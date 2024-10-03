PCOS snack ideas: 10 healthy recipes for your binge time

Women with PCOS tend to gain weight, and diet plays an important role in their lives. Check out some healthy PCOS snack ideas and their recipes!

Snacking is a common habit irrespective of age! We often reach out for chips or nuts or cheese with fruits when we feel hungry a few hours after having our last meal. Snacking does not only stop our stomach from growling, but also provides an energy boost. However, people with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) may have to think twice before snacking, as they need to watch their weight. It is easy for women with PCOS to gain weight, so they need to be careful about how much and what they eat. Having healthy snacks that include protein, fiber, and healthy fats, should be the focus. Let us tell you some healthy PCOS snack ideas and their recipes.

PCOS and weight gain

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women when they are in their reproductive age. Around 8 to 13 percent of women in the reproductive stage are affected by PCOS, according to the World Health Organization. “It can lead to many health issues, including infertility, metabolic problems like insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain.

Many women with PCOS also struggle with weight gain or obesity. During a 2021 study published in Human Reproduction, women with PCOS gained more weight in one year (0.26 kg per year) than women without PCOS. “Excess body weight can worsen insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance,” says Dr Jain.

Is snacking bad for PCOS?

Snacking is not inherently bad for people with PCOS. In fact, it can play a positive role when done thoughtfully. Here are some key points to consider regarding snacking and PCOS:

1. Impact on blood sugar levels

“Healthy snacks can help maintain stable blood sugar levels as well as prevent insulin spikes,” says nutritionist Susmita N. Going for snacks rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats can support energy levels and reduce cravings. But avoid snacks high in refined carbohydrates and sugars (like cookies, chips, and candy). They can lead to quick spikes in blood sugar and insulin, which can worsen insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS.

2. Nutrient density

Skip foods with less nutrients. Unhealthy foods like junk food can slow down the body’s metabolism and reduce the calories it burns. This can make it hard to maintain a healthy weight, according to research published in Obesity Medicine in 2023. Opting for snacks that are high in nutrients can help meet dietary needs and manage weight. Snacks like nuts, seeds, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables can provide essential nutrients while keeping you satiated.

3. Portion control

Being mindful of portion sizes is essential, as overeating snacks, even if they are healthy, can contribute to excessive calorie intake. Using smaller bowls or pre-portioning snacks can help control portions and manage weight.

4. Snacking for hormonal balance

Incorporating snacks with healthy fats like nuts or avocados, and fiber like fruits and vegetables, can promote hormonal balance. These healthy options can also keep you feeling full for a longer period of time.

PCOS snack ideas with recipes

Here are recipes for PCOS-friendly snacks:

Take a Poll What is your go-to drink for weight loss? Lemon-water

Herbal tea

Black coffee

Protein shakes Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Previous Next

1. Greek yogurt parfait

Ingredients

1 cup plain of Greek yogurt

1/2 cup of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions

Take a glass or bowl then layer the Greek yogurt and mixed berries.

Sprinkle chia seeds on top.

Drizzle honey if you wish to before serving.

2. Hummus and veggie sticks

Ingredients

1 cup of hummus

1 carrot (sliced)

1 cucumber (sliced)

1 bell pepper (sliced)

Instructions

Prepare the veggie sticks (carrot, cucumber and bell pepper) by slicing them into sticks or rounds.

Serve with hummus for dipping.

3. Nut butter energy balls

Ingredients

1 cup of rolled oats

1/2 cup of nut butter (almond or peanut)

1/4 cup of honey

1/4 cup chopped nuts or seeds

Instructions

In a bowl, mix all the ingredients until they get well combined.

Roll the mixture into small balls.

Place them on a baking sheet and refrigerate for at least half an hour.

4. Avocado toast

Ingredients

1 slice of whole-grain bread

1/2 ripe avocado

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Toast the whole-grain bread.

Mash the avocado then spread it all over the toast.

Season with salt and pepper and if you wish, add toppings like eggs or tomatoes.

5. Cottage cheese with pineapple

Ingredients

1 cup of low-fat cottage cheese

1/2 cup of pineapple chunks

Instructions

In a bowl, combine the cottage cheese and pineapple.

If you want you can sprinkle a little bit of cinnamon on top of the healthy snack.

6. Roasted chickpeas

Ingredients

1 can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed)

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of paprika or your favorite seasoning

Salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degree Fahrenheit.

Pat the chickpeas dry with a paper towel.

Toss chickpeas with olive oil, seasoning, and salt.

Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 25 to 30 minutes until crispy.

Allow to cool before serving roasted chickpeas.

7. Apple slices with almond butter

Ingredients

1 apple (sliced)

2 tablespoons of almond butter

Instructions

Slice the apple into wedges.

Serve with almond butter for dipping.

Sprinkle with cinnamon if desired.

8. Chia seed pudding

Ingredients

1/4 cup of chia seeds

1 cup of almond milk

1 tablespoon of honey

Instructions

In a bowl, combine chia seeds, almond milk, and honey.

Stir well and let it sit for about 10 minutes then stir again so that there is no clumping.

Cover and refrigerate the pudding for at least 2 hours.

9. Baked sweet potato chips

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Thinly slice the sweet potato.

Toss the sweet potato slices with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Take a baking sheet and spread the slices in a single layer.

After heating your oven, bake for 20 minutes until they turn crispy.

Let them cool then serve.

10. Quinoa salad cups

Ingredients

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1/2 cup of diced cucumber

1/2 cup of diced bell pepper

1/4 cup of chopped parsley

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a bowl, combine cooked quinoa, cucumber, bell pepper, and parsley.

Drizzle them with olive oil and lemon juice then season with salt and pepper.

Mix well and serve in small cups or bowls.