7 delicious high-protein soup recipes for weight loss and shed stubborn fat

Start your day with a filling and nutritious option—high-protein soups. They are low in calories and rich in protein and fibre, which can help with weight loss.

Are you looking for a delicious and satisfying way to boost your weight loss journey? High protein soups might be the perfect solution! While sipping on a warm, hearty soup can fill you up, trying protein-rich soup recipes can be a game changer. Protein helps you feel fuller for longer, reducing cravings and the urge to snack. It also supports muscle maintenance, which can boost your metabolism. So, if you are craving something delicious that also helps you lose those extra kilos, try these high protein soup recipes that can keep you nourished and satisfied all day long.

What are the benefits of having a high protein soup for weight loss?

Protein-rich soups are not only comforting but they offer several benefits for weight loss, including increased satiety and reduced overall calorie intake. Protein helps to control hunger hormones, leading to less frequent snacking and overeating. Additionally, it supports muscle mass retention, which boosts metabolism. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that higher protein intake significantly improves feelings of fullness and metabolic health, making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. So, are you ready to find the list of high protein soups to support weight management?

High protein soups for weight loss

Here we listed down 9 best high protein soups for weight loss that should be a part of your daily life. They can also keep you warm this winter season:

1. Lentil soup

One of the best high protein soups is lentil soup, which is high in protein and fibre, both of which are crucial for weight loss, as per a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The fibre helps keep you feeling full longer, reducing the chances of overeating, while the protein supports muscle building and metabolic health. Follow this lentil soup recipe:

Ingredients: 1 cup lentils (rinsed), 1 carrot (diced), 1 onion (chopped), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp cumin, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large pot, sauté onion and garlic until soft.

Add the carrots, cumin, and lentils. Stir for 2 minutes.

Pour in vegetable broth and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes, until lentils are tender.

Season with salt and pepper before serving.

2. Chickpea and mushroom soup

Only 100 grams of chickpeas offers around 21 grams of protein and 12 grams of dietary fibre, explains the US Department of Agriculture. These essential nutrients can curb hunger and stabilise blood sugar levels, supporting weight loss. On the other hand, mushrooms are low in calories but packed with antioxidants. Follow this chickpea and mushroom soup recipe:

Ingredients: 1 can chickpeas (drained and rinsed), 1 cup mushrooms (sliced), 1 onion (chopped), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp thyme, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a pot, sauté onion and garlic until fragrant.

Add the mushrooms and cook until softened.

Stir in the chickpeas, thyme, and broth.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, and serve warm.

3. Split pea soup

Split peas are also rich in protein and fibre, both of which promote feelings of fullness and help regulate blood sugar levels, states the US Department of Agriculture. This hearty soup is also low in fat and provides essential nutrients like folate and iron, supporting overall health. Follow this split pea soup recipe:

Ingredients: 1 cup split peas (rinsed), 1 carrot (diced), 1 celery stalk (diced), 1 onion (chopped). 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp thyme, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large pot, sauté onion, carrot, and celery until soft.

Add the split peas, thyme, and broth.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 30-40 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

4. Cauliflower and chickpea soup

This high protein soup is low in calories, high in fibre and rich in a number of essential vitamins and minerals, according to the US Department of Agriculture. This not only helps with weight loss but also aids digestion. When combined with protein-rich chickpeas, this soup becomes an excellent choice for weight loss. Follow this cauliflower and chickpea soup recipe:

Ingredients: 1 head cauliflower (chopped), 1 can chickpeas (drained and rinsed), 1 onion (chopped), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp cumin, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sauté onion and garlic in a large pot until soft.

Add cauliflower, chickpeas, cumin, and broth.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

Blend the soup until smooth, then season with salt and pepper.

5. Butternut squash and lentil soup

While low in calories, butternut squash is packed with fibre, including both insoluble and soluble. A study published in the Obesity Reviews reveals that soluble fibre is associated with fat loss and shown to reduce appetite, helping in weight loss. Follow this butternut squash and lentil soup recipe:

Ingredients: 1 small butternut squash (peeled and cubed), 1 cup lentils (rinsed), 1 onion (chopped), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 4 cups vegetable broth, 1 tsp turmeric, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sauté onion and garlic until soft in a pot.

Add cubed squash, lentils, turmeric, and broth.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 25-30 minutes until squash and lentils are soft.

Season with salt and pepper and enjoy.

6. Broccoli and cashew soup

Broccoli is low in calories but high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. The fibre content improves gut health and helps with weight loss, found a study published in Nutrients. Moreover, cashews provide healthy fats and protein, adding creaminess to the soup. Follow this broccoli and cashew soup recipe:

Ingredients: 2 cups broccoli florets, 1/2 cup cashews (soaked in water for 30 minutes), 1 onion (chopped), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 4 cups vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sauté onion and garlic in a pot until fragrant.

Add broccoli, cashews (drained), and vegetable broth.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Blend the soup until creamy and season with salt and pepper.

7. Red lentil and carrot soup

This lentil is high in protein and can be cooked quickly, making it perfect for a filling and nutritious soup. Additionally, carrots, which are low in calories and promote a feeling of fullness, can aid in weight loss, according to a study published in Nutrition and Metabolic Insights. Follow this recipe for red lentil and carrot soup:

Ingredients: 1 cup red lentils (rinsed), 2 carrots (diced), 1 onion (chopped), 2 garlic cloves (minced), 1 tsp cumin, 1 tsp turmeric, 4 cups vegetable broth

1 tbsp lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Sauté onion, garlic, and spices in a pot for 2-3 minutes.

Add carrots, lentils, and broth, then bring to a boil.

Simmer for 20-25 minutes until lentils are tender.

Stir in lemon juice, season with salt and pepper, and serve.

So, go and try these high protein soup recipes for weight loss now!

Related FAQs Can you have soup in breakfast? Yes, it is a great way to start your day. A protein-packed soup will keep you full and energised throughout the morning, helping to curb mid-morning cravings. Can I replace meals with high-protein soups? Yes, you can replace a meal with a high-protein soup, as it provides essential nutrients and helps control your appetite, making it a great option for a healthy, satisfying meal. But make sure you are consuming it in moderation.