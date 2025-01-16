Stir up your breakfast routine with these healthy vegan pancake recipes
Don’t let your plant-based lifestyle keep you away from enjoying fluffy and delicious pancakes every morning. Here are some yummy vegan pancake recipes that are sure to become a part of your regular breakfast routine. From classic buttermilk alternatives to creative additions like zucchini or banana, explore a variety of options to satisfy your taste buds. These easy-to-follow methods will have you flipping vegan pancake recipes in no time. Get ready to ditch the dairy and embrace the delightful world of healthy breakfast goodness!
What is a vegan pancake?
A vegan pancake is a delicious and plant-based breakfast option made without any animal products. This means they contain no eggs, milk, or butter. Instead, they are typically made using ingredients like plant-based milk (such as almond, soy, or oat milk), flour, baking powder, and sometimes fruit or vegetables for added flavour and nutrients, as found in a study published in the journal Foods. Vegan pancake can be just as fluffy and flavourful as traditional pancakes, and they offer environmentally friendly alternatives for those following a vegan diet or simply looking to reduce their animal product consumption.
8 lip-smacking vegan pancake recipes
Here are some easy and tasty vegan pancake recipes you can try out, as recommended by dietician Gauri Anand.
1. Classic vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk (soy, almond, oat, etc.)
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favorite toppings.
2. Banana oat vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 ripe banana
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Optional: 1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Instructions:
- In a blender, combine oats, bananas, plant-based milk, flaxseed, baking powder, and salt. Blend until smooth.
- Stir in chopped nuts, if using.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favourite toppings.
3. Blueberry vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Gently fold in blueberries.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favourite toppings.
4. Chocolate chip vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favorite toppings.
5. Zucchini vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup grated zucchini
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Stir in grated zucchini.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favorite toppings.
6. Spinach vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chopped spinach
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Stir in chopped spinach.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favorite toppings.
7. Sweet potato vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup mashed cooked sweet potato
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Stir in mashed sweet potato.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favourite toppings.
8. Red velvet vegan pancake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup plant-based milk
- 2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon beetroot powder
- 1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Stir in beetroot powder and chocolate chips.
- Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.
- Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.
- Serve warm with your favorite toppings.
While these vegan pancake recipes are super easy to whip up, it is important to enjoy these desserts in moderation and balance them with a healthy diet. Also, always consult with your dietician before including it in your diet.
