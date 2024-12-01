Enjoy the deliciousness of matcha boba tea with this recipe

You can have boba tea both hot and cold. Don't know how to make it at home? Experiment with this simple matcha boba tea recipe.

If you are a tea lover, you must have tried different varieties, including boba or bubble tea. The bright colours and sweet flavours with bouncing chewy tapioca pearls can be appealing to a lot of people. Though they are best enjoyed when served chilled, you can also drink its hot version to stay warm this winter. Hot or cold, you can make this beverage at home. This will also help to reduce the amount of sugar in this drink. Bubble tea has many flavours, and matcha is one of the popular ones. Follow this simple matcha boba tea recipe to make this trendy drink at home.

What is matcha boba tea?

With roots in Taiwan, boba tea is widely available in tea shops. Different kinds of boba tea have different ingredients, including matcha powder, tapioca starch balls, fruit jellies, cheese, and black sugar, according to research published in the Frontiers in Psychiatry journal in 2022.

Matcha boba tea is a trendy, flavourful drink that combines matcha (a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves) with boba pearls (chewy tapioca pearls). “It’s a variation of the classic bubble tea or boba tea, where matcha provides a slightly bitter, rich green tea flavour that’s balanced by the sweetness of milk or sweeteners,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. The boba pearls, which add texture and chewiness, are typically served at the bottom of the drink.

Matcha boba tea benefits primarily come from its key ingredient, matcha. “While the boba pearls themselves are mostly a source of carbohydrates and sugar, matcha provides numerous health advantages,” says the expert. Matcha tea has polyphenols, amino acids and caffeine that may increase its antioxidant properties, as per research published in the Foods Journal in 2020. One of its health benefits is that it may have some potential effect on weight loss, according to a study published in the Plant Foods for Human Nutrition journal in 2022.

Matcha boba tea recipe: Know how to make tapioca pearls

Ingredients:

1 cup tapioca starch

1/4 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons brown sugar (for the syrup)

1/4 cup water (for the syrup)

Instructions:

In a bowl, add 1 cup tapioca starch.

Gradually pour in boiling water, mixing as you go to form a dough. You may need to adjust the water slightly to achieve a smooth, non-sticky dough.

Knead the dough for about 5 to 10 minutes until smooth.

Roll the dough into small balls, about the size of a small marble (approximately 1 cm in diameter). Be sure to coat your hands with some tapioca starch to prevent sticking.

Bring a pot of water to a boil (about 4 cups of water).

Add the tapioca pearls to the boiling water. Stir gently to prevent sticking.

Cook the pearls for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the pearls float to the surface, reduce the heat and let them cook for an additional 15 to 20 minutes.

After cooking, remove the pearls and rinse them under cold water to stop the cooking process.

To make sugar syrup, take a separate pan, and combine 2 tablespoons brown sugar and 1/4 cup water. Bring it to a boil and simmer until the sugar dissolves, creating a syrup.

Once the tapioca pearls are cooked and rinsed, place them in a bowl and pour the sugar syrup over them to sweeten. Let them soak in the syrup for about 10 minutes to absorb the sweetness.

Add the sweetened, cooked tapioca pearls to your matcha boba tea.

Matcha boba tea recipe

Follow this basic matcha boba tea recipe to make this homemade beverage.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon matcha powder

1 cup milk

1 to 2 tablespoons honey

1/4 cup cooked tapioca pearls (boba pearls)

Ice cubes (optional)

Water (for dissolving matcha powder)

Instructions:

Prepare the boba pearls.

If you are using store-bought boba pearls, follow the package instructions to cook and sweeten them.

If you are making homemade tapioca pearls, cook them until chewy and sweetened with sugar syrup.

In a small bowl, whisk one teaspoon of matcha powder with a little bit of warm water (about 2 tablespoons). Use a bamboo whisk or regular whisk to create a smooth paste.

Once the matcha is dissolved and smooth, add the remaining water (around 3 to 4 tablespoons) to dissolve it completely.

In a separate glass or jug, add milk and the matcha mixture.

Stir in honey, and mix until fully combined.

In a glass, add the cooked boba pearls.

Fill the glass with ice cubes (optional, for a chilled drink).

Pour the matcha and milk mixture over the pearls.

Serve and enjoy.

Matcha boba tea recipe: Type of milk

Milk is an important part of the matcha boba tea recipe. “Whole milk is often used for a rich, creamy texture,” says Haripriya. There are also non-dairy milk options:

Almond milk with a slightly nutty flavour.

Oat milk that offers a creamy consistency similar to whole milk, making it a great vegan option.

Soy milk also has a smooth texture.

Coconut milk adds a tropical flavour but can be more watery than other alternatives.

Matcha boba tea recipe: Healthy ingredients

While following the matcha boba tea recipe is great, go beyond tapioca pearls, sugar and milk while making it at home.

Honey or maple syrup : These are natural sweeteners that provide a healthier alternative to refined sugars.

: These are natural sweeteners that provide a healthier alternative to refined sugars. Fruit purees or juices : You can add fruit flavours like strawberry, or peach for additional antioxidants, and fibre.

: You can add fruit flavours like strawberry, or peach for additional antioxidants, and fibre. Chia seeds : “Adding soaked chia seeds can increase the fibre content, which promotes healthy digestion and helps keep you fuller for longer,” says the expert.

: “Adding soaked chia seeds can increase the fibre content, which promotes healthy digestion and helps keep you fuller for longer,” says the expert. Coconut water : It can be used instead of milk to add electrolytes and promote hydration.

: It can be used instead of milk to add electrolytes and promote hydration. Mint leaves: Fresh mint can add a refreshing flavour, while also providing antioxidants and digestive support.

Matcha boba tea recipe: Tips to make it hot

While traditionally served iced, you can adjust the preparation for a warm version by following this matcha boba tea recipe.

1. Prepare the boba pearls

Follow the usual method for cooking tapioca pearls as mentioned in the previous matcha boba tea recipe. “Once cooked, you can skip the ice and just keep the pearls warm by soaking them in a small amount of warm honey,” suggests the expert.

2. Make the matcha

Prepare the matcha in the usual way by whisking the powder with a little bit of warm water to make a smooth paste. Then add hot water (around 3 to 4 tablespoons) to dissolve it completely. You can then add hot milk (or your choice of non-dairy milk) to the matcha paste to create a hot drink.

3. Assemble the drink

In a mug, add the cooked tapioca pearls. Warm them up in the honey if you feel the need. To assemble the drink, pour the hot matcha milk mixture over the tapioca pearls. Stir gently and enjoy your hot matcha boba tea.

“Boba pearls are typically chewy and serving them in a hot drink will make them slightly softer than if they were in a cold drink, but they still provide a pleasant texture,” says Haripriya.

Matcha boba tea is a tasty and energising beverage that should be consumed in moderation. While it is commonly served cold, you can enjoy it as a warm beverage, especially in winter. Just follow the matcha boba tea recipe to enjoy this drink.