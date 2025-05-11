Like overnight oats with chia seeds for breakfast? Try these 8 recipes

Overnight oats with chia seeds are not only easy to make and tasty, but they also pack a nutritional punch. Here are some simple healthy recipes.

Do you feel lazy about cooking breakfast early in the morning? Make your mornings easier by opting for no-cook recipes. This way, you can stick to healthy eating habits even if you are busy. Oats are a popular breakfast option, and they can be eaten in a variety of ways! Overnight oats is one of the most popular ways to use protein-rich oats. You just have to prepare oatmeal by soaking rolled oats in liquid like milk overnight. Just mix them with milk or yoghurt, and let them sit in the refrigerator for about 8 hours. By morning, you will find the oats all soft and ready to eat. To make it healthier, mix overnight oats with chia seeds. To give this concoction a flavoursome twist, try using foods such as banana, apple and coconut.

What are the benefits of eating overnight oats with chia seeds?

Before we tell you ways in which you can experiment with these two foods, here are a few health benefits of combining overnight oats with chia seeds:

High in fibre : Oats are rich in fibre, including the beta-glucan, as per research published in Nutrients. “It helps lower cholesterol and in turn, improves heart health,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. On the other hand, chia seeds are rich in insoluble fibre, which help with digestion and can keep you feel fuller for longer. That’s why people often have chia seeds for weight loss.

: Oats are rich in fibre, including the beta-glucan, as per research published in Nutrients. “It helps lower cholesterol and in turn, improves heart health,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. On the other hand, chia seeds are rich in insoluble fibre, which help with digestion and can keep you feel fuller for longer. That’s why people often have chia seeds for weight loss. Good source of plant-based protein : Both oats and chia seeds provide protein. “Chia seeds, in particular, offer complete protein, containing all the nine essential amino acids, making it the perfect option for vegetarians and vegans,” says the expert.

: Both oats and chia seeds provide protein. “Chia seeds, in particular, offer complete protein, containing all the nine essential amino acids, making it the perfect option for vegetarians and vegans,” says the expert. May help manage diabetes : Soaking oats in skim-milk may be beneficial for diabetics. During a study, published in the European Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that overnight oats soaked in skim-milk had significantly low glycaemic and insulinaemic responses (elevated insulin levels in the blood). “The fibre in oats and chia seeds slows down digestion and helps avoid spikes in blood sugar, making this combo great for people with diabetes,” says the expert.

: Soaking oats in skim-milk may be beneficial for diabetics. During a study, published in the European Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that overnight oats soaked in skim-milk had significantly low glycaemic and insulinaemic responses (elevated insulin levels in the blood). “The fibre in oats and chia seeds slows down digestion and helps avoid spikes in blood sugar, making this combo great for people with diabetes,” says the expert. Improves digestive health: Oats are soothing to the gut and can help feed healthy gut bacteria. Since chia seeds have insoluble dietary fibre, they can help people with constipation, according to research published in Food Science & Nutrition.

How to use overnight oats with chia seeds?

Here are some recipes using overnight oats with chia seeds:

Basic overnight oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup milk (dairy or plant-based milk)

1/4 cup yoghurt (optional for added creaminess)

1/2 teaspoon sweetener like honey

Instructions

In a jar or airtight container, combine the rolled oats and chia seeds.

Pour in the milk and yoghurt, and stir well to ensure the oats and chia seeds get evenly soaked in the liquid.

Add any optional natural sweetener then stir again.

Cover the container and place it in the fridge overnight so that the oats can absorb the liquid and become soft. Chia seeds can also absorb the liquid, and create a pudding-like texture.

In the morning, give your oats a good stir then enjoy it.

2. Classic vanilla and cinnamon overnight oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions

In a jar, combine oats, chia seeds, almond milk, yoghurt, vanilla and cinnamon.

Stir well to mix all the healthy ingredients then cover and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, stir again then enjoy the healthy breakfast.

3. Chocolate banana overnight oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup milk of your choice

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 ripe banana (mashed)

Instructions

In a bowl or jar, combine oats, chia seeds, milk, yoghurt, cocoa powder and mashed banana.

Stir well, cover it up and refrigerate overnight.

After getting up, stir and eat it.

4. Apple cinnamon overnight oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup apple cider or almond milk

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 small apple (chopped)

Instructions

In a jar, combine the dry ingredients with apple cider and yoghurt.

Stir well then top it up with chopped apple.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Stir before serving the breakfast with extra apple slices.

5. Tropical coconut mango overnight oats with chia

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1/2 cup diced mango

1 tablespoon shredded coconut

Instructions

In a jar, mix oats, chia seeds, coconut milk and yoghurt.

Stir to combine all these ingredients, then top with diced mango and shredded coconut.

Cover and refrigerate overnight then enjoy in the morning.

6. Berry blast overnight oats with chia

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries and raspberries)

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

Instructions

In a jar, mix overnight oats with chia seeds, almond milk and yoghurt.

Add half of the mixed berries and stir gently.

Cover and refrigerate it overnight.

In the morning, top it with the remaining berries and serve

7. Pumpkin spice overnight oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup almond milk

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 tsp pumpkin spice

Instructions:

Combine oats, chia seeds, almond milk, pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice in a jar.

Stir well to mix, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning, enjoy the overnight oats with chia seeds after topping it with roasted pumpkin seeds or chopped nuts.

8. Matcha green tea overnight oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/2 cup homemade coconut milk

1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

1 teaspoon matcha powder

Instructions

Mix oats, chia seeds, coconut milk, yoghurt and matcha powder in a jar.

Stir thoroughly to combine, cover, and refrigerate overnight.

Stir in the morning and top the overnight oats with chia seeds with sliced almonds or berries.

These recipes for overnight oats with chia seeds can be prepared in bulk and stored in individual jars for up to 4 to 5 days in the fridge. You can even adjust the liquid ratio if you prefer your oats thicker or runnier.

Related FAQs Is it ok to eat overnight oats every day? Yes, it's perfectly fine to eat overnight oats every day as long as you are balancing the ingredients and ensuring variety in your overall diet. In fact, overnight oats can be a healthy and convenient breakfast option that offers numerous health benefits, especially when prepared with nutritious ingredients. What not to add to overnight oats? Excessive sugar or sweeteners can make your overnight oats too sweet and high in empty calories, leading to blood sugar spikes. If you're lactose intolerant, don't use dairy milk, as it may cause discomfort.