Protein shakes for weight gain: 14 healthy recipes worth your time and taste

Weight loss is not everyone’s goal. Some people also look for healthy ways to gain weight. If you are one of them, you need to consume more calories than you burn every single day. Eating small meals frequently can help you in achieving your goal. But don’t reach out for unhealthy foods like burgers, pizzas and rolls. While carbohydrates and healthy fats are important, your diet should also have protein to make your weight gain efforts effective. Try a variety of homemade protein shakes for weight gain. They can be quickly made at home and are great for on-the-go!
If you think that you can only have protein shakes for weight loss, you are wrong. They can also do the opposite! Let us tell you how protein shakes for weight gain work.
Here are some recipes for protein shakes for weight gain:
One glass of this shake will give you:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth drink
2. Garnish with a few pieces of banana then have this drink, which is one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
One glass of this shake consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Mix oats with whole milk, and refrigerate for a night.
2. Blend all the ingredients of this drink until creamy and smooth.
3. Sprinkle a little bit of cocoa powder then drink it.
One glass of this shake will give you:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. If you don’t have ripe avocados, place them in a paper bag with a fruit like banana in a warm spot. It will take two to five days to ripen avocados at home.
2. Once that happens, blend all the ingredients to make one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
3. Wait till you get a smooth and creamy drink.
One glass of this shake will give you:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. If you are using flaxseeds, soak them in water for at least 2 hours.
2. Blend all the ingredients to make one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
One glass of this shake consists of:
Ingredients:
1 cup mango chunks
1 cup full-fat coconut milk
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 tablespoon shredded coconut
1 teaspoon chia seeds
Instructions:
1. Soak chia seeds in water for a night.
2. Chop one ripe mango the following morning.
3. Blend these ingredients until everything gets mixed well then drink one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
One glass of this shake consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Baking sweet potatoes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 60 minutes.
2. After they cool down, blend all the ingredients until smooth.
One glass of this drink consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Soak the healthy seeds in water one day before preparing one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
2. Blend them along with other ingredients then drink up.
One glass of this shake consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth drink.
2. Put a few pieces of banana on top of the drink.
One glass of this drink consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Add a teaspoon of coffee to your cup then pour hot water into it.
2. Add milk to it then blend well.
3. Wait for it to cool down then mix all the ingredients to prepare one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
One glass of this drink consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Take half pumpkin and scrape out its seeds from the center with a spoon.
2. Cut it into pieces and put them on a baking sheet then roast in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 30 to 45 minutes.
3. Peel off the skin from the pieces then blend them to make a puree.
4. Once it cools down, blend with other ingredients.
One glass of this shake consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Soak your choice of healthy seeds one night before making one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
2. Cut pineapple into pieces.
3. Blend with all the healthy ingredients then drink it.
One glass of one of the best protein shakes for weight gain has:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Pre-soak oats before making one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.
2. Chop the apple without removing its peel.
3. Blend the pieces with oats and other ingredients.
One glass of one of the best protein shakes for weight gain consists of:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth texture.
2. Garnish it with a few pieces of banana for healthy weight gain.
One glass of this shake will give you:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. Blend until the dates get well incorporated and the shake becomes smooth.
2. Add a few dates on top before having this drink.
If your goal is to gain weight, have at least one glass of protein shake. You can consume protein shakes for weight gain during the day or as a bedtime snack to help you meet your calorie needs.
Protein shakes for kids should have 10 to 15 grams of protein per shake, whole food ingredients like milk, fruit, oats, nut butters and seeds, no added caffeine or stimulants, low or no added sugar. Banana peanut butter shake, berry oat shake and chocolate almond milk shake can be safely consumed by kids.
When it comes to healthy weight gain, the best type of protein is one that is calorie-dense, easy to digest, supports muscle growth, and pairs well with carbs and fats to create a balanced caloric surplus. Whey protein and casein protein support steady muscle growth and weight gain.
Gaining 5 kg in 1 month is possible but requires a structured, healthy approach, especially if you want to gain lean mass, not just fat. Eat 700 to 1000 extra calories daily, prioritise protein, add healthy carbs and fats, do strength training 4to 5 days a week, eat every 3 to 4 hours and stay hydrated.
The best food supplement for weight gain depends on whether you want to build muscle mass, gain overall body weight or support recovery from being underweight. For instance, nut butter-based supplements have healthy fat and protein, which can help skinny people to gain weight.
