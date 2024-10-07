How to eat oats without milk: 9 healthy breakfast recipes

Oats, a type of whole grain cereal that comes from Avena sativa, are a popular choice for breakfast. They are a nutritious and versatile food that can be easily incorporated into a balanced diet. Their health benefits, particularly for heart health and weight management, make them an excellent choice for many people. One of the easiest and healthiest way to enjoy oats is to mix them with milk. You can have oatmeal or enjoy a smoothie with oats. But if you are lactose intolerant or don’t like milk in general, there are more ways to eat oats without milk!
Why are oats paired with milk?
Pairing oats with milk not only enhances the flavour and texture of the dish, but also provides a wealth of benefits. Having oats with milk may be good for people with type 2 diabetes. Oats made by soaking overnight in skimmed milk retain their low glycemic index as well as insulinaemic impact, as per research published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2019. Know other benefits of oats.
1. Nutritional enhancement
Hundred grams of oats have 13.15 grams of protein, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Mixing milk with oats helps boost the protein content of the meal. “This is particularly beneficial for muscle repair and growth, especially for those engaging in physical activities,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. Milk is full of calcium, essential for bone health, so combining it with oats can help ensure adequate calcium intake.
2. Better absorption of nutrients
If you use whole milk or full-fat milk, there will be fat content. This can help in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) that may be present in added ingredients like fruits or nuts.
3. Sustained energy release
The combination of carbohydrates from oats and protein and fat from milk provides a balanced meal that helps sustain energy levels throughout the morning. “This balance can make you less hungry and prevent energy crashes,” says the expert.
Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area. ...Read More
Thank you for your feedback
Your response has been recorded to help us improve your experience on Health Shots