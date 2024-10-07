How to eat oats without milk: 9 healthy breakfast recipes

Oats are a breakfast staple. You probably have oats only with milk and fruits. Well, there are ways to eat oats without milk.

Oats, a type of whole grain cereal that comes from Avena sativa, are a popular choice for breakfast. They are a nutritious and versatile food that can be easily incorporated into a balanced diet. Their health benefits, particularly for heart health and weight management, make them an excellent choice for many people. One of the easiest and healthiest way to enjoy oats is to mix them with milk. You can have oatmeal or enjoy a smoothie with oats. But if you are lactose intolerant or don’t like milk in general, there are more ways to eat oats without milk!

Why are oats paired with milk?

Pairing oats with milk not only enhances the flavour and texture of the dish, but also provides a wealth of benefits. Having oats with milk may be good for people with type 2 diabetes. Oats made by soaking overnight in skimmed milk retain their low glycemic index as well as insulinaemic impact, as per research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2019. Know other benefits of oats.

1. Nutritional enhancement

Hundred grams of oats have 13.15 grams of protein, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Mixing milk with oats helps boost the protein content of the meal. “This is particularly beneficial for muscle repair and growth, especially for those engaging in physical activities,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. Milk is full of calcium, essential for bone health, so combining it with oats can help ensure adequate calcium intake.

2. Better absorption of nutrients

If you use whole milk or full-fat milk, there will be fat content. This can help in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) that may be present in added ingredients like fruits or nuts.

3. Sustained energy release

The combination of carbohydrates from oats and protein and fat from milk provides a balanced meal that helps sustain energy levels throughout the morning. “This balance can make you less hungry and prevent energy crashes,” says the expert.

How to eat oats without milk?

Here are some oats recipes with no milk:

1. Oats with chia seeds

Ingredients

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1/2 banana (sliced)

1 tablespoon of honey

1/2 cup of water

Fresh fruits like berries for topping

Instructions

In a jar or container, combine rolled oats, chia seeds, water and honey then stir well.

Top with banana slices and other fruits.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Enjoy it cold the next morning.

2. Savory oats with spinach and egg

Ingredients

1/2 cup of rolled oats

1 cup of vegetable broth

1 cup of fresh spinach

1 egg

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil (optional)

Instructions

In a saucepan, bring vegetable broth to a boil.

Add rolled oats and cook for about 5 minutes until thickened.

Stir in spinach and cook well.

In a separate pan, boil the egg.

Serve oats in a bowl, top with the egg, and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil.

3. Oatmeal cookies

Ingredients

1 cup of rolled oats

1/2 cup of mashed bananas

1/4 cup peanut butter (or almond butter)

1/4 cup of raisins

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Instructions

After you preheat the oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit, line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients until well mixed.

Scoop tablespoons of this mixture onto the baking sheet.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Let it cool before serving.

4. Oats and banana pancakes

Ingredients

1 cup of rolled oats

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup of water

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions

In a blender, combine oats, banana, water, baking powder, and cinnamon until smooth.

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add a little cooking oil.

Put small amounts of the batter onto the skillet to form pancakes.

Cook until you see bubbles on the surface, then flip. Continue to cook till they turn golden brown on both sides.

Serve warm with toppings of choice.

5. Oatmeal energy balls

Ingredients

1 cup of rolled oats

1/2 cup of peanut butter

1/3 cup of honey

1/2 cup of dried fruits

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Instructions

Take a mixing bowl, and combine all the ingredients until they are thoroughly mixed.

Roll the mixture into small balls.

Place them on a baking sheet, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to firm up then serve.

6. Baked oatmeal squares

Ingredients

2 cups of rolled oats

2 ripe bananas (mashed)

1/4 cup of honey

1/2 cup of applesauce

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 cup of chopped nuts or dried fruits (optional)

Instructions

Heat the oven and grease a baking dish.

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients until they get combined well.

Pour the mixture into the baking dish and make sure it is is spread evenly.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until set and golden.

Let them cool then cut them into squares to serve.

7. Oatmeal smoothie

Ingredients

1/4 cup of rolled oats

1 banana

1 tablespoon of peanut butter

1/2 cup of yogurt

Instructions

In a blender, combine oats, banana, peanut butter, yogurt and ice cubes.

Blend them, pour in a glass then enjoy your smoothie made of oats without milk.

8. Savory oat bowl with avocado

Ingredients

1/2 cup of rolled oats

1 cup of water

1/2 avocado (sliced)

1/4 cup of cherry tomatoes (halved)

Salt, pepper, and chili flakes to taste

Instructions

Boil water in a saucepan.

Add rolled oats and cook for about 5 minutes until thickened.

Transfer oats to a bowl and top with avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, salt, pepper, and chili flakes.

9. Oat porridge with apples and cinnamon

Ingredients

1/2 cup of rolled oats

1 cup of water

1 apple (diced)

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions

Take a container where you need to bring water to a boil.

Add rolled oats, diced apple, and cinnamon. Cook for about 5 minutes.

Stir in honey if desired then serve warm.