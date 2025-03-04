6 super-easy soup recipes for diabetics

Drinking soups for diabetics can be a yummy way to control blood sugar. Check out these easy recipes and incorporate them into your meals every day.

You have to be careful of what you eat if you suffer from high blood sugar. However, eating a restricted diabetes diet can get quite monotonous. If you are looking to break the monotony and also eat something healthy, try soups.

Yes, there are many benefits of soups for diabetics, the biggest one being their ability to prevent a sugar spike. Soups aid in the slow digestion of nutrients and also help in glucose management. What’s more? They are delicious and satiating. However, while making these soups for diabetics, it is important to add the correct ingredients in the right proportions. Here are some very easy recipes for you to follow.

Benefits of soups for diabetics

It is beneficial to drink soups for diabetics because they offer a nutrient-rich, low-calorie and fluid meal choice that assists in controlling blood sugar levels. Most soups for diabetics include vegetables and legumes and are lean, protein-based soups with high fibre content. This supports slow digestion and avoids blood sugar spikes. Broth soups are better than creamy soups since they have fewer unhealthy fats and calories, says dietician Veena V.

Adding foods such as leafy greens can help improve glycemic control, states this study, published in the Journal of Nutritional Science. Beans and whole grains to soups for diabetics can be both satiating as well as aid in overall glucose management. Avoiding high-sodium, processed, or starchy soups is essential to ensure that blood sugar levels are balanced.

Soups for diabetics: 6 recipes to follow

Here are some easy recipes for soups for diabetics that you can try out:

Hi! I am

1. Lentil and spinach soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 carrots, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup diced tomatoes (fresh or canned)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon black pepper (adjust to taste)

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup of lentils (rinsed and drained)

2 cups fresh spinach (chopped)

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions and carrots and sauté for about 3-4 minutes until soft.

Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds until fragrant. Mix in the diced tomatoes, cumin, and black pepper. Stir well and cook for 2 minutes.

Pour in the vegetable broth and add the rinsed lentils. Stir everything together.

Bring the soup to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook for 25–30 minutes or until the lentils are tender.

Once the lentils are soft, add the fresh spinach. Stir and let it cook for another 3-5 minutes until the spinach wilts.

Taste and adjust salt and seasoning as needed.

2. Tomato basil soup

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

4 large fresh tomatoes, chopped

2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon black pepper (adjust to taste)

Salt to taste

½ cup fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté for 3–4 minutes until softened.

Stir in the minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds until fragrant. Add the chopped tomatoes to the pot.

Pour in the vegetable broth and mix in the dried oregano. Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer and cook for about 15–20 minutes until the tomatoes become tender. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

Blend the mixture using an immersion blender or transfer it to a regular blender and blend until smooth. Return the blended soup to the pot.

Stir in fresh basil leaves and season with black pepper and salt.

3. Mushroom and Barley Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

½ cup pearl barley (rinsed and drained)

4 cups vegetable broth (low-sodium)

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf

½ teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional, for added freshness)

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté for 3–4 minutes until translucent.

Stir in minced garlic and sliced mushrooms, cooking for another 5 minutes until mushrooms release their moisture and soften.

Pour in the vegetable broth and add rinsed pearl barley.

Mix in dried thyme and the bay leaf.

Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 35–40 minutes until the barley is tender.

Remove the bay leaf. Season with black pepper and salt to taste. Stir in lemon juice for a refreshing touch.

4. Cabbage and Carrot Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup diced carrots

4 cups vegetable broth (low-sodium)

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon black pepper (adjust to taste)

¼ teaspoon salt (optional, or as per preference)

½ teaspoon dried oregano or thyme (optional, for added flavour)

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes until soft.

Stir in minced garlic and cook for another minute.

Add shredded cabbage and diced carrots, sautéing for 5 minutes until slightly softened.

Pour in the vegetable broth and mix in turmeric, black pepper, and oregano/thyme.

Bring the soup to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 15–20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

5. Broccoli and cauliflower soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups cauliflower florets

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

½ teaspoon black pepper (adjust to taste)

¼ teaspoon salt (optional, or as per preference)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes until soft.

Stir in minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.

Add chopped broccoli and cauliflower florets to the pot.

Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and let it simmer for 15–20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Remove the pot from heat and let it cool slightly.

Use an immersion blender or transfer to a blender to puree until smooth.

Stir in the lemon juice. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

5. Zucchini & Basil Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 medium zucchinis, chopped

3 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

½ teaspoon black pepper (adjust to taste)

¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

½ teaspoon dried oregano or thyme (optional)

Basil leaves, a few

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pot over medium heat.

Add chopped onions and sauté for 2–3 minutes until soft.

Stir in minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.

Add chopped zucchini to the pot and sauté for 3–4 minutes.

Pour in the vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and let it simmer for about 15 minutes until the zucchini is tender.

Remove the pot from heat and let it cool slightly. Add fresh basil leaves, then use an immersion blender or transfer to a blender to puree until smooth.

How to make soups for diabetics?

It is beneficial to drink soups for diabetics, but these need to be made in the right way. You can easily make healthy soups for diabetics by using whole grains, lean proteins and fibre-enriched vegetables while avoiding sugary and refined carbs. Here are some things to keep in mind while preparing these soup recipes:

Eat a broth soup rather than cream-based soups to minimise harmful fats and calories, says Veena.

Add ingredients such as zucchini, legumes, leafy greens, and mushrooms to control blood sugars while making soups for diabetics.

Replace unwanted salt with spices and herbs that are natural and healthy like turmeric, garlic, and black pepper. Diabetes UK states that people with diabetes are more likely to be affected by high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney disease. This is why the use of salt should be limited while making soups for diabetics.

Avoid processed foods, high-sodium stocks and starchy vegetables such as potatoes and corn. Home-cooked soup with fresh whole ingredients allows for more control over nutrition and stable glucose levels.

While these soups for diabetics can be healthy, it is important to consult your doctor before consumption.

Related FAQs Can you have soups every day if you have diabetes? Yes, diabetics can have soup daily if it is nutrient-rich, low in unhealthy fats and made with balanced, blood sugar-friendly ingredients. Having soup daily is fine, but it should be part of a well-balanced diet with enough protein, fibre, and healthy fats. But a meal consisting only of soup may not be sufficient in protein or calories, especially for those who need to maintain muscle mass or energy levels or it should be a combination of protein, veggies and healthy fat soup example chicken soup with vegetables and seasoned with butter. What to never include in soups for diabetics? Refined carbohydrates such as white rice, pasta and potatoes should be avoided being added into soups for diabetics because they will lead to blood sugar spikes. But in moderation with people who are controlling diabetes well, these can be included in diabetes-friendly soups if combined with fibre, protein, and healthy fats. Sweet potatoes, for instance, have a lower glycemic index than white potatoes and can be included in controlled portions.