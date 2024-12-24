8 healthy plum cake recipes that you can whip up this Christmas

You can make the traditional plum cake this Christmas or you can go for healthier options. Try these healthy plum cake recipes this festive season.

For long, plum cake has been associated with holidays and celebration, especially during the Christmas time. The dark coloured-cake with rich, dense texture is perfect for the winter holiday, as it not only consists of dry fruits, but also spices like cinnamon, and nutmeg that may help keep you warm. While there is a traditional version of this dessert that includes the addition of alcohol-soaked nuts, there are also many healthy and kids-friendly versions that you can try. So, whether you want no alcohol, gluten-free, eggless or a vegan cake, these healthy plum cake recipes have it all.

What is a plum cake?

It is a traditional cake made primarily with dried fruits like raisins, prunes, and walnuts, and often soaked in alcohol (such as rum or brandy) or fruit juices to enhance their flavour and texture. Despite its name, plum cake doesn’t necessarily contain fresh plums. It is not clear why it was named plum cake, but it is believed that raisins are also known as plums in England. “They are especially popular during Christmas and other festive occasions due to their rich, dense texture and warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves,” says clinical nutritionist Susmita N. Most plum cake recipes require some basic preparation such as soaking the nuts a night in advance.

How to make plum cake recipes healthy?

Here are some of the healthy ingredients that can also be used in plum cake recipes:

Whole wheat flour : Most healthy plum cake recipes include wheat flour. “It has a high fibre content that can aid digestion and promote satiety,” says the expert. Hundred grams of whole wheat flour consists of 10 grams protein, 10 grams fibre, 37 mg calcium, 357 mg potassium, and 6.67 mg iron, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

: Most healthy plum cake recipes include wheat flour. “It has a high fibre content that can aid digestion and promote satiety,” says the expert. Hundred grams of whole wheat flour consists of 10 grams protein, 10 grams fibre, 37 mg calcium, 357 mg potassium, and 6.67 mg iron, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration. Almond flour : Almond flour is also a popular ingredient that can be used to replace or complement whole wheat flour in healthy plum cake recipes. It is gluten-free and rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E.

: Almond flour is also a popular ingredient that can be used to replace or complement whole wheat flour in healthy plum cake recipes. It is gluten-free and rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E. Flaxseeds : Flaxseeds are part of many healthy plum cake recipes. They is a source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, and may promote heart health, as well as help you lose weight. During a 2022 study published in the Obesity Facts journal, an association was found between fibres in flaxseeds and body weight regulation via hunger suppression.

: Flaxseeds are part of many healthy plum cake recipes. They is a source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, and may promote heart health, as well as help you lose weight. During a 2022 study published in the Obesity Facts journal, an association was found between fibres in flaxseeds and body weight regulation via hunger suppression. Coconut sugar : Replacing refined sugar with coconut sugar is a healthy change that can be incorporated in plum cake recipes. “It has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar, so it is better for blood sugar control,” says the expert.

: Replacing refined sugar with coconut sugar is a healthy change that can be incorporated in plum cake recipes. “It has a lower glycemic index than regular sugar, so it is better for blood sugar control,” says the expert. Unsweetened applesauce : It reduces fat content while adding moisture and natural sweetness.

: It reduces fat content while adding moisture and natural sweetness. Honey : It contains antioxidants and trace nutrients compared to refined sugar. Hundred grams of honey has 6 mg calcium, 0.5 mg vitamin C, 0.2 g fibre, and 0.42 mg iron, as per the USDA.

: It contains antioxidants and trace nutrients compared to refined sugar. Hundred grams of honey has 6 mg calcium, 0.5 mg vitamin C, 0.2 g fibre, and 0.42 mg iron, as per the USDA. Plant-based milk: Plant-based milk such as coconut milk or almond milk are often part of healthy plum cake recipes. These are suitable for lactose intolerance; often fortified with vitamins like B12 and D, making it the perfect ingredient for healthy plum cake recipes.

Traditional plum cake recipe

Ingredients:

Dried fruits (raisins, prunes, and apricots): 1 cup

Nuts (almonds, walnuts, and cashews): 1/2 cup

Rum or orange juice: 1/2 cup

All-purpose flour: 1 1/2 cups

Unsalted butter: 1/2 cup (softened)

Brown sugar: 3/4 cup

Eggs: 3 large

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Cinnamon powder: 1 teaspoon

Nutmeg powder: 1/4 teaspoon

Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon

Milk: 1/4 cup

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine dried fruits with rum or orange juice.

Cover and let them soak for at least 8 hours or overnight for better flavour.

Chop the nuts into small pieces.

Toast them lightly in a dry pan for enhanced flavour (optional).

Preheat your oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit.

Grease and line a pan with baking paper.

In a bowl, sift together all-purpose flour, baking powder, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg.

In a separate big mixing bowl, beat soft butter and brown sugar until they turn light and fluffy.

Add eggs one by one, and beat them well after each addition.

Stir in vanilla extract.

Gradually fold in the dry ingredients, alternating with milk so that you get a smooth batter.

Gently fold in the soaked fruits and nuts until evenly distributed.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan.

Smooth the top with a spatula.

Bake in the oven for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.

Allow the Christmas cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes.

Let it cool completely before slicing.

Healthy plum cake recipes for you to try

If you are not a fan of the traditional plum cake, try these healthy plum cake recipes.

1. Whole wheat plum cake

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour: 1 1/2 cups

Dried fruits (raisins, prunes, apricots): 1 cup

Rum or orange juice: 1/2 cup

Coconut sugar: 3/4 cup

Eggs: 3

Milk: 1/4 cup

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Chopped nuts: 1/2 cup

Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

Soak dried fruits in rum or the fruit juice overnight.

Preheat the oven and grease a cake pan.

Mix flour, baking powder, and cinnamon.

Mix coconut sugar with eggs, and pour in milk with vanilla.

Fold in soaked fruits, and nuts.

Bake for 50 minutes as the last step of one of the healthy plum cake recipes.

2. Vegan plum cake

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour: 1 1/2 cups

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Almond milk: 1/4 cup

Coconut oil: 1/3 cup

Flaxseeds: 1 tablespoon

Water: 3 tablespoons

Maple syrup: 3/4 cup

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Ground nutmeg: 1/4 teaspoon

Instructions:

Soak fruits in almond milk overnight.

While preheating the oven, prepare a pan.

Mix flour, baking powder, and nutmeg.

Whisk flaxseed gel (made by soaking the seeds in water), maple syrup, and coconut oil.

Combine wet and dry ingredients. Fold in the fruits, and bake for 55 minutes.

3. Gluten-free plum cake

Ingredients:

Almond flour: 2 cups

Coconut sugar: 1/2 cup

Eggs: 3

Baking soda: 1 teaspoon

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Chopped nuts: 1/2 cup

Orange juice: 1/4 cup

Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).

Soak dried fruits in orange juice for 2 hours.

Mix almond flour, baking soda, and coconut sugar.

Beat eggs and vanilla, and combine with dry ingredients.

Fold in fruits and nuts.

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes.

4. Low-sugar plum cake

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour: 1 1/2 cups

Stevia: 1/3 cup (or to taste)

Eggs: 3

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Milk: 1/4 cup

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Vanilla extract: 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

Soak fruits in milk for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven and grease and line a cake pan with parchment paper.

Combine dry ingredients in a bowl

Beat eggs with vanilla. Fold in dry ingredients and fruits.

Bake for 50 minutes.

5. Oil-free plum cake

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour: 1 1/2 cups

Unsweetened applesauce: 1/2 cup

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Almond milk: 1/4 cup

Chopped nuts: 1/2 cup

Instructions:

Soak the dry fruits in almond milk overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Mix dry ingredients in a bowl.

Add applesauce and soaked fruits. Stir well.

Pour into a greased pan and bake for 55 minutes.

6. Nut-free plum cake

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour: 1 1/2 cups

Coconut sugar: 3/4 cup

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Seeds (pumpkin, sunflower): 1/2 cup

Baking powder: 1 teaspoon

Almond milk: 1/4 cup

Instructions:

Soak dried fruits overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit.

Mix flour, baking powder, and coconut sugar.

Stir in almond milk and soaked fruits.

Bake for 50 minutes.

7. Protein-rich plum cake

Ingredients:

Almond flour: 1 1/2 cups

Protein powder: 1/4 cup

Eggs: 3

Coconut sugar: 1/3 cup

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Milk: 1/4 cup

Instructions:

Soak fruits in milk for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven, and combine dry ingredients, including protein powder.

Beat eggs and mix with dry ingredients.

Fold in fruits, and bake for 45 minutes.

8. Spiced plum cake with honey

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour: 1 1/2 cups

Honey: 1/2 cup

Dried fruits: 1 cup

Ground cardamom: 1/2 teaspoon

Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Almond milk: 1/4 cup

Instructions:

Put dried fruits in water, and let them stay in it overnight.

Preheat the oven.

Mix dry ingredients and spices.

Stir in honey and soaked fruits.

Bake for 50 minutes.

Plum cake is a must for Christmas. You can go the traditional way or follow various healthy plum cake recipes to celebrate this winter holiday. Made from the goodness of honey, plant-based butters and wheat flour, these plum cake recipes are healthy desserts that can be eaten by everyone.

Related FAQs Is plum cake made of egg? The traditional plum cake has eggs. It also consists of dried fruits, nuts, rum, flour, unsalted butter, sugar, milk, and baking powder. But there are many varieties of plum cake. Vegan plum cake does not use eggs. How to preserve plum cake at home? To preserve plum cake at home, wrap it tightly in a baking paper. Then cover it with aluminum foil. Store the cake in a cool, and dry place at room temperature. It should be kept away from sunlight.