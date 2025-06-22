High protein French toast for breakfast: Easy recipes to follow

French toast is a classic breakfast option that has eggs as the starring ingredient. Made by soaking slices of bread in a mixture of beaten eggs and milk then frying them until they turn golden brown, this dish can provide some protein. You can also make high protein French toast by choosing the right ingredients. Be it the type of bread you use or the number of eggs, there are key ingredients that can offer a good amount of this nutrient essential for building and repairing tissues, and even weight loss. We have easy recipes for you.
“To make the classic French toast, you just need 2 eggs, ½ cup milk, 3 or 4 slices of white bread, 1 teaspoon sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon and ½ teaspoon vanilla,” says nutritionist Pooja Kedia. But to make a high protein French toast, here’s what your recipe will look like:
Ingredients
Instructions:
1. Whisk together egg whites, whole egg, milk, protein powder and cinnamon in a bowl until it becomes smooth.
2. Dip the bread slices into this mixture. Make sure to soak both sides.
3. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and coat with coconut oil.
4. Cook each slice for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
“This high protein French toast will give you at least 30 grams of the nutrient,” says the expert.
Here’s a recipe for high protein French toast with cottage cheese:
Ingredients:
Instructions:
1. In a shallow bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, milk and cinnamon.
2. Soak the bread by dipping each slice into the egg mixture. Wait for 10 to 15 seconds for each side.
3. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, add olive or coconut oil, and cook the soaked bread slices for 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
4. Meanwhile, to make the cottage cheese filling, take a bowl, and mix cottage cheese, protein powder and cinnamon until it gets smooth.
5. Spread or sandwich the cottage cheese filling between two bread slices or spoon on top.
6. Serve warm once it’s done.
“Per serving of this high protein French toast, you will get approximately 40 grams of protein,” says the expert.
Yes, eating high protein French toast can help in your weight-loss journey.
Remember, while making high protein French toast, instead of using white bread, opt for high fibre and high protein bread. “This option also adds fibre to the high protein French toast, and slows blood sugar spikes,” says Kedia. Putting sugar in egg mixture is common in the classic French toast recipe. Use ingredients like cinnamon or mashed banana instead. In fact, don’t use sugary syrups and spreads. If you want to add toppings then use berries. Some people like to use full-fat cream, flavoured cream cheese too. Skip these and use cottage cheese. Butter-heavy frying is a big no in high protein French toast recipe. Use a small amount of olive or coconut oil.
You can give a protein boost to your classic French toast by replacing a few ingredients. But have it in moderation, as this dish involves frying. Eating too much of fried foods may contribute to high cholesterol and obesity.
Getting 40 grams of protein in the morning is achievable, even without meat. For instance, you can have egg scramble with toast and smoothie. Three eggs with 2 egg whites will give you 21 grams of protein. One slice of whole grain toast has about 5 grams of protein and 1 scoop of protein powder in a smoothie has 15 grams of protein.
The calories in protein French toast can vary based on ingredients, portion size, and toppings. For instance, one egg and 2 egg whites have 100 calories. Unsweetened almond milk (or low-fat) has 10–25 calories. Low-fat cottage cheese (½ cup) has 80 to 100 calories.
Bodybuilders eat French toast because it's a highly customisable meal that can be made rich in protein, moderate in carbs, and low in unhealthy fats. This can make it perfect for fueling workouts, aiding muscle growth, and supporting recovery.
Yes, you can cook French toast without butter, and it can still taste delicious! In fact, skipping butter can make it healthier by reducing saturated fat and calories, especially helpful for weight loss or heart health.
