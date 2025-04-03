6 high protein snacks for Navratri and how to make them

Chat with
If you feel the only way to get through a Navratri fast is by consuming fried foods, then it might be time to look at some new fast preparations that are both healthy and filling. Navratri fasting is a time for devotion, detoxification, and mindful eating. Many people unknowingly consume an imbalanced diet during this period, and eat carbohydrate-rich snacks like sabudana, potatoes, and kuttu (buckwheat) while neglecting protein. This can lead to fatigue, muscle loss, and frequent hunger pangs. This is why eating high protein snacks during Navratri is a must. Here are some options that you can try out.
Many fasting foods are rich in carbs but lack sufficient protein. However, protein plays a critical role in maintaining energy levels, muscle mass, and metabolism during fasting. Here’s why it is essential to have high protein snacks and meals during Navratri:
Here are six high-protein snacks that you can have during Navratri fasting, each containing at least 10-15g of protein per serving. These snacks are easy to prepare, nutritious, and compliant with fasting rules.
Protein per serving (2 tikkis): Around 15g
Calories per serving: Around 250 kcal
Paneer is a great high protein snack to have during this time. It is rich in casein protein, which provides slow-releasing energy, states this study, published in the journal Food Chemistry. Besides this peanuts add healthy fats and extra protein, making it a well-balanced snack. This is perfect for an evening snack with green tea.
Ingredients
Procedure
Protein per serving (1 bowl): Around 12g
Calories per serving: Around 270 kcal
Amaranth is a complete protein, providing all essential amino acids. Besides this, the milk and nuts enhance the protein and calcium content. This is best enjoyed as a breakfast option.
Ingredients
Procedure
Protein per serving: Around 13g
Calories per serving: Around 220 kcal
Curd is a great probiotic and contains whey protein, which is highly bioavailable, states this study, published in the Journal of Dairy Science. Peanuts add extra protein and good fats. This is one of the best high protein snacks and makes for a great mid-day snack to stay full longer.
Ingredients
Procedure
Protein per serving (2 small pancakes): Around 15g
Calories per serving: Around 280 kcal
Buckwheat (kuttu) is high in protein and fibre, and it helps in keeping energy levels stable. Curd enhances protein content and aids digestion. This is what makes these pancakes one of the best high protein snacks during your fast. In fact, this can also be a perfect dinner option for sustained energy.
Ingredients
Procedure
Protein per serving (1 bar): Around 12g
Calories per serving: Around 230 kcal
Almonds and flaxseeds provide plant-based protein and omega-3s. Jaggery gives natural energy without spiking blood sugar. This high protein snack is a great on-the-go option for busy fasting days.
Ingredients
Procedure
Protein per serving (1 glass): Around 15g
Calories per serving: Around 260 kcal
Paneer and coconut milk provide a good mix of protein and healthy fats. Chia seeds add fibre to this high protein snacks and keep you full longer.
Ingredients
Procedure
During Navratri fasting, protein is crucial for energy, muscle maintenance, and satiety. These 6 high protein snacks ensure you get at least 10-15g of protein per serving, keeping you full, nourished, and energised. What’s more? It can also support weight loss.
Note: Please consult your doctor before having these high protein snacks in you suffer from any underlying health condition.
Your calorie needs depend on age, activity level, and metabolism, but here’s a general guide: If you follow a sedentary lifestyle, then 1200-1400 kcal is allows. If you have moderate activity, then you should consume 1400-1700 kcal. For highly active individuals, eating 1700-2000 kcal per day is allowed.
The tip to balance meals is by following 40% carbs, 30% protein, and 30% healthy fats to avoid energy crashes.
