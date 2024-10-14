8 smoothie recipes for constipation to get your bowels moving

Packed with fiber and nutrition, these smoothie recipes for constipation are sure to get you instant relief. Read on to learn more.

Do you dread what you eat or drink when you are constipated? What if we told you that a refreshing smoothie can bring you relief from constipation. These smoothie recipes, which are high in fiber, nutrients, and hydrating liquids, can help you balance your digestive system. Whether you are looking for a quick breakfast, a healthy snack, or a post-workout recovery drink, there’s a smoothie recipe to suit your taste. From classic combinations like banana and spinach to exotic blends with chia seeds and coconut water, these recipes offer a variety of flavours and most importantly are simple yet delicious home remedies for constipation.

What is constipation?

Constipation is a common digestive illness that causes difficulties passing stools or infrequent bowel movements, according to a study published in StatPearls. It is caused by excessive colon dryness, a lack of fiber in the diet, a lack of excellent fat lubricants, and poor peristalsis, or the downward-flowing wind principle in our bodies. Constipation is a gastrointestinal health issue characterised by inadequate waste evacuation and the inability to discharge waste daily. Your stools may become dry and hard, making them unpleasant and difficult to pass, and they may eventually cause fissures, internal bleeding, and piles.

How does food impact constipation?

Eating right can help in avoiding constipation. A fiber-rich diet is essential for preventing constipation. Fiber, a carbohydrate found in plant-based foods, adds bulks to your stool and makes it easier to pass, as found in a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology. Include whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole-wheat bread in your meals. Fruits and vegetables, particularly those with skins, such as apples and pears, are high in fiber. Legumes, such as lentils and beans, are high in fibre. Remember to stay hydrated as water softens your stool. Constipation can be effectively avoided by eating a well-balanced, fibre-rich diet and staying hydrated. Check out high-fiber foods to keep constipation at bay.

How are smoothies an effective home remedy for constipation?

Smoothies are an effective home remedy for constipation due to their combination of fiber, nutrients, and hydration. “The fiber content in fruits, vegetables, and seeds helps to bulk up stool, making it easier to pass. Additionally, the nutrients and electrolytes in the ingredients in smoothie recipes for constipation can help to regulate bowel movements and prevent dehydration. The liquid base of smoothies also aids in hydration, which is essential for maintaining healthy digestion,” explains the expert. By incorporating these beneficial elements into a delicious and convenient beverage, smoothies can be a natural and effective way to alleviate constipation. Check out the other home remedies for constipation here.

8 best smoothie recipes for constipation

Here are 8 delicious and effective smoothie recipes to help alleviate constipation. Each recipe is packed with fiber, nutrients, and hydrating liquids to promote healthy digestion, as recommended by dietician Gauri Anand.

1. Banana and spinach smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 ripe banana

• 1 cup of fresh spinach

• 1 cup of almond milk

• 1 tablespoon of chia seeds

• 1 teaspoon of honey (optional)

Method:

• Peel the banana and cut it into chunks.

• Place the banana, spinach, almond milk, chia seeds, and honey (if using) in a blender.

• Blend until smooth and creamy.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

2. Berry Blast smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

• 1 cup of Greek yoghurt

• 1/2 cup of orange juice

• 1 tablespoon of flaxseed meal

Method:

• Combine the berries, Greek yoghurt, orange juice, and flaxseed meal in a blender.

• Blend until smooth and creamy.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

3. Avocado green smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 ripe avocado

• 1 cup of spinach

• 1 cup of coconut water

• 1/2 banana

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Method:

• Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh.

• Place the avocado, spinach, coconut water, banana, and lemon juice in a blender.

• Blend until smooth and creamy.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

4. Pineapple and banana smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of pineapple chunks

• 1 banana

• 1 cup of almond milk

• 1 tablespoon of honey (optional)

Method:

• Cut the pineapple and banana into chunks.

• Place the pineapple, banana, and honey (if using) in a blender.

• Blend until smooth.

• Strain the smoothie to remove any pulp.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

5. Prune and oat smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 cup of pitted prunes

• 1/2 cup of rolled oats

• 1 cup of water

• 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed

Method:

• Combine the prunes, oats, water, and ground flaxseed in a blender.

• Blend until smooth.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

6. Pear and chia smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 pear, peeled and cored

• 1/2 cup of chia seeds

• 1 cup of almond milk

• 1 tablespoon of honey (optional)

Method:

• Cut the pear into chunks.

• Combine the pear, chia seeds, almond milk, and honey (if using) in a blender.

• Blend until smooth.

• Pour into a glass and let the chia seeds sit for a few minutes to thicken.

7. Papaya and yoghurt smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 papaya, peeled and diced

• 1 cup of Greek yoghurt

• 1 tablespoon of honey (optional)

Method:

• Combine the papaya, Greek yoghurt, and honey (if using) in a blender.

• Blend until smooth and creamy.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

8. Kiwi and spinach smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 kiwi, peeled and sliced

• 1 cup of spinach

• 1 cup of water

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Method:

• Place the kiwi, spinach, water, and lemon juice in a blender.

• Blend until smooth.

• Pour into a glass and enjoy immediately.

Side effects of drinking smoothies for constipation

While smoothies can be a healthy and effective way to alleviate constipation, it is important to note that excessive consumption of certain ingredients or improper preparation can lead to some potential side effects. Here are a few things to keep in mind while choosing the best smoothie recipes for constipation.

Sugar content : If you add excessive amounts of honey, agave nectar, or fruit juice to your smoothies, it can contribute to weight gain and other health problems.

: If you add excessive amounts of honey, agave nectar, or fruit juice to your smoothies, it can contribute to weight gain and other health problems. Dairy sensitivity : For individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, consuming dairy-based smoothies can cause digestive issues like bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.

: For individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy allergies, consuming dairy-based smoothies can cause digestive issues like bloating, gas, and diarrhoea. Fiber overload : While fiber is essential for constipation relief, excessive consumption of fiber-rich foods can lead to bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort.

: While fiber is essential for constipation relief, excessive consumption of fiber-rich foods can lead to bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort. Nutrient deficiencies : If you rely solely on smoothies for your nutrition, you may miss out on essential nutrients found in other food groups.

: If you rely solely on smoothies for your nutrition, you may miss out on essential nutrients found in other food groups. Allergic reactions: Certain fruits, vegetables, or additives in smoothies can cause allergic reactions in some individuals.