Mediterranean quinoa salad: A protein-packed powerhouse you can’t miss

Try this healthy Mediterranean quinoa salad rich in protein, fibre, and colourful vegetables. This delicious recipe makes a nutritious meal.

This delicious and satisfying Greek Quinoa Salad is packed with cooked quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Drizzle the salad with lemon mustard dressing. Quinoa is a good source of plant protein and fibre. It is grown primarily for its edible seeds. Before we share this special Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe, let’s look at the health benefits of quinoa salad.

“Mediterranean quinoa salad is a healthy meal high in protein, rich in fibre, and gluten-free. It contains all nine essential amino acids, which helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar stable. This salad is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing important iron and potassium,” clinical nutritionist Susmita N tells Health Shots.

Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe by Chef Sumit, International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi

Cooking time: 20mins

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Serving: Cold

Ingredients:

Boiled quinoa: 20 gms

Cherry tomato: 20 gms

Diced cucumber: 20 gms

Green olives: Slice 3

Boiled chickpeas: 20 gms

Feta cheese: 20 gms

Red and yellow bell peppers: Dice 20 gms

Dressing:

Olive oil: 30 ml

Dijon mustard: ½ Tsp

Oregano: ¼ Tsp

Honey 2 tsp

Lemon juice 10 ml

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method:

To make the dressing, whisk together olive oil, mustard, lemon juice, oregano, honey and seasoning in a small bowl. In a large bowl, combine quinoa, boiled chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and feta cheese. Pour the dressing over the salad and stir until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper. Top with feta cheese and serve cold.

Mediterranean quinoa salad nutrient breakdown (per serving)

Calories: Approximately 250-300 calories

Macronutrients

Protein: 8-10 grams

Carbohydrates: 40-45 grams

Sugars: 4-5 grams

Fibre: 5-7 grams

Fat: 8-12 grams

Saturated Fat: 1-2 grams

Vitamins and minerals

Iron: 15% of the Daily Value (DV)

Magnesium: 20% of the DV

Vitamin C: 10-15% of the DV

Folate: 10% of the DV

Main ingredients breakdown

Quinoa: Rich in protein and fibre, it also provides essential amino acids. Vegetables (e.g., cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers): High in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while being low in calories. Olive oil: A healthy source of fat, rich in monounsaturated fats. Feta cheese: Adds flavour and protein, though it’s higher in sodium. Lemon juice: Provides vitamin C and adds a fresh flavour.

Chef’s tips:

Cut vegetables into even sizes to give the salad good eye appeal. Always serve your salad cold.