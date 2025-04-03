6 high protein snacks for Navratri and how to make them

Protein is a must trying Navratri fasting to keep your energy levels high. Check out 6 high protein snacks recipes you can whip up in no time.

If you feel the only way to get through a Navratri fast is by consuming fried foods, then it might be time to look at some new fast preparations that are both healthy and filling. Navratri fasting is a time for devotion, detoxification, and mindful eating. Many people unknowingly consume an imbalanced diet during this period, and eat carbohydrate-rich snacks like sabudana, potatoes, and kuttu (buckwheat) while neglecting protein. This can lead to fatigue, muscle loss, and frequent hunger pangs. This is why eating high protein snacks during Navratri is a must. Here are some options that you can try out.

Why is protein essential during Navratri fasting?

Many fasting foods are rich in carbs but lack sufficient protein. However, protein plays a critical role in maintaining energy levels, muscle mass, and metabolism during fasting. Here’s why it is essential to have high protein snacks and meals during Navratri:

Prevents muscle loss : Since fasting reduces overall calorie intake, the body may start breaking down muscle tissue for energy if protein intake is low. Increased protein intake, if distributed evenly throughout the day, may prevent the loss of muscle mass, states this study, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition.

: Since fasting reduces overall calorie intake, the body may start breaking down muscle tissue for energy if protein intake is low. Increased protein intake, if distributed evenly throughout the day, may prevent the loss of muscle mass, states this study, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition. Keeps you full longer : Protein takes longer to digest than carbs, preventing hunger pangs and overeating. This is what makes high protein snacks a great option during the Navratri fast.

: Protein takes longer to digest than carbs, preventing hunger pangs and overeating. This is what makes high protein snacks a great option during the Navratri fast. Supports immunity : Protein is essential for the production of antibodies and immune cells.

: Protein is essential for the production of antibodies and immune cells. Balances blood sugar levels : High-carb meals during fasting cause spikes and crashes in blood sugar. Protein helps stabilise glucose levels and prevents energy dips.

: High-carb meals during fasting cause spikes and crashes in blood sugar. Protein helps stabilise glucose levels and prevents energy dips. Aids in detoxification: The body requires amino acids (from protein) to support liver function and remove toxins efficiently. High protein snacks can be an easy way to build up your daily protein intake.

6 high-protein snacks for Navratri fasting

Here are six high-protein snacks that you can have during Navratri fasting, each containing at least 10-15g of protein per serving. These snacks are easy to prepare, nutritious, and compliant with fasting rules.

1. Paneer and peanut tikki

Protein per serving (2 tikkis): Around 15g

Calories per serving: Around 250 kcal

Paneer is a great high protein snack to have during this time. It is rich in casein protein, which provides slow-releasing energy, states this study, published in the journal Food Chemistry. Besides this peanuts add healthy fats and extra protein, making it a well-balanced snack. This is perfect for an evening snack with green tea.

Ingredients

100g paneer (crumbled)

2 tbsp roasted peanuts (coarsely crushed)

1 tbsp singhara (water chestnut) flour

1 tsp sendha namak (rock salt)

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

Ghee for shallow frying

Procedure

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and shape them into small tikkis.

Heat ghee in a pan and shallow fry the tikkis until golden brown on both sides.

Serve hot with mint chutney.

2. Amaranth (rajgira) protein porridge

Protein per serving (1 bowl): Around 12g

Calories per serving: Around 270 kcal

Amaranth is a complete protein, providing all essential amino acids. Besides this, the milk and nuts enhance the protein and calcium content. This is best enjoyed as a breakfast option.

Ingredients

½ cup amaranth (rajgira) grains

1 cup milk

1 tbsp almonds (chopped)

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp honey

½ tsp cardamom powder

Procedure

Dry roast the amaranth grains for 2 minutes.

Add milk and cook until thick.

Stir in chia seeds, almonds, honey, and cardamom.

Serve warm.

3. Peanut and curd chaat

Protein per serving: Around 13g

Calories per serving: Around 220 kcal

Curd is a great probiotic and contains whey protein, which is highly bioavailable, states this study, published in the Journal of Dairy Science. Peanuts add extra protein and good fats. This is one of the best high protein snacks and makes for a great mid-day snack to stay full longer.

Ingredients

½ cup curd

2 tbsp roasted peanuts

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

½ tsp sendha namak

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp chopped coriander

Procedure

Whisk curd until smooth.

Mix in roasted peanuts, pomegranate, and spices.

Garnish with coriander and serve chilled.

4. Buckwheat (kuttu) and curd pancakes

Protein per serving (2 small pancakes): Around 15g

Calories per serving: Around 280 kcal

Buckwheat (kuttu) is high in protein and fibre, and it helps in keeping energy levels stable. Curd enhances protein content and aids digestion. This is what makes these pancakes one of the best high protein snacks during your fast. In fact, this can also be a perfect dinner option for sustained energy.

Ingredients

½ cup kuttu (buckwheat) flour

¼ cup curd

1 tbsp chia seeds (soaked)

½ tsp sendha namak

½ tsp black pepper

Ghee for cooking

Procedure

Mix kuttu flour, curd, chia seeds, and spices into a batter.

Heat ghee in a pan and cook small pancakes on both sides until golden brown.

Serve hot with mint chutney.

5. Almond-flaxseed energy bars

Protein per serving (1 bar): Around 12g

Calories per serving: Around 230 kcal

Almonds and flaxseeds provide plant-based protein and omega-3s. Jaggery gives natural energy without spiking blood sugar. This high protein snack is a great on-the-go option for busy fasting days.

Ingredients

½ cup almonds

2 tbsp flaxseeds

1 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp grated coconut

2 tbsp jaggery syrup

1 tsp cardamom powder

Procedure

Dry roast almonds, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.

Blend them into a coarse powder.

Add jaggery syrup and mix well.

Press into a tray and cut into bars.

6. Coconut and paneer smoothie

Protein per serving (1 glass): Around 15g

Calories per serving: Around 260 kcal

Paneer and coconut milk provide a good mix of protein and healthy fats. Chia seeds add fibre to this high protein snacks and keep you full longer.

Ingredients

½ cup crumbled paneer

1 cup coconut milk

1 tbsp chia seeds

½ tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp honey

Procedure

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve chilled.

During Navratri fasting, protein is crucial for energy, muscle maintenance, and satiety. These 6 high protein snacks ensure you get at least 10-15g of protein per serving, keeping you full, nourished, and energised. What’s more? It can also support weight loss.

Note: Please consult your doctor before having these high protein snacks in you suffer from any underlying health condition.

Related FAQs How many calories should you consume during Navratri fasting? Your calorie needs depend on age, activity level, and metabolism, but here’s a general guide: If you follow a sedentary lifestyle, then 1200-1400 kcal is allows. If you have moderate activity, then you should consume 1400-1700 kcal. For highly active individuals, eating 1700-2000 kcal per day is allowed. How should you balance your meals to avoid energy crashes during Navratri? The tip to balance meals is by following 40% carbs, 30% protein, and 30% healthy fats to avoid energy crashes.