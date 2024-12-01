Enjoy the deliciousness of matcha boba tea with this recipe

Chat with
If you are a tea lover, you must have tried different varieties, including boba or bubble tea. The bright colours and sweet flavours with bouncing chewy tapioca pearls can be appealing to a lot of people. Though they are best enjoyed when served chilled, you can also drink its hot version to stay warm this winter. Hot or cold, you can make this beverage at home. This will also help to reduce the amount of sugar in this drink. Bubble tea has many flavours, and matcha is one of the popular ones. Follow this simple matcha boba tea recipe to make this trendy drink at home.
With roots in Taiwan, boba tea is widely available in tea shops. Different kinds of boba tea have different ingredients, including matcha powder, tapioca starch balls, fruit jellies, cheese, and black sugar, according to research published in the Frontiers in Psychiatry journal in 2022.
Matcha boba tea is a trendy, flavourful drink that combines matcha (a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves) with boba pearls (chewy tapioca pearls). “It’s a variation of the classic bubble tea or boba tea, where matcha provides a slightly bitter, rich green tea flavour that’s balanced by the sweetness of milk or sweeteners,” says nutritionist Haripriya. N. The boba pearls, which add texture and chewiness, are typically served at the bottom of the drink.
Matcha boba tea benefits primarily come from its key ingredient, matcha. “While the boba pearls themselves are mostly a source of carbohydrates and sugar, matcha provides numerous health advantages,” says the expert. Matcha tea has polyphenols, amino acids and caffeine that may increase its antioxidant properties, as per research published in the Foods Journal in 2020. One of its health benefits is that it may have some potential effect on weight loss, according to a study published in the Plant Foods for Human Nutrition journal in 2022.
Follow this basic matcha boba tea recipe to make this homemade beverage.
Milk is an important part of the matcha boba tea recipe. “Whole milk is often used for a rich, creamy texture,” says Haripriya. There are also non-dairy milk options:
While following the matcha boba tea recipe is great, go beyond tapioca pearls, sugar and milk while making it at home.
While traditionally served iced, you can adjust the preparation for a warm version by following this matcha boba tea recipe.
Follow the usual method for cooking tapioca pearls as mentioned in the previous matcha boba tea recipe. “Once cooked, you can skip the ice and just keep the pearls warm by soaking them in a small amount of warm honey,” suggests the expert.
Prepare the matcha in the usual way by whisking the powder with a little bit of warm water to make a smooth paste. Then add hot water (around 3 to 4 tablespoons) to dissolve it completely. You can then add hot milk (or your choice of non-dairy milk) to the matcha paste to create a hot drink.
In a mug, add the cooked tapioca pearls. Warm them up in the honey if you feel the need. To assemble the drink, pour the hot matcha milk mixture over the tapioca pearls. Stir gently and enjoy your hot matcha boba tea.
“Boba pearls are typically chewy and serving them in a hot drink will make them slightly softer than if they were in a cold drink, but they still provide a pleasant texture,” says Haripriya.
Matcha boba tea is a tasty and energising beverage that should be consumed in moderation. While it is commonly served cold, you can enjoy it as a warm beverage, especially in winter. Just follow the matcha boba tea recipe to enjoy this drink.
