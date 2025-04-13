Homemade tartar sauce: Follow this simple and healthy recipe

Love to have fish fillet with some tartar sauce? Then learn how to make tartar sauce at home. Try this simple and healthy recipe.

You probably enjoy having tartar sauce with grilled or fried fish. The condiment is usually made with mayonnaise, which provides a creamy base. Chopped pickles or sweet pickle relish, sour cream and lemon juice are also important ingredients of this sauce. Thanks to its ingredients, it goes well with many foods, particularly the crispy ones. While you can buy it from a store, you can give it a healthy twist by making it at home. And instead of pairing it with fried foods, enjoy it with grilled ones for the sake of your health. But first, learn how to make tartar sauce.

How to make tartar sauce healthy?

“If you want to learn how to make tartar sauce healthy, remember to swap high-fat, high-sodium, and processed ingredients with lighter, more nutritious options,” suggests dietician Ramya B.

Here’s how you can make it healthier:

Instead of using mayonnaise, go for plain, low-fat homemade Greek yoghurt. “It is lower in fat and calories, high in protein, and contains probiotics for better gut health,” says the expert. Research, published in Advances In Nutrition, linked Greek yoghurt to less body body fat, and weight gain.

Skip sweet pickle relish, and use chopped dill pickles or cucumber for crunch and better health.

Don’t use preserved or bottled lemon juice. Instead make fresh lemon juice at home.

Avoid using sour cream, which is full of saturated fat. During a study, published in the Journal Of Clinical Lipidology, it was found that a diet high in saturated fat may increase cardiovascular disease risk. “Use mashed avocado instead of sour cream,” suggests Ramya. Avocados contain dietary fibre as well as unsaturated fats that have been linked with good cardiovascular health, as per research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

How to make tartar sauce at home?

Want to learn how to make tartar sauce? Here’s a simple recipe for a light, protein-rich, and flavourful version of the popular condiment:

Ingredients

½ cup plain low-fat or non-fat Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard for tangy flavour

2 tablespoons of finely chopped dill pickles (or unsweetened pickle relish) for crunch

1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice for tangy taste

½ teaspoon of dried dill or 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped dill

1 small garlic clove (grated or finely minced)

1/2 cup mashed avocado

Salt and freshly ground black pepper for taste

Instructions

Chop the dill pickles, and mince or grate the garlic.

To a bowl, add Greek yoghurt, mashed avocado, Dijon mustard, and freshly squeezed lemon juice. Stir well until you get a smooth and creamy texture.

Add the freshly chopped pickles and garlic, and combine them well.

Add salt and pepper as needed then mix again.

Cover and refrigerate for 10–15 minutes to let the flavours come together.

What to pair tartar sauce with?

After learning how to make tartar sauce, enjoy it with the following:

Fried fish like fish and chips

Fish fingers or fillets

Crab cakes

Grilled shrimp

Baked salmon

Roasted or grilled vegetables like zucchini, cauliflower and asparagus

Veggie fritters or patties

Air-fried tofu

Sweet potato fries or wedges

Stuffed bell peppers

“Once you learn how to make tartar sauce, enjoy it as a spread on wraps, burgers, or sandwiches,” says Ramya.

What are the side effects of tartar sauce?

Learning how to make tartar sauce is great, as excessive consumption of the ones available in stores may lead to some side effects due to its high fat, sodium, and preservative content.

Here are possible side effects:

Weight gain: Traditional tartar sauce has mayonnaise, which can lead to weight gain.

High cholesterol: “Full-fat mayo sauces may contribute to elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels,” says the expert. Often called “bad” cholesterol, it may increase your risk of heart disease.

High sodium levels: Sweet pickle relish and mayonnaise can be high in salt, which may lead to high blood pressure.

Digestive issues: People sensitive to dairy products may experience bloating or discomfort.

Preservative sensitivity: Learn how to make tartar sauce, as store-bought versions may contain artificial preservatives that can cause reactions in sensitive people.

Homemade tartar sauce safety checklist

While learning how to make tartar sauce is good, remember these safety tips:

Use clean, fresh, and good-quality ingredients.

Wash your hands before preparing this homemade sauce.

Use clean utensils as well as chopping boards.

Once you learn how to make tartar sauce, put it in a glass jar. Storing in metal containers is not recommended, as it may react with the metal.

The container should be labelled with the date of preparation so that you can easily keep a track on the shelf life.

Store at or below 4 degree Celsius in the refrigerator. Do not leave the tartar sauce at room temperature for more than 2 hours.

Look for changes in smell, texture or colour of this sauce before using.

If you can’t do without a condiment while eating seafood and roasted or grilled vegetables then learn how to make tartar sauce. Use ingredients like Greek yoghurt and avocado, as they are healthier alternatives.

Related FAQs Can you use milk instead of cream of tartar? No, milk cannot be used as a substitute for cream of tartar, which is an acidic powder (potassium bitartrate) often used in baking to stabilise egg whites like in meringues. Milk is not acidic enough to activate baking soda, so it won’t help in stabilising egg whites. Does tartar sauce go bad? Yes, tartar sauce can go bad—just like any other condiment, especially if it's homemade or improperly stored. Keep it in an airtight container for five to seven days, and always use a clean spoon.