Celebrate Eid-ul-fitr with these tasty and healthy seviyan recipes

Looking to eat healthy this Eid ul-fitr? try these healthy Eid seviyan recipes to celebrate with your loved ones.

The festival of Eid ul-fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims worldwide. It marks the time to break the month-long fasting period with feasting with family and friends. Typically, the Eid menu is filled with spicy and hearty meat dishes such as biryani, rich meat curries, and kebabs. However, no Eid celebration is complete without dessert. Seviyan is a popular choice for Eid desserts, commonly featured in dishes like sheer khurma and meethi seviyan. As many people opt for healthier dessert options, here are some easy and healthy seviyan recipes you can try for your Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, made with simple ingredients that are easily available at home.

What is seviyan?

Seviyan, also known as vermicelli, is a type of thin, long pasta made from wheat, semolina, or rice flour. “It is commonly used in South Asian, Middle Eastern, and Persian cuisines to prepare both sweet and savoury dishes. Used in Eid-special desserts like sheer khurma (a rich milk-based vermicelli pudding) and meethi seviyan (sweet vermicelli with jaggery). Also, used in vermicelli upma, pulao, and soups for a light and flavourful meal,” says nutritionist Haripriya. Seviyan is loved for its quick cooking time, soft texture, and ability to absorb flavors, making it a versatile ingredient for various recipes. Check out some of the best seviyan recipes handpicked for you!

Best healthy seviyan recipes

Here are some easy and delicious seviyan recipes you can try out this Eid.

1. Sheer khurma

Ingredients

1 liter low-fat milk, or plant-based milk (coconut or almond milk).

1/2 cup fine vermicelli (seviyan)

1/2 cup dates (pitted and chopped)

1/4 cup mixed nuts (almonds, pistachios, cashews, etc.), chopped

2 tablespoons ghee or olive oil (use sparingly)

4 green cardamom pods

A few strands of saffron

Optional: rose water, to taste

Optional: small amount of sugar, honey, or other natural sweetener.

Instructions

Soak the dates in warm water for about 30 minutes to soften them.

Chop the nuts.

Heat the ghee (or olive oil) in a heavy-bottomed pot.

Add the cardamom pods and let them release their aroma.

Add the vermicelli and roast it on low heat until it turns golden brown.

Add the chopped nuts and dates to the pot and sauté for a few minutes.

Pour the milk into the pot and bring it to a gentle simmer.

Add the saffron strands.

Reduce the heat and let the mixture simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the vermicelli is cooked and the milk has thickened slightly.

If adding extra sweetener, add it during this step.

Add rose water (if using) and stir well.

Serve the sheer khurma hot or chilled, garnished with extra nuts.

2. Meethi seviyan

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat vermicelli

2 tablespoons ghee or olive oil (use sparingly)

1/2 cup jaggery powder (adjust to taste)

2 cups low-fat milk, or plant-based milk (almond or oat milk).

1/4 cup mixed nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins), chopped

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Optional: Saffron strands, for flavour and colour.

Instructions:

Heat the ghee or oil in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Add the vermicelli and roast it on medium-low heat, stirring continuously, until it turns golden brown. Be careful not to burn it.

Add the chopped nuts and raisins to the roasted vermicelli and sauté for a minute.

Pour the milk into the pan.

Add the jaggery powder or sugar.

Add the cardamom powder, and the saffron strands.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vermicelli is cooked and the milk has thickened slightly. This should take about 5-7 minutes.

Serve the meethi seviyan hot or warm, garnished with extra nuts.

3. Seviyan Kesari

Ingredients:

1 cup seviyan (vermicelli)

½ to ¾ cup sugar (adjust to your preference)

1 ½ to 2 cups water

2-3 tablespoons ghee

A pinch of saffron strands (or food coloring, optional)

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

Cashews and raisins for garnish

Instructions:

Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee in a pan.

Add the cashews and roast them until golden brown.

Add the raisins and fry until they plump up.

Remove them from the pan and set them aside.

In the same pan, add the remaining ghee.

Add the seviyan and roast it until it turns golden brown. Ensure it doesn’t burn.

Remove and keep a side.

In a separate pot, boil the water.

If you’re using saffron, you can add the saffron strands to the boiling water to infuse it with color and flavour. Alternatively if using food color, add it to the boiling water now.

Add the roasted seviyan to the boiling water.

Cook the seviyan on medium heat until it softens and absorbs most of the water.

Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Once the seviyan is cooked and most of the water is absorbed, add the sugar.

Stir well until the sugar dissolves. The mixture will become liquidy again as the sugar melts.

Continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens and reaches a kesari-like consistency.

Add the cardamom powder and mix well.

Add the roasted cashews and raisins.

Stir everything together.

Serve warm.

Takeaway

Seviyan recipes, whether the rich and festive Sheer Khurma or the simple and comforting meethi seviyan, offer a delightful way to enjoy sweet vermicelli. By making mindful ingredient swaps like using whole wheat vermicelli, reducing refined sugar, and incorporating healthy fats from nuts, these traditional desserts can be transformed into healthier treats. Enjoying these dishes in moderation allows you to savour the sweet flavours while nourishing your body.