Add carrots and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add broth, salt, and pepper, and simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Blend until smooth, then serve warm.

5 Cauliflower Turmeric Soup

Ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1-inch ginger, grated

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp olive oil

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil, add onion and ginger, and sauté.

2. Add cauliflower and turmeric, and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Add broth, simmer for 20 minutes, then blend.

6 Lentil and Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

1 cup red or green lentils, rinsed

1 carrot, diced

1 celery stalk, diced

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 zucchini, diced

1 cup spinach

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp olive oil

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil in a pot, add garlic and onion, and sauté until soft.

2. Add carrot, celery, and zucchini, and cook for 5 minutes.

3. Stir in lentils, cumin, vegetable broth, salt, and pepper.

4. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes until lentils are tender.

5. Stir in spinach just before serving.

7 Green Pea and Mint Soup

Ingredients:

2 cups green peas (fresh or frozen)

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp olive oil

4 cups vegetable broth

One fourth cup fresh mint leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

Steps:

1. Heat olive oil in a pot, add garlic and onion, and sauté until soft.

2. Add green peas and cook for a few minutes.

3. Add vegetable broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Add mint leaves and blend until smooth.

5. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

What to remember while drinking soups to reduce belly fat?

While consuming soups to reduce belly fat can work wonders, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Though soups are healthy, always watch out for portion sizes as large portions may add to more calories.

Be cautious not to add extra cheese or cream as it adds extra calories.

While choosing ingredients for soup, add high-fibre ingredients such as broccoli, cabbage, spinach, grains etc.

To further boost the body’s metabolism, add foods with a mild thermic effect such as cayenne pepper or ginger.

How to make sure your soup is healthy?

Soups to reduce belly fat need to be made in a healthy way with non-fattening ingredients. Here is what you have to do:

Add a teaspoon of olive oil or avocado oil as they are healthy fats. Also use lean proteins such as beans, whole grains or lentils to add satiety as well as promote muscle growth.

Load your soups with a variety of colourful vegetables like carrots, broccoli, spinach, bell peppers and cauliflower for weight loss. They’re packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Add lean protein sources like chicken, fish, beans, or lentils to make your soup more satisfying and nutritious.

Incorporate whole grains like barley, quinoa, or brown rice for added fibre and complex carbohydrates.

Use fresh herbs and spices to enhance flavour without adding extra sodium.

If you use dairy, opt for low-fat or non-dairy alternatives like almond milk or coconut milk.

Use low-sodium vegetable or bone broth as the base for your soup.

When to have soups to reduce belly fat?

The best time to have soups to reduce belly fat is as a meal replacement or a light meal. This means you can have it for lunch or dinner, or even as a late-night snack. Soups to reduce belly fat can be beneficial as they are typically low in calories, especially if made with vegetables and lean protein. They are also packed with fibre-rich vegetables, which can help you feel fuller for longer and reduce cravings.

Takeaway

Consuming soups to reduce belly fat can help you slim down in no time. However, like any food, these also need to be cooked with the right ingredients and consumed in moderation. Adding fresh veggies and herbs not only makes these delicious but helps in making them healthier as well. Soups to reduce belly fat should include low-fat or non-dairy products such as almond milk, instead of heavy cream. Avoid creamy soups loaded with heavy cream and cheese. Opt for clear broths or vegetable-based soups with lean protein sources like chicken or beans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can soup help in reducing belly fat?

Yes. While soup alone won’t magically melt away belly fat, it can be a helpful tool in a weight loss plan. Soups can be low in calories, high in fibre, and satisfying, which can help reduce overall calorie intake and curb cravings.

2. Which are the best soups to reduce belly fat?

If you are on the lookout for recipes for soups to reduce belly fat, then opt for clear broth-based soups with plenty of vegetables and lean protein. Avoid creamy soups, which are often high in calories and unhealthy fats.

3. Can you add noodles or pasta while making soups to burn belly fat?

This is not the best option for ingredients to add. While noodles and pasta can add flavour and texture, they can also increase the calorie and carbohydrate content of your soup. It’s best to limit their intake or choose whole-grain options.