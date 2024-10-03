PCOS snack ideas: 10 healthy recipes for your binge time

Chat with
Snacking is a common habit irrespective of age! We often reach out for chips or nuts or cheese with fruits when we feel hungry a few hours after having our last meal. Snacking does not only stop our stomach from growling, but also provides an energy boost. However, people with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) may have to think twice before snacking, as they need to watch their weight. It is easy for women with PCOS to gain weight, so they need to be careful about how much and what they eat. Having healthy snacks that include protein, fiber, and healthy fats, should be the focus. Let us tell you some healthy PCOS snack ideas and their recipes.
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects women when they are in their reproductive age. Around 8 to 13 percent of women in the reproductive stage are affected by PCOS, according to the World Health Organization. “It can lead to many health issues, including infertility, metabolic problems like insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain.
Many women with PCOS also struggle with weight gain or obesity. During a 2021 study published in Human Reproduction, women with PCOS gained more weight in one year (0.26 kg per year) than women without PCOS. “Excess body weight can worsen insulin resistance and hormonal imbalance,” says Dr Jain.
Snacking is not inherently bad for people with PCOS. In fact, it can play a positive role when done thoughtfully. Here are some key points to consider regarding snacking and PCOS:
“Healthy snacks can help maintain stable blood sugar levels as well as prevent insulin spikes,” says nutritionist Susmita N. Going for snacks rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats can support energy levels and reduce cravings. But avoid snacks high in refined carbohydrates and sugars (like cookies, chips, and candy). They can lead to quick spikes in blood sugar and insulin, which can worsen insulin resistance, a common issue in PCOS.
Skip foods with less nutrients. Unhealthy foods like junk food can slow down the body’s metabolism and reduce the calories it burns. This can make it hard to maintain a healthy weight, according to research published in Obesity Medicine in 2023. Opting for snacks that are high in nutrients can help meet dietary needs and manage weight. Snacks like nuts, seeds, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables can provide essential nutrients while keeping you satiated.
Being mindful of portion sizes is essential, as overeating snacks, even if they are healthy, can contribute to excessive calorie intake. Using smaller bowls or pre-portioning snacks can help control portions and manage weight.
Incorporating snacks with healthy fats like nuts or avocados, and fiber like fruits and vegetables, can promote hormonal balance. These healthy options can also keep you feeling full for a longer period of time.
Here are recipes for PCOS-friendly snacks:
