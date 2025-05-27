Protein shakes for weight gain: 14 healthy recipes worth your time and taste

Protein shakes usually consist of calorie-dense ingredients like nut butter, and help to increase muscle mass. If you are looking for healthy ways to increase body weight, try these recipes for protein shakes for weight gain.

Weight loss is not everyone’s goal. Some people also look for healthy ways to gain weight. If you are one of them, you need to consume more calories than you burn every single day. Eating small meals frequently can help you in achieving your goal. But don’t reach out for unhealthy foods like burgers, pizzas and rolls. While carbohydrates and healthy fats are important, your diet should also have protein to make your weight gain efforts effective. Try a variety of homemade protein shakes for weight gain. They can be quickly made at home and are great for on-the-go!

Do protein shakes cause weight gain?

If you think that you can only have protein shakes for weight loss, you are wrong. They can also do the opposite! Let us tell you how protein shakes for weight gain work.

High-calorie content : Protein shakes often contain protein powder like whey and casein. Hundred grams of whey protein has 385 calories, according to the US Department of Agriculture. They also have other calorie-dense ingredients like whole milk and nut butters. Hundred grams of almond butter has 614 calories, as per the USDA.

: Protein shakes often contain protein powder like whey and casein. Hundred grams of whey protein has 385 calories, according to the US Department of Agriculture. They also have other calorie-dense ingredients like whole milk and nut butters. Hundred grams of almond butter has 614 calories, as per the USDA. Increased muscle mass : “Drinking protein shakes for weight gain can help, as protein can increase lean body mass, which adds to overall body weight,” says dietician Ramya B.

: “Drinking protein shakes for weight gain can help, as protein can increase lean body mass, which adds to overall body weight,” says dietician Ramya B. Easier to consume extra calories: Drinking a shake is faster and often easier than eating a large meal, especially for people with low appetite, high activity levels and fast metabolism. “This makes protein shakes a practical way to increase total daily calorie intake,” says the expert. On average, women need 2000 calories a day, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

Homemade protein shakes for weight gain

Here are some recipes for protein shakes for weight gain:

1. Peanut butter banana protein shake

One glass of this shake will give you:

Carbs: 38 grams

Protein: 28 grams

Fat: 20 grams

Calories: 410

Ingredients:

1 large banana

2 tablespoons peanut butter

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup whole milk

½ cup plain yogurt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth drink

2. Garnish with a few pieces of banana then have this drink, which is one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

2. Chocolate oatmeal protein shake

One glass of this shake consists of:

Carbs: 32 grams

Protein: 25 grams

Fat: 12 grams

Calories: 350

Ingredients:

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

½ cup rolled oats (pre-soaked)

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 cup almond milk

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

Instructions:

1. Mix oats with whole milk, and refrigerate for a night.

2. Blend all the ingredients of this drink until creamy and smooth.

3. Sprinkle a little bit of cocoa powder then drink it.

3. Avocado vanilla power shake

One glass of this shake will give you:

Carbs: 20 grams

Protein: 22 grams

Fat: 16 grams

Calories: 330

Ingredients:

½ ripe avocado

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup soy or oat milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. If you don’t have ripe avocados, place them in a paper bag with a fruit like banana in a warm spot. It will take two to five days to ripen avocados at home.

2. Once that happens, blend all the ingredients to make one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

3. Wait till you get a smooth and creamy drink.

4. Strawberry almond protein shake

One glass of this shake will give you:

Carbs: 18 grams

Protein: 24 grams

Fat: 10 grams

Calories: 300

Ingredients:

1 cup frozen strawberries

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 scoop unflavoured or vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 teaspoon flaxseed (optional)

Instructions:

1. If you are using flaxseeds, soak them in water for at least 2 hours.

2. Blend all the ingredients to make one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

5. Mango coconut weight gainer shake

One glass of this shake consists of:

Carbs: 30 grams

Protein: 23 grams

Fat: 18 grams

Calories: 380

Ingredients:

1 cup mango chunks

1 cup full-fat coconut milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon shredded coconut

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Instructions:

1. Soak chia seeds in water for a night.

2. Chop one ripe mango the following morning.

3. Blend these ingredients until everything gets mixed well then drink one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

6. Sweet potato cinnamon protein shake

One glass of this shake consists of:

Carbs: 35 grams

Protein: 25 grams

Fats: 10 grams

Calories: 350

Ingredients:

½ cup cooked sweet potato

1 scoop vanilla or plain protein powder

1 cup whole milk or oat milk

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions:

1. Baking sweet potatoes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 60 minutes.

2. After they cool down, blend all the ingredients until smooth.

7. Blueberry chia protein shake

One glass of this drink consists of:

Carbs: 25 grams

Protein: 24 grams

Fats: 12 grams

Calories: 320

Ingredients:

Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to protein flavour after a sweaty session? Chocolate

Vanilla

Mango

I don't like flavoured protein powders Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your favorite healthy summer drink? Lemon water

Aam panna

Jaljeera

Coconut water Previous Next

1 cup frozen blueberries

1 scoop vanilla or berry protein powder

1 cup unsweetened soy milk

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 tablespoon nut butter

Instructions:

1. Soak the healthy seeds in water one day before preparing one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

2. Blend them along with other ingredients then drink up.

8. Chocolate hazelnut shake

One glass of this shake consists of:

Carbs: 36 grams

Protein: 26 grams

Fats: 17 grams

Calories: 390

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon hazelnut spread

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 cup whole milk

1 banana

1 teaspoon ground flaxseed

Instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth drink.

2. Put a few pieces of banana on top of the drink.

9. Coffee peanut butter protein shake

One glass of this drink consists of:

Carbs: 20 grams

Protein: 27 grams

Fats: 14 grams

Calories: 340

Ingredients:

½ cup coffee

1 scoop chocolate or vanilla protein powder

2 tablespoons peanut butter

½ frozen banana

1 cup milk of choice

Instructions:

1. Add a teaspoon of coffee to your cup then pour hot water into it.

2. Add milk to it then blend well.

3. Wait for it to cool down then mix all the ingredients to prepare one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

10. Pumpkin pie protein shake

One glass of this drink consists of:

Carbs: 22 grams

Protein: 23 grams

Fats: 8 grams

Calories: 280

Ingredients:

½ cup pumpkin puree

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup almond milk

½ teaspoon pumpkin spice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Instructions:

1. Take half pumpkin and scrape out its seeds from the center with a spoon.

2. Cut it into pieces and put them on a baking sheet then roast in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 30 to 45 minutes.

3. Peel off the skin from the pieces then blend them to make a puree.

4. Once it cools down, blend with other ingredients.

11. Pineapple coconut shake

One glass of this shake consists of:

Carbs: 26 grams

Protein: 22 grams

Fats: 15 grams

Calories: 330

Ingredients:

1 cup pineapple chunks

1 cup coconut milk

1 scoop unflavoured or vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon chia or flaxseed

1 teaspoon honey

Instructions:

1. Soak your choice of healthy seeds one night before making one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

2. Cut pineapple into pieces.

3. Blend with all the healthy ingredients then drink it.

12. Apple cinnamon oat shake

One glass of one of the best protein shakes for weight gain has:

Carbs: 34 grams

Protein: 25 grams

Fats: 10 grams

Calories: 340

Ingredients:

1 apple

¼ cup oats

1 cup milk or almond milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon almond butter

Instructions:

1. Pre-soak oats before making one of the best protein shakes for weight gain.

2. Chop the apple without removing its peel.

3. Blend the pieces with oats and other ingredients.

13. Green protein shake

One glass of one of the best protein shakes for weight gain consists of:

Carbs: 19 grams

Protein: 23 grams

Fats: 9 grams

Calories: 300

Ingredients:

1 cup spinach

1 small banana

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 tablespoon nut butter

1 cup soy or oat milk

Instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients until you get a smooth texture.

2. Garnish it with a few pieces of banana for healthy weight gain.

14. Coconut date shake

One glass of this shake will give you:

Carbs: 31 grams

Protein: 24 grams

Fats: 15 grams

Calories: 360

Ingredients:

3 to 4 soft pitted dates

1 cup full-fat milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

2 tablespoons shredded coconut

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

1. Blend until the dates get well incorporated and the shake becomes smooth.

2. Add a few dates on top before having this drink.

If your goal is to gain weight, have at least one glass of protein shake. You can consume protein shakes for weight gain during the day or as a bedtime snack to help you meet your calorie needs.

Related FAQs What are the safe protein shakes for kids? Protein shakes for kids should have 10 to 15 grams of protein per shake, whole food ingredients like milk, fruit, oats, nut butters and seeds, no added caffeine or stimulants, low or no added sugar. Banana peanut butter shake, berry oat shake and chocolate almond milk shake can be safely consumed by kids. Which protein is better to gain weight? When it comes to healthy weight gain, the best type of protein is one that is calorie-dense, easy to digest, supports muscle growth, and pairs well with carbs and fats to create a balanced caloric surplus. Whey protein and casein protein support steady muscle growth and weight gain. How to gain 5 kg in 30 days? Gaining 5 kg in 1 month is possible but requires a structured, healthy approach, especially if you want to gain lean mass, not just fat. Eat 700 to 1000 extra calories daily, prioritise protein, add healthy carbs and fats, do strength training 4to 5 days a week, eat every 3 to 4 hours and stay hydrated. Which food supplement is best for weight gain? The best food supplement for weight gain depends on whether you want to build muscle mass, gain overall body weight or support recovery from being underweight. For instance, nut butter-based supplements have healthy fat and protein, which can help skinny people to gain weight.