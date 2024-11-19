Jaggery recipes for lung health: 6 delicious ways to beat high AQI levels

With the AQI levels soaring high, here are some healthy and easy jaggery recipes for breakfast that can keep your lungs healthy and strong.

Air pollution and AQI levels in Delhi has reached hazardous category, with readings crossing 450. While we make sure to purify the air in our houses with the help of the best air purifiers available, it might also be time to help prepare your body to fight with the pollution as well. Wondering how to do that? Jaggery can help! It contains antioxidants that can help combat oxidative stress caused by pollutants. It might be time to give a kickstart to your day with these super easy and healthy jaggery recipes for breakfast to boost your immunity as well as detoxify your respiratory system.

Jaggery recipes for lung health: Should you start your day with it?

Jaggery, also known as gur, is a traditional unrefined sugar alternate made from sugarcane juice or palm sap. It is prepared from sugar cane juice by heating it to obtain thick dark yellow or brown crystals in solid, granular, or powder form, states the research paper published in eFood. It’s a popular sweetener in many Asian countries, particularly India. Unlike refined sugar, jaggery retains several nutrients during the production process. It contains minerals like iron, potassium, magnesium, and calcium, as well as vitamins and antioxidants.

Eating jaggery the first thing in the morning helps to boost your immunity. There are moderate amounts of calcium, phosphorous, and zinc in jaggery. These make your immune system strong, states the study published in the journal Sugar Tech. Besides this, it provides a natural energy boost, helping you feel more alert and energised throughout the day. Jaggery aids in digestion and can relieve constipation. Consuming it in the morning can help regulate bowel movements. It helps in removing toxins from the body and purifying the blood. This is why it might be worth it to give these jaggery recipes for breakfast a try.

Jaggery recipes for lung health: Does it help?

Yes, jaggery can support lung health in a major way. It boasts of antioxidant properties that may help the body fight against the pollutants in the air. These antioxidants can help protect lung tissue from damage. Jaggery is rich in minerals like iron and potassium, which strengthen the immune system as well, explains dietician Kejal Shah. We all know, a strong immune system can better fight off respiratory infections and illnesses.

Besides this, jaggery has many detoxifying properties. It helps remove toxins from the body, including the respiratory system. This can help keep the lungs clean and healthy. It can also help soothe respiratory issues like coughs and colds. It helps to loosen phlegm and ease congestion. Here are some tasty and simple jaggery recipes for breakfast that you can try.

Start your day with these jaggery recipes for lung health

Make sure to give these jaggery recipes a try to start your day on a super healthy and immunity-boosting note.

1. Jaggery ragi malt

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi flour

4 cups water

1 cup jaggery, grated or cut in small pieces

Half cup milk

Optional: Cinnamon powder, cardamom or other spices

Process:

Mix the ragi with one cup of water. Continue to whisk this until it is a smooth paste.

Boil 3 cups of water in a saucepan and add grated jaggery.

Stir this until the jaggery gets dissolved.

Now, add the ragi mixture to this boiling jaggery water. Make sure to stir to prevent lumps from forming.

Stir and cook for 2 minutes. The ragi would be thick and smooth by now.

Turn off the heat and add the milk. Make sure to stir.

Now, you may add cinnamon powder or cardamom powder to enhance the flavour.

2. Nuts and jaggery granola bar

Ingredients:

4 cups rolled oats

Half cup assorted nuts

Half cup melon seeds

One fourth cup vegetable oil

Half teaspoon salt

One fourth cup raisins

One fourth cup grated jaggery

2 tablespoons honey

Instructions:

Start by preheating the oven to 150C.

Mix all the ingredients, except the raisins, in a bowl. Once you have mixed these, spread the mixture on a baking tray.

Bake this mix for 15 minutes, stir it and then again put it in the oven for 15 more minutes, or until it is golden in colour and crunchy to taste.

Now, add the raisins and allow them to cool completely.

Store this in an air-tight jar.

3. Jaggery wheat pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

1/2 cup jaggery, grated

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

A pinch of salt

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, jaggery, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Gradually add the milk and oil to the dry ingredients, mixing well to form a smooth batter.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Grease the pan with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and cook until bubbles form on the surface. Flip and cook the other side until golden brown.

Serve hot with your favourite toppings like honey, maple syrup, or fruits.

4. Coconut jaggery rice pudding

Ingredients:

1 cup raw white rice

5 cups of water

1.75 cup jaggery syrup

Three-fourth cup shredded coconut

1 tsp ginger crushed

Half tsp cumin seed

4 cardamom powdered

Pinch of nutmeg powder

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp cashew

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Wash the rice well in cold water. Drain this, and keep it aside.

Boil water in a large bottomed vessel.

Add the rice to the boiling water, and reduce the heat to medium.

Add salt to this and mix it well. The rice should be cooked till you can mash it with your fingers.

Add the jaggery syrup, coconut, ginger, cumin seed and cardamom.

Keep stirring as you cook on medium heat. The mixture will thicken.

Switch off the heat. You can now add powdered cardamom, nutmeg powder, raisins and cashews.

5. Jaggery semolina pudding

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (sooji)

1 cup grated jaggery

1 cup water

One-fourth cup ghee

One-fourth teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron (optional)

Cashews, almonds, raisins

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan.

Add semolina and roast it on low flame until it turns golden brown and releases a nutty aroma.

In a separate pan, heat water and grated jaggery until the jaggery dissolves completely.

Strain the syrup to remove any impurities.

Pour the jaggery syrup over the roasted semolina and mix well.

Add cardamom powder and chopped nuts.

Cook for a few more minutes, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens.

Serve the hot semolina pudding garnished with additional nuts.

6. Jaggery and Coconut Milk Porridge

Ingredients:

1 cup semolina (sooji)

1 cup coconut milk

Half cup water

One-fourth cup grated jaggery

One-fourth teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron (optional)

Nuts (optional)

Ghee for greasing

Instructions:

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan.

Add semolina and roast it on low flame until it turns golden brown and releases a nutty aroma.

In a separate pot, combine coconut milk and water. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Pour the boiling coconut milk mixture over the roasted semolina. Stir well to ensure no lumps.

Add grated jaggery, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts. Cook on low heat, stirring occasionally, until the semolina is cooked and the porridge thickens.

Serve the hot porridge garnished with additional nuts or dried fruits

So, go ahead and try these jaggery recipes for breakfast a try!

Jaggery recipes for lung health: How to use it in a healthy way?

Before you get started on healthy jaggery recipes for breakfast, there are some points to keep in mind regarding the consumption.

While jaggery is a healthier alternative to refined sugar, it’s important to consume it in moderation. Here are a few things to remember:

Jaggery, while healthier, is still a form of sugar. Consuming too much can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Aim for a balanced intake and avoid overindulging.

People with diabetes should consult with their doctor before incorporating jaggery into their diet. While jaggery has a lower glycemic index than refined sugar, it can still affect blood sugar levels, especially if consumed in large quantities.

Jaggery can aid digestion when consumed in moderation. However, excessive consumption can lead to digestive issues like constipation or diarrhoea.

Choose jaggery from reliable sources to ensure its purity and quality.

Some people may have individual sensitivities to jaggery. If you experience any adverse reactions, reduce your intake or consult a healthcare professional.

Summary

While these jaggery recipes for breakfast as an effective solution to keep you healthy during these polluted times, it is important to make sure to consume jaggery in moderation as well. While it’s a healthier alternative to refined sugar, it still contains calories and can impact blood sugar levels.