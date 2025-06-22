High protein French toast for breakfast: Easy recipes to follow

Egg, which is one of the best protein sources, is a key ingredient of French toast. You can make a high protein French toast by including more ingredients rich in protein.

French toast is a classic breakfast option that has eggs as the starring ingredient. Made by soaking slices of bread in a mixture of beaten eggs and milk then frying them until they turn golden brown, this dish can provide some protein. You can also make high protein French toast by choosing the right ingredients. Be it the type of bread you use or the number of eggs, there are key ingredients that can offer a good amount of this nutrient essential for building and repairing tissues, and even weight loss. We have easy recipes for you.

How to make high protein French toast?

“To make the classic French toast, you just need 2 eggs, ½ cup milk, 3 or 4 slices of white bread, 1 teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon vanilla,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. But to make a high protein French toast, here’s what your recipe will look like:

Ingredients

4 slices of multigrain bread. Hundred grams of multigrain bread has 11.6 grams of protein, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

4 egg whites + 1 whole egg. Hundred grams of large whole eggs has 12.4 grams of protein, as per the USDA.

¼ cup low-fat milk or unsweetened almond or soy milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder, which has around 20 to 30 grams of protein

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Instructions:

1. Whisk together egg whites, whole egg, milk, protein powder and cinnamon in a bowl until it becomes smooth.

2. Dip the bread slices into this mixture. Make sure to soak both sides.

3. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and coat with coconut oil.

4. Cook each slice for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

“This high protein French toast will give you at least 30 grams of the nutrient,” says the expert.

How to make high protein French toast with cottage cheese?

Here’s a recipe for high protein French toast with cottage cheese:

Ingredients:

4 slices of whole grain bread

2 whole eggs

2 egg whites

¼ cup low-fat milk or unsweetened almond milk

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon olive or coconut oil

½ cup low-fat cottage cheese. Hundred grams of low-fat cottage cheese can give you 11 grams of protein, according to the USDA.

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Instructions:

1. In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, milk and cinnamon.

2. Soak the bread by dipping each slice into the egg mixture. Wait for 10 to 15 seconds for each side.

3. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, add olive or coconut oil, and cook the soaked bread slices for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

4. Meanwhile, to make the cottage cheese filling, take a bowl, and mix cottage cheese, protein powder and cinnamon until it gets smooth.

5. Spread or sandwich the cottage cheese filling between two bread slices or spoon on top.

6. Serve warm once it’s done.

“Per serving of this high protein French toast, you will get approximately 40 grams of protein,” says the expert.

High protein French toast for weight loss: Does it help?

Yes, eating high protein French toast can help in your weight-loss journey.

Protein keeps you full: “It takes longer to digest protein than carbohydrates or fat,” says Kedia. That’s why it can keep you full for a longer time, and reduce your overall calorie intake throughout the day.

Boosts metabolism: Your body burns more calories while digesting protein. “This helps increase calorie expenditure (the total number of calories or energy your body burns per day) even at rest.

Preserves lean muscle mass: During weight loss, you want to lose extra body fat, and not your muscle. “Protein helps maintain muscle mass while you are in a calorie deficit ( when you burn more calories than you have), especially if you exercise.

Balanced nutrition: When made with multigrain bread, egg whites, low-fat milk, and cottage cheese or protein powder, high protein French toast provides lean protein, complex carbohydrates, fibre and healthy fats. “They all support stable blood sugar levels, which helps in reducing fat storage and energy crashes,” says the expert.

Remember, while making high protein French toast, instead of using white bread, opt for high fibre and high protein bread. “This option also adds fibre to the high protein French toast, and slows blood sugar spikes,” says Kedia. Putting sugar in egg mixture is common in the classic French toast recipe. Use ingredients like cinnamon or mashed banana instead. In fact, don’t use sugary syrups and spreads. If you want to add toppings then use berries. Some people like to use full-fat cream, flavoured cream cheese too. Skip these and use cottage cheese. Butter-heavy frying is a big no in high protein French toast recipe. Use a small amount of olive or coconut oil.

You can give a protein boost to your classic French toast by replacing a few ingredients. But have it in moderation, as this dish involves frying. Eating too much of fried foods may contribute to high cholesterol and obesity.

Related FAQs How can you get 40 grams of protein for breakfast? Getting 40 grams of protein in the morning is achievable, even without meat. For instance, you can have egg scramble with toast and smoothie. Three eggs with 2 egg whites will give you 21 grams of protein. One slice of whole grain toast has about 5 grams of protein and 1 scoop of protein powder in a smoothie has 15 grams of protein. How many calories are in protein French toast? The calories in protein French toast can vary based on ingredients, portion size, and toppings. For instance, one egg and 2 egg whites have 100 calories. Unsweetened almond milk (or low-fat) has 10–25 calories. Low-fat cottage cheese (½ cup) has 80 to 100 calories. Why do bodybuilders eat French toast? Bodybuilders eat French toast because it's a highly customisable meal that can be made rich in protein, moderate in carbs, and low in unhealthy fats. This can make it perfect for fueling workouts, aiding muscle growth, and supporting recovery. Can I cook French toast without butter? Yes, you can cook French toast without butter, and it can still taste delicious! In fact, skipping butter can make it healthier by reducing saturated fat and calories, especially helpful for weight loss or heart health.