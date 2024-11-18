Don’t know how to make oat milk? Try this simple recipe

Oat milk is a lactose-free option that can replace dairy milk in your diet. Know how to make oat milk at home by following this simple recipe.

Oat milk, a rich and plant-based alternative to dairy milk, has taken the world by storm. It is not only delicious but also highly adaptable, perfect for everything from lattes to smoothies. While it can be available at the grocery store, preparing it at home is surprisingly easy and enjoyable. Not only does it taste fresher and more flavourful but it also gives you control over the components and eliminates unnecessary additions. Whether you are lactose intolerant, vegan, or simply looking to explore new culinary horizons, you should know how to make oat milk at home with easily available ingredients.

What is oat milk?

Oat milk is a plant-based milk substitute derived from oats. It is made by soaking oats in water, blending them, and straining the liquid to separate it from the pulp, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry X. It is creamy with a somewhat sweet and nutty flavour. It is a popular choice among lactose-intolerant persons, vegans, and those looking for a dairy-free solution. Plus, it contains vitamins and minerals, making it a nutritious and adaptable beverage that may be mixed into coffee, tea, smoothies, and cereals. If you prefer homemade milk, learn how to make oat milk from the comfort of your home.

How to make oat milk at home?

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to make oat milk at home, as suggested by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

Ingredients:

1 cup of rolled oats

4 cups of filtered water

Pinch of salt (optional)

Sweetener (optional, like maple syrup or dates)

Flavourings (optional, like vanilla extract or cinnamon)

High-powered blender

Nut milk bag or fine-mesh strainer

Large bowl or pitcher

Method:

1. Soak the oats (optional): For a creamier texture, soak the oats in water for 30 minutes to an hour. Drain the water before blending.

2. Blend the mixture: Add the soaked or dry oats, water, salt, sweetener, and flavourings to the blender. Blend on high speed for 30-60 seconds, or until the mixture is smooth and creamy.

3. Strain the milk: Line a large bowl or pitcher with a nut milk bag or a fine-mesh strainer. Pour the blended mixture through the strainer, pressing the pulp to extract as much liquid as possible.

4. Store the oat milk: Transfer the strained oat milk to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to 4-5 days.

Tips:

For thicker milk: Use less water or soak the oats longer.

Use less water or soak the oats longer. For thinner milk: Use more water or blend for a shorter time.

Use more water or blend for a shorter time. For sweeter milk: Add more sweetener to taste.

Add more sweetener to taste. For flavoured milk: Experiment with different flavourings like vanilla, chocolate, or cardamom.

Experiment with different flavourings like vanilla, chocolate, or cardamom. To reduce the oat flavour: Soak the oats longer or use a higher water-to-oat ratio.

By knowing how to make oat milk easily at home, you can whip up some for your favourite coffee, tea, smoothies, or any other recipe that calls for dairy milk.

Benefits of oat milk

Now that you know how to make oat milk, here are the benefits associated with it.

1. Lactose-free and vegan friendly

Oat milk is naturally vegan and lactose-free because it is produced entirely of plant-based ingredients, mainly oats and water, as found in a study published in the journal Food Chemistry X. It contains no animal-derived goods, such as milk or eggs, therefore it is safe for vegans. Plus, because it is made from oats rather than dairy, it naturally lacks lactose, a milk sugar that many people are intolerant to. This makes it a popular choice for those who are lactose intolerant or live a vegan lifestyle.

2. Good for bone health

It can be an excellent choice for bone health, especially when fortified with calcium and vitamin D. These nutrients are essential for developing and maintaining strong bones. While oat milk is naturally low in calcium, many market types are enriched with it to deliver an excessive amount per serving. “Vitamin D also helps with calcium absorption, ensuring that your body can use it properly,” says the expert. By learning how to make oat milk, you can improve bone health and lower your risk of osteoporosis, especially if you are lactose intolerant or follow a vegan diet.

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

3. High in vitamin B12

Oats are a natural source of vitamin B12 which plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including red blood cell formation, nerve function, and DNA synthesis, as found in a study published in the journal Animal Frontiers. For vegans and people who don’t consume animal products, knowing how to make oat milk can be a convenient way to ensure they get adequate B12 intake. This makes it a valuable dietary choice for those following plant-based diets.

4. Ideal for skin

It is not only a delicious beverage, but it also has skincare benefits. “It contains beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that has strong calming qualities. This makes it beneficial for soothing inflamed skin and reducing inflammation,” says the expert. Plus, it works as a gentle cleanser, eliminating dirt and pollutants without losing natural oils. Its moisturising properties hydrate the skin, making it soft and supple. Oat milk, whether used in cleansers, toners, or moisturisers, can improve your skin’s general health and appearance.

Are there any side effects of oat milk?

While understanding how to make oat milk at home and consuming it for its numerous benefits is important, it is also crucial to know the side effects associated with it.

Some people may experience digestive discomfort, such as bloating or gas, after consuming oat milk, particularly if they have sensitive digestive systems. This can be attributed to the natural sugars in oats or additives used in certain oat milk brands.

Compared to dairy milk, oat milk is generally lower in protein. This might not be ideal for people seeking a protein-rich beverage, especially for post-workout recovery or muscle building.

Takeaway!

Learning how to make oat milk at home is a simple and rewarding process that allows you to control the ingredients and create a customised beverage tailored to your taste preferences. By following a few easy steps, you can enjoy a delicious, nutritious, and plant-based alternative to dairy milk.