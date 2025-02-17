Slim down with these 7 delicious paneer recipes

Paneer can help you feel full for longer and aid in your weight-loss journey. Try these easy paneer recipes to shed extra kilos.

Weight loss does not come easy and making certain changes in your life are essential to shed extra kilos. Diet is an huge component of every weight loss plan. Not only can the constant thought of delicious food be tempting but cravings also strike at the most unexpected times and can be difficult to resist. However, a healthy diet no longer entails eating only boiled foods. A delicious food item to add to your diet plan can be paneer. This protein-rich and low-carbohydrate superfood can help boost your metabolism and make your weight loss journey more efficient. Here are some easy paneer recipes for losing weight that you can try.

What is paneer?

Paneer, often known as Indian cottage cheese, is an incredibly popular ingredient in Indian cuisine. It is prepared by curdling milk with a fruit or vegetable acid, such as lemon juice, and then pressing the curds to remove the whey. This process produces a firm, thick cheese with a mild, milky taste. Unlike many other forms of cheese, paneer does not melt when cooked, making it excellent for grilling, frying, and adding to curries, according to a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology. Therefore, adding these easy paneer recipes to your diet plan can help you shed kilos quickly.

How does paneer help in weight loss?

Paneer, a popular ingredient in Indian cuisine, can help you in weight loss. Its high protein level is crucial because protein promotes satiety, which keeps you full for longer and reduces the urge to eat. This can lead to a reduction in overall calorie intake, which is essential for weight management, as found in a study published by Research Gate. Protein is also necessary for the development and maintenance of lean muscular mass. Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat tissue, even at rest, so having more muscle can raise your metabolism and help you lose weight.

Plus, paneer has a low carbohydrate content, which is good for weight loss. “Carbohydrates can trigger blood sugar fluctuations, resulting in energy dumps and cravings. By choosing paneer over carb-heavy choices, you can maintain stable blood sugar levels and avoid energy dips,” says dietician Gauri Anand. While paneer contains fat, it is mostly composed of healthy monounsaturated fats that have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including weight management. Incorporating paneer recipes into your diet can be a delicious and efficient approach to help you achieve your weight loss objectives.

7 delicious paneer recipes for weight loss

Here are some easy, healthy, and weight-loss-friendly paneer recipes that you can try.

1. Grilled paneer salad

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Mixed greens

Cucumber

Tomato

Bell peppers

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Steps:

Marinate paneer in olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Grill paneer until golden brown.

Combine greens, veggies, and grilled paneer.

Dress with lemon juice and olive oil.

2. Paneer stir-fry with veggies

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Broccoli

Carrots

Bell peppers

Onion

Soy sauce

Olive oil

Garlic

Ginger

Salt and pepper

Steps:

Stir-fry paneer until golden.

Sauté garlic, ginger, and onion.

Add veggies and stir-fry.

Combine paneer and veggies, and add soy sauce.

Season and serve.

3. Paneer tikka

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Yoghurt

Turmeric

Chili powder

Garam masala

Cumin

Coriander

Ginger-garlic paste

Lemon juice

Salt

Steps:

Marinate paneer in all the ingredients for 30 minutes.

Grill paneer until golden brown.

Serve with mint chutney.

4. Palak paneer

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Spinach

Tomato

Onion

Ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

Steps:

Sauté paneer until golden.

Make spinach puree.

Sauté onion, add ginger-garlic paste, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, 1 teaspoon of salt,1 teaspoon of black pepper, and tomato.

Add spinach puree and paneer.

Simmer and serve.

5. Paneer bhurji

Ingredients:

Paneer

Onion

Tomato

Green chilies

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of salt

Steps:

Sauté onion and chilies.

Add tomato, 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder, and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Add crumbled paneer.

Cook until dry and serve.

6. Paneer and vegetable skewers

Ingredients:

Paneer cubes

Bell peppers

Onions

Zucchini

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

Olive oil

Steps:

Marinate paneer in spices and oil.

Thread paneer and veggies onto skewers.

Grill or bake until cooked.

7. Baked paneer with vegetables

Ingredients:

Paneer cubed

Assorted vegetables (bell peppers, zucchini, broccoli)

Olive oil

Herbs (rosemary, thyme)

Salt

Pepper

Steps:

Toss paneer and vegetables with olive oil, herbs, salt, and pepper.

Spread on a baking sheet.

Bake until the paneer is golden brown and the vegetables are tender.

Takeaway

You can try a variety of paneer recipes to lose weight. These paneer recipes include ingredients high in protein and fibre, which can aid with satiety and blood sugar control. These recipes can also help you avoid mid-afternoon cravings that can hamper your weight loss efforts.

Related FAQs How much paneer should I eat for weight loss? The ideal amount of paneer depends on your individual calorie goals and overall diet. A good starting point is a 100-150g serving a few times a week. Consulting a nutritionist or dietitian can help you determine the right amount for your specific needs. Can I eat paneer every day for weight loss? While paneer is healthy, it's generally recommended to consume it in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Eating the same food every day can lead to nutrient deficiencies and may not be sustainable in the long run. Variety is key for a healthy and enjoyable weight loss journey.