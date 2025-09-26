5 nutritious Navratri sweet recipes for a guilt-free celebration

Navratri is a time of devotion, fasting, vibrant celebrations, and delicious food. Over the course of nine days, devotees engage in rituals, dance, and festivities, with sweets playing a central role in the celebrations. However, with the joy of indulging in festive treats often comes the concern of excess calories, sugar, and fried delights that can derail health goals. By using healthier alternatives like jaggery, nuts, millet flour, and superfoods like makhana and sweet potato, you can enjoy delightful desserts that are both nourishing and festive.
Here are five wholesome Navratri sweet recipes that cater to calorie-conscious individuals, allowing you to enjoy the festive spirit without the guilt.
Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are rich in protein, calcium, and antioxidants, making them an excellent choice for a nutritious dessert.
How to prepare:
Why it’s healthy: “Makhana kheer is low in calories yet high in protein, making it a filling option that supports gut health. This delightful dessert is perfect for fasting, ensuring that you feel satisfied without compromising your dietary goals” Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots.
Singhara, also known as water chestnut flour, is commonly used during fasting and is not only delicious but also provides a good energy boost.
How to prepare:
Why it’s healthy: “Singhara flour is gluten-free, high in fibre, and provides a quick energy boost. The inclusion of ghee adds healthy fats and Vitamin D, contributing to the nutritional value”, says the Clinical Nutritionist.
Sweet potatoes are naturally packed with fibre and antioxidants, making them an excellent base for various recipes during Navratri.
How to prepare:
Why it’s healthy: “Sweet potato halwa is a nutrient-dense dessert that offers fibre and complex carbohydrates. It provides a slow release of energy, keeping you energised throughout fasting, without the spikes in blood sugar levels associated with refined sweets,” says the Clinical Nutritionist.
Coconut is a traditional ingredient in many festive recipes, and combining it with jaggery creates a delectable treat that is both nutritious and indulgent.
How to prepare:
Why it’s healthy: “Coconut provides healthy fats, while jaggery adds iron and minerals. The result is not only delicious but also energy-boosting and perfect for any festive occasion”, says the Clinical Nutritionist.
Rajgira, also known as amaranth, is a gluten-free grain rich in protein and packed with important micronutrients, making it a fantastic option during the Navratri festival.
How to prepare:
Why it’s healthy: “Rajgira is an excellent source of protein and fibre, and contains important minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The incorporation of milk and nuts enhances the nutritional profile, providing a delicious and wholesome dessert option,” states the Clinical Nutritionist.
