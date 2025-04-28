Make quinoa vegetable soup in just 30 minutes

Quinoa vegetable soup is packed with nutrients needed by your body. You just need 30 minutes to prepare this soup at home.

Beginning your day with a bowl of oats to stay healthy? Then make quinoa vegetable soup your last meal of the day. Like oats, this type of soup is also good for your health. Quinoa, which is full of protein, fibre and other nutrients, can boost immunity, and help you manage weight. Add colourful vegetables to it, and you will get a hearty soup loaded with essential nutrients. While having it for dinner, you can pair it with a salad. Want to learn how to cook quinoa vegetable soup? Just follow this simple recipe to prepare this light but filling soup.

What is quinoa vegetable soup?

It is a warm, nourishing soup made by simmering quinoa with different kinds of fresh vegetables, herbs, and broth. “This nutritious one-pot dinner is high in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and plant-based protein,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra.

Quinoa is gluten-free, and rich in protein, essential fatty acids, fibre, minerals, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Thanks to its impressive nutrient profile, it can help in boosting immunity, assist in cell repair, calcium absorption, and prevent cancer, as per research published in Foods. When cooked in a flavourful vegetable broth along with colourful vegetables, it creates a hearty and satisfying dish.

What are the benefits of quinoa vegetable soup?

Along with the benefits of quinoa, you can also enjoy the goodness that these vegetables have to offer. Here are some of them:

Hi! I am

Carrots : They contain lutein, which may be good for your eyes. A study, published in Oxidative Medicine And Cellular Longevity, found that diets rich in lutein may help to protect against age-related macular degeneration, a condition in which vision gradually blurs. “They are rich in beta-carotene (Vitamin A) that supports eye health, and also boosts immunity, and promotes healthy skin,” says the expert.

: They contain lutein, which may be good for your eyes. A study, published in Oxidative Medicine And Cellular Longevity, found that diets rich in lutein may help to protect against age-related macular degeneration, a condition in which vision gradually blurs. “They are rich in beta-carotene (Vitamin A) that supports eye health, and also boosts immunity, and promotes healthy skin,” says the expert. Bell peppers : Pick red, yellow, or green bell peppers while making quinoa vegetable soup. High in vitamin C, they can aid in iron absorption, support skin health, and act as a powerful antioxidant.

: Pick red, yellow, or green bell peppers while making quinoa vegetable soup. High in vitamin C, they can aid in iron absorption, support skin health, and act as a powerful antioxidant. Tomatoes : They contain lycopene that may alleviate metabolic diseases that affect eyes, bones, kidneys, heart, and liver, as per research published in the Journal Of Nutrition And Metabolism. Apart from this antioxidant, they are also rich in vitamin C and potassium.

: They contain lycopene that may alleviate metabolic diseases that affect eyes, bones, kidneys, heart, and liver, as per research published in the Journal Of Nutrition And Metabolism. Apart from this antioxidant, they are also rich in vitamin C and potassium. Spinach or kale : Loaded with iron, calcium, and fibre, these leafy green vegetables may support your bone health. “They may reduce inflammation, and are excellent for detoxification,” says the expert.

: Loaded with iron, calcium, and fibre, these leafy green vegetables may support your bone health. “They may reduce inflammation, and are excellent for detoxification,” says the expert. Zucchini : Low in calories, rich in water and fibre, it can aid in digestion, support hydration and help with weight management.

: Low in calories, rich in water and fibre, it can aid in digestion, support hydration and help with weight management. Onions: They contain antioxidants and compounds that support heart health, boost immunity, and have anti-inflammatory properties.

How to make quinoa vegetable soup?

Here’s the quinoa vegetable soup recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup quinoa (rinsed thoroughly)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion (chopped)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

1 medium carrot (sliced)

1/2 zucchini (diced)

1 bell pepper (chopped)

1 medium tomato (chopped)

1 cup spinach or kale (chopped)

4 cups of vegetable broth

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon mixed dried herbs (oregano, thyme, and parsley)

Instructions:

Take a big pot, put oil in it then heat it. Go for medium flame to heat it up.

Add onion and garlic, sauté until they smell good and a little bit translucent.

Add carrot, zucchini, bell pepper, and tomato. Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the salt, black pepper, turmeric, and rinsed quinoa then stir well.

Pour in the vegetable broth then bring the mixture to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover the pot, and let the soup simmer for 20 minutes, or until quinoa and vegetables get tender.

Simmer the spinach or kale for three to four minutes.

Turn off the heat, garnish it with dried or fresh herbs then enjoy the quinoa vegetable soup.

What are the side effects of quinoa vegetable soup?

Quinoa vegetable soup is generally safe and healthy for most people, but like any other food, it may have some side effects:

Saponins are natural substances found in quinoa that have the potential to irritate the lining of the stomach, so they may lead to digestive discomfort. “High-fibre vegetables may also cause bloating in people with sensitive stomach,” says Mehra.

Some people may have a mild allergy or intolerance to quinoa, which could cause itching in different parts of the body.

Ingredients like spinach contain oxalates, which in excess may contribute to kidney stones in some people.

If you eat large portions frequently without balancing with other foods, even healthy soups like quinoa vegetable soup can contribute to excess calorie intake or nutrient imbalances.

Quinoa vegetable soup is a healthy dinner option. If you are seeking a balanced, weight-friendly, or vegetarian diet, this soup is what you need. However, don’t have more than one bowl of this soup in a day, as excessive consumption can lead to digestive discomfort and other side effects.

Related FAQs Is quinoa vegetable soup good for weight loss? Quinoa has all nine of the essential amino acids, making it a complete protein, which boosts satiety, and helps preserve muscle mass while losing fat. It is also low in calories, which is why a soup consisting of quinoa can help to lose weight. Can you put raw quinoa in soup? Yes, you can put raw (uncooked) quinoa directly into soup. Quinoa absorbs the soup’s flavour as it cooks, making it more tasty and well-seasoned.