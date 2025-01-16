Stir up your breakfast routine with these healthy vegan pancake recipes

Made with the goodness of almond flour, coconut flour as well as plant-based butters and milks, these vegan pancake recipes are a must-try for the breakfast.

Don’t let your plant-based lifestyle keep you away from enjoying fluffy and delicious pancakes every morning. Here are some yummy vegan pancake recipes that are sure to become a part of your regular breakfast routine. From classic buttermilk alternatives to creative additions like zucchini or banana, explore a variety of options to satisfy your taste buds. These easy-to-follow methods will have you flipping vegan pancake recipes in no time. Get ready to ditch the dairy and embrace the delightful world of healthy breakfast goodness!

What is a vegan pancake?

A vegan pancake is a delicious and plant-based breakfast option made without any animal products. This means they contain no eggs, milk, or butter. Instead, they are typically made using ingredients like plant-based milk (such as almond, soy, or oat milk), flour, baking powder, and sometimes fruit or vegetables for added flavour and nutrients, as found in a study published in the journal Foods. Vegan pancake can be just as fluffy and flavourful as traditional pancakes, and they offer environmentally friendly alternatives for those following a vegan diet or simply looking to reduce their animal product consumption.

8 lip-smacking vegan pancake recipes

Here are some easy and tasty vegan pancake recipes you can try out, as recommended by dietician Gauri Anand.

1. Classic vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk (soy, almond, oat, etc.)

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favorite toppings.

2. Banana oat vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1 ripe banana

1 cup plant-based milk

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Optional: 1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Instructions:

In a blender, combine oats, bananas, plant-based milk, flaxseed, baking powder, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Stir in chopped nuts, if using.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favourite toppings.

3. Blueberry vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Gently fold in blueberries.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favourite toppings.

4. Chocolate chip vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Stir in chocolate chips.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favorite toppings.

5. Zucchini vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup grated zucchini

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Stir in grated zucchini.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favorite toppings.

6. Spinach vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chopped spinach

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Stir in chopped spinach.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favorite toppings.

7. Sweet potato vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup mashed cooked sweet potato

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Stir in mashed sweet potato.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favourite toppings.

8. Red velvet vegan pancake

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons melted vegan butter or oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon beetroot powder

1/4 cup vegan chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together plant-based milk, melted vegan butter, and vanilla extract.

Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Do not overmix.

Stir in beetroot powder and chocolate chips.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium heat.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the hot griddle for each pancake.

Cook until bubbles form on the surface and the edges are set, then flip and cook for another minute or until golden brown.

Serve warm with your favorite toppings.

While these vegan pancake recipes are super easy to whip up, it is important to enjoy these desserts in moderation and balance them with a healthy diet. Also, always consult with your dietician before including it in your diet.