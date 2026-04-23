Mediterranean quinoa salad: A protein-packed powerhouse you can’t miss

This delicious and satisfying Greek Quinoa Salad is packed with cooked quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Drizzle the salad with lemon mustard dressing. Quinoa is a good source of plant protein and fibre. It is grown primarily for its edible seeds. Before we share this special Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe, let’s look at the health benefits of quinoa salad.
“Mediterranean quinoa salad is a healthy meal high in protein, rich in fibre, and gluten-free. It contains all nine essential amino acids, which helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar stable. This salad is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing important iron and potassium,” clinical nutritionist Susmita N tells Health Shots.
Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe by Chef Sumit, International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi
Cooking time: 20mins
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Serving: Cold
Ingredients:
Boiled quinoa: 20 gms
Cherry tomato: 20 gms
Diced cucumber: 20 gms
Green olives: Slice 3
Boiled chickpeas: 20 gms
Feta cheese: 20 gms
Red and yellow bell peppers: Dice 20 gms
Dressing:
Olive oil: 30 ml
Dijon mustard: ½ Tsp
Oregano: ¼ Tsp
Honey 2 tsp
Lemon juice 10 ml
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Method:
To make the dressing, whisk together olive oil, mustard, lemon juice, oregano, honey and seasoning in a small bowl.
In a large bowl, combine quinoa, boiled chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and feta cheese.
Pour the dressing over the salad and stir until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.
Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!
Thank you for your feedback
Your response has been recorded to help us improve your experience on Health Shots