Like overnight oats with chia seeds for breakfast? Try these 8 recipes

Do you feel lazy about cooking breakfast early in the morning? Make your mornings easier by opting for no-cook recipes. This way, you can stick to healthy eating habits even if you are busy. Oats are a popular breakfast option, and they can be eaten in a variety of ways! Overnight oats is one of the most popular ways to use protein-rich oats. You just have to prepare oatmeal by soaking rolled oats in liquid like milk overnight. Just mix them with milk or yoghurt, and let them sit in the refrigerator for about 8 hours. By morning, you will find the oats all soft and ready to eat. To make it healthier, mix overnight oats with chia seeds. To give this concoction a flavoursome twist, try using foods such as banana, apple and coconut.
What are the benefits of eating overnight oats with chia seeds?
Before we tell you ways in which you can experiment with these two foods, here are a few health benefits of combining overnight oats with chia seeds:
High in fibre: Oats are rich in fibre, including the beta-glucan, as per research published in Nutrients. “It helps lower cholesterol and in turn, improves heart health,” says nutritionist Dhriti Jain. On the other hand, chia seeds are rich in insoluble fibre, which help with digestion and can keep you feel fuller for longer. That’s why people often have chia seeds for weight loss.
Good source of plant-based protein: Both oats and chia seeds provide protein. “Chia seeds, in particular, offer complete protein, containing all the nine essential amino acids, making it the perfect option for vegetarians and vegans,” says the expert.
May help manage diabetes: Soaking oats in skim-milk may be beneficial for diabetics. During a study, published in the European Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that overnight oats soaked in skim-milk had significantly low glycaemic and insulinaemic responses (elevated insulin levels in the blood). “The fibre in oats and chia seeds slows down digestion and helps avoid spikes in blood sugar, making this combo great for people with diabetes,” says the expert.
Improves digestive health: Oats are soothing to the gut and can help feed healthy gut bacteria. Since chia seeds have insoluble dietary fibre, they can help people with constipation, according to research published in Food Science & Nutrition.
How to use overnight oats with chia seeds?
Here are some recipes using overnight oats with chia seeds:
Mix oats, chia seeds, coconut milk, yoghurt and matcha powder in a jar.
Stir thoroughly to combine, cover, and refrigerate overnight.
Stir in the morning and top the overnight oats with chia seeds with sliced almonds or berries.
These recipes for overnight oats with chia seeds can be prepared in bulk and stored in individual jars for up to 4 to 5 days in the fridge. You can even adjust the liquid ratio if you prefer your oats thicker or runnier.
Related FAQs
Is it ok to eat overnight oats every day?
Yes, it's perfectly fine to eat overnight oats every day as long as you are balancing the ingredients and ensuring variety in your overall diet. In fact, overnight oats can be a healthy and convenient breakfast option that offers numerous health benefits, especially when prepared with nutritious ingredients.
What not to add to overnight oats?
Excessive sugar or sweeteners can make your overnight oats too sweet and high in empty calories, leading to blood sugar spikes. If you're lactose intolerant, don't use dairy milk, as it may cause discomfort.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.
Thank you for your feedback
Your response has been recorded to help us improve your experience on Health Shots