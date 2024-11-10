Don’t know how to make curd? Try this easy recipe

Curd can improve digestion and boost immunity. You don't always have to buy it from a store. All you have to do is learn how to make curd at home.

If you often experience indigestion, make curd your best friend. This dairy product is full of probiotics that can help do away with stomach issues. You can always buy curd, which is available in multiple flavours. But if you like homemade products, follow simple recipes to make this dairy product. It is made by fermenting milk with specific types of beneficial bacteria, primarily Lactobacillus. When these bacteria are introduced to milk, they ferment the lactose (milk sugar), turning it into lactic acid. This is the acid that gives curd its tangy flavour as well as its thick texture. Follow these steps to make curd at home.

What are the health benefits of curd?

“Curd provides numerous health benefits due to its rich nutrient content and probiotic properties,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya.

Here are some of the benefits of curd –

1. Improves digestion

Curd is packed with probiotics, which promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria, enhancing digestion and reducing issues like diarrhea, bloating, constipation, and indigestion. Due to the presence of probiotics, curd can improve diarrhea, according to research published in the Ayushdhara journal in 2023.

2. Boosts immunity

The probiotics in this fermented food help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. “This can strengthen the immune system, help the body ward off infections and keep you healthy while reducing inflammation in your body,” says the expert.

3. Promotes bone and dental health

High in calcium and phosphorus, this dairy product contributes to stronger bones and teeth, which is important, especially for children and ageing adults. Hundred grams of plain whole milk yogurt consists of 127 mg calcium, and 101 mg phosphorus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

4. Good for skin health

Curd contains lactic acid and beneficial fats that can moisturise and rejuvenate the skin, helping to reduce dryness and improve skin texture. Lactic acid can work as an antioxidant, and help hydrate the skin, as per a research published in the International Journal of Dermatology in 2019.

5. Aids in weight management

“It also has protein, which helps increase satiety, keep you full for a longer time and reduce the number of calories you consume,” says Saniya. It is also low in calories, making it a good choice for people looking for ways to manage their weight.

6. Promotes heart health

“Curd contains potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure. Its probiotics may lower cholesterol levels. These two factors are important to support your heart health,” says the expert. Hundred grams of yogurt has 164 mg potassium, as per the USDA.

How to make curd at home?

Making curd at home is simple, requiring only milk and a curd starter.

Ingredients:

500 ml milk

1-2 teaspoons of curd (as a starter)

Method:

1. Pour the milk into a pan and heat it until it comes to a boil.

2. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat and let it simmer for a minute.

3. Allow the milk to cool down to a lukewarm temperature (about 40 degree Celsius).

4. Add curd from a previous batch or store-bought to the milk and stir well.

5. Cover the container and let it sit undisturbed in a warm place for 6 to 8 hours, or overnight.

6. Once the curd is set, store it in the refrigerator to prevent further fermentation.

How to make curd without a curd starter?

“Curd can be made without a curd starter by using other ingredients that encourage fermentation,” says Saniya.

Method 1: Lemon juice

Ingredients:

500 ml milk

1-2 teaspoons lemon juice

Instructions:

Boil the milk and let it cool to a warm, but not hot temperature.

Add the lemon juice to the lukewarm milk, and stir well.

Cover the mixture and keep it in a warm place for 8 to 10 hours to allow the milk to ferment and thicken into curd.

Once set, refrigerate the curd.

Method 2: Green chilies

Ingredients:

500 ml milk

1-2 fresh green chilies with stalks

Instructions:

Boil the milk and wait for it to be lukewarm.

Place the green chilies with stalks (which contain live lactic acid bacteria) into the milk.

Cover and leave in a warm area for 10 to 12 hours.

Remove the chilies after the curd is set, and store in the fridge.

Method 3: Buttermilk

Ingredients:

500 ml milk

2 tablespoons buttermilk

Instructions:

Heat milk, and wait for it to be warm, and not hot.

Put buttermilk in the milk and stir well.

Cover and leave the mixture in a warm room for 8 to 10 hours.

After it sets, refrigerate it.

“There are toned and skimmed milk, but whole milk is the best option for making curd due to its fat content, which results in a creamy, stable texture and rich flavour,” says the expert. Non-dairy milks such as soy, coconut, and almond can also be used to make curd, but they require a vegan starter like probiotics from vegan yogurt.

Curd has many health benefits, owing to the presence of probiotics, which is why you should have it in your refrigerator. Instead of buying from a store, try homemade recipe for curd and enjoy its benefits.