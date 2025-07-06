This high-protein pancake with creamy avocado dip makes for a healthy breakfast recipe!

Indulge in a healthy breakfast with this high-protein pancake and creamy avocado dip recipe, combining flavours and nutrition.

What’s better for your diet than starting your day with a protein-packed breakfast? It promotes satiety, stabilises blood sugar levels and energises you for the day! If innovation is what you look for in the first meal, try this fusion: the high-protein goodness of lentils with the creamy indulgence of avocado dip. This gluten-free breakfast option nourishes your body and delights your taste buds with its crispy texture and innovative flavours.

High-protein pancake with avocado dip: Benefits

These high-protein pancakes transform the humble red lentil (masoor dal) into a sophisticated breakfast dish that is both nutritious and satisfying. When paired with an avocado dip, they create a perfect harmony of traditional Indian spices and modern superfood ingredients, suggests health coach and nutrition expert Sonia Shah:

Rich in protein: High-protein pancakes made from masoor dal (red lentils) provide an amount of protein, which is essential for muscle repair, growth, and overall body function. This makes them an excellent choice for breakfast, particularly for those looking to boost their protein intake. Healthy fats: The avocado dip is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which are suitable for heart health. These fats also aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and contribute to a feeling of fullness. Gluten-free option: Using rice flour makes these pancakes gluten-free, catering to those with gluten intolerances or celiac disease, while still being delicious and satisfying. Balanced meal: When paired with the creamy avocado dip, these pancakes make them an ideal meal to sustain energy levels throughout the morning. Digestive health: The high fibre content in both lentils and avocados aids in healthy digestion, promoting a feeling of fullness.

How to make high-protein pancakes?

Here’s a simple high-protein pancakes recipe that you may easily prepare at home:

Ingredients (Serves 3-4 people, makes 8-10 pancakes)

{{{htmlData}}}

For the pancakes (cheela)

1 cup masoor malka dal (red lentil soaked for 2 hours)

2 tbsp rice flour (for crispness)

½ cup water (as needed)

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 green chilli (finely chopped)

½ inch ginger (grated)

½ cup grated carrots (or finely chopped spinach)

¼ cup chopped onions

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp salt (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

2 tbsp rice bran oil (for cooking)

For the avocado dip

1 ripe avocado (mashed)

2 tbsp yoghurt (or coconut yoghurt for vegan option)

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 small garlic clove (grated)

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp fresh mint or coriander (finely chopped)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the pancake batter

Soak and blend the dal: Drain the soaked masoor malka dal (red lentil) and blend it into a smooth batter with ½ cup water. The consistency should be slightly thicker than the dosa batter.

Mix the ingredients: Transfer the batter to a bowl and mix in Transfer the batter to a bowl and mix in rice flour , cumin seeds, green chilli, ginger, grated carrots, onions, turmeric, chilli powder, garam masala, salt, and coriander leaves.

Rest for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavours to develop.

Step 2: Make the pancakes (cheela)

Heat a non-stick pan or tawa and lightly grease it with oil.

Pour a ladleful of batter until bubbles appear, then drizzle a little oil around the edges.

Flip and cook for another 2 minutes, until golden brown and crispy.

Repeat for the remaining batter.

Step 3: Prepare the avocado dip

Mix the ripe avocado with yoghurt, lemon juice, grated garlic, cumin powder, black pepper, and salt.

Stir well and garnish with fresh coriander or mint.

Serving suggestions

Serve the high-protein pancakes hot, accompanied by a dollop of avocado dip,

Garnish with sesame seeds, microgreens, or pomegranate for a gourmet touch.

Pair with a side of spicy tomato salsa for extra flavour.

Tips and variations

Make it vegan: Replace yoghurt with coconut yoghurt in the dip.

Make it cheesy: Sprinkle some grated cheese while cooking for a gooey texture.

Boost nutrition: Add chopped spinach, methi (fenugreek), or flaxseeds to the batter for an added nutritional boost.

This fusion recipe combines the nutritional benefits of traditional dal with the contemporary appeal of modern ingredients. Whether you’re looking for a healthy breakfast or a light meal, these high-protein pancakes with avocado dip will become a favourite in your kitchen. Happy cooking!