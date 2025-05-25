10 smoothies for weight loss: Quick and tasty recipes to help you lose extra pounds

Smoothies are made by blending fruits, vegetables and other healthy ingredients. They are wholesome drinks that can boost weight loss with its high fibre and low calorie content, depending on the recipe you use.

Morning smoothies are a great way to begin your day, as they can help to boost your energy levels. They can also be an afternoon snack or you can enjoy them for dinner. A low-calorie smoothie made with water or unsweetened almond milk, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables can be a light and nutritious dinner. In fact, there are smoothies for weight loss. It all comes down to what you are adding to this beverage. Just because you can put anything you want in them doesn’t mean that you include full-fat milk and sweeteners in them. Here are some healthy smoothie recipes that may help in your weight-loss journey.

Are smoothies good for weight loss?

“Yes, you can have smoothies for weight loss, but you have to choose the right ingredients and watch the portion sizes,” says nutritionist Rakshita Mehra. During a study, published in the American Journal Of Health Promotion, regular smoothie consumers demonstrated a high incidence of weight reduction.

Here’s how the beverage can help with weight loss:

High in fibre : Adding fruits, vegetables, seeds, or oats, which are all loaded with fibre, can keep you full and reduce cravings. Eating 30 grams of fiber per day can help you lose weight, suggests research published in Annals of Internal Medicine.

: Adding fruits, vegetables, seeds, or oats, which are all loaded with fibre, can keep you full and reduce cravings. Eating 30 grams of fiber per day can help you lose weight, suggests research published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Nutrient-dense : Well-balanced smoothies for weight loss can provide essential nutrients without excess calories.

: Well-balanced smoothies for weight loss can provide essential nutrients without excess calories. Controls portion sizes : Blended meals can be portioned easily to avoid overeating.

: Blended meals can be portioned easily to avoid overeating. Boosts metabolism: While making smoothies for weight loss, use ingredients like green tea, berries and cinnamon to help boost fat-burning.

Smoothies for weight loss: 10 healthy recipes

Here are some of the healthy recipes for smoothies for weight loss:

1. Green smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup cucumber (chopped)

1 cup spinach

½ avocado

Dash of ½ lemon

6 fresh mint leaves

1 cup chilled coconut water

½ teaspoon pumpkin seeds

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Blend all the healthy ingredients until smooth.

Serve immediately for a refreshing, hydrating drink.

2. Tropical basil smoothie

½ cup pineapple

½ cup mango

1 tablespoon lime juice

6 to 7 basil leaves

1 cup homemade coconut milk (unsweetened)

½ teaspoon chia seeds

Instructions:

Blend the ingredients until you get a creamy texture.

Garnish with extra basil and enjoy one of the healthy smoothies for weight loss.

3. Matcha apple smoothie

Ingredients:

1 green apple (sliced)

1 teaspoon matcha powder

1 cup almond milk (unsweetened)

½ teaspoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon oats

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients until they become smooth.

Drink this beverage with matcha that gives an antioxidant boost while oats add fibre.

4. Mango-lime smoothie

Ingredients:

¾ cup ripe mango

Juice of 1 lime

½ cucumber

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

6 ice cubes

1 cup cold water

Instructions:

Blend everything until smooth, and add more water if you need to.

Pour it into glasses, and garnish it with a few pieces of mango.

5. Berry-coconut smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup blueberries

½ cup strawberries

1 tablespoon unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup oat milk

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Instructions:

Put all the ingredients in the blend and wait till everything mixed well

Add the berries on top of the drink.

6. Kiwi-spinach smoothie

Ingredients:

2 kiwis (peeled)

1 cup spinach

1 small banana

½ cup water

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

Instructions:

Combine the kiwis, spinach, banana, water and sunflower seeds in a blender and blend until smooth.

Sprinkle the seeds on top of the weight loss drink.

7. Mint-lemon smoothie

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

½ banana

1 cup water

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients together for a naturally cooling and digestion-friendly smoothie.

Garnish with mint leaves before serving one of the healthy smoothies for weight loss.

8. Peach and tofu smoothie

Ingredients:

1 ripe peach

¼ cup silken tofu

½ cup cold soy milk (unsweetened)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients for a creamy, low-calorie smoothie rich in plant protein and calcium.

9. Watermelon and rose smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup watermelon cubes

½ teaspoon rose water

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon fennel seeds powder

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients to make a hydrating smoothie.

Add ice cubes in the end for an extra cooling effect.

10. Sweet potato and banana smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup sweet potato

½ ripe banana

1 cup almond milk

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon flaxseed

Instructions:

Bake sweet potato in a preheated oven (350 degrees Fahrenheit) and wait for it to be cooked through.

Remove its skin then let it cool down.

Blend sweet potato along with the other ingredients until creamy.

What to avoid in smoothies for weight loss?

While making smoothies for weight loss, avoid the following:

Added sugars : Avoid honey, maple syrup or sugar, as they can add calories. Use fruit like banana, dates or apple for sweetness, but in moderation. An association was found between beverages with added sugar and weight gain, according to research published in Nutrition, Metabolism, And Cardiovascular Diseases.

: Avoid honey, maple syrup or sugar, as they can add calories. Use fruit like banana, dates or apple for sweetness, but in moderation. An association was found between beverages with added sugar and weight gain, according to research published in Nutrition, Metabolism, And Cardiovascular Diseases. Fruit juice bases : Avoid orange juice, apple juice and sweetened coconut water in your smoothies for weight loss. “These juices strip away fibre and are high in fructose, which can contribute to fat storage,” says Mehra. So, use plain water, unsweetened plant-based milk or coconut water instead.

: Avoid orange juice, apple juice and sweetened coconut water in your smoothies for weight loss. “These juices strip away fibre and are high in fructose, which can contribute to fat storage,” says Mehra. So, use plain water, unsweetened plant-based milk or coconut water instead. Too much fruit : Avoid overloading with high-sugar fruits like mangoes, grapes, bananas, and pineapple. Excess natural sugar, even from one of your favourite fruits, can come in the way of your weight-loss journey. “Stick to 1 to 2 fruits per smoothie and add vegetables like spinach and kale,” suggests the expert

: Avoid overloading with high-sugar fruits like mangoes, grapes, bananas, and pineapple. Excess natural sugar, even from one of your favourite fruits, can come in the way of your weight-loss journey. “Stick to 1 to 2 fruits per smoothie and add vegetables like spinach and kale,” suggests the expert Flavoured or sweetened yoghurt : Avoid flavoured Greek yoghurt, fruit-on-the-bottom yoghurt, as they often contain added sugars and preservatives. Choose plain Greek yoghurt or unsweetened dairy alternatives.

: Avoid flavoured Greek yoghurt, fruit-on-the-bottom yoghurt, as they often contain added sugars and preservatives. Choose plain Greek yoghurt or unsweetened dairy alternatives. Full-fat dairy: Avoid whole milk and cream while making smoothies for weight loss, as they add saturated fat and calories. Use low-fat milk, plant-based milk or water.

You can have smoothies for weight loss, but focus on high fibre foods and use healthy fats in moderation.

Related FAQs Which smoothie is best for a flat tummy? If you're aiming for a flat tummy, the best smoothie is one that helps reduce bloating, supports digestion, and is low in sugar and calories. A great option is a green detox smoothie made of cucumber, pineapple, banana, spinach, chia seeds and coconut water. Are fruit smoothies good for weight loss? When it comes to blending fruits for smoothies for weight loss, choose the ones that are low in calories and sugar, and high in fibre. Berries, apples, and kiwi are some of the options, but have them in moderation. Can I drink 2 smoothies a day to lose weight? Yes, you can drink 2 smoothies a day to lose weight, but only if they're well-balanced and part of a calorie-controlled, nutrient-dense diet. Are smoothies better with milk or water? Whether smoothies are better with milk or water depends on your health goals, taste preference, and dietary needs. But smoothies with water or coconut water are best for weight loss and low-calorie diets.