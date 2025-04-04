Ditch fried foods and eat these 8 healthy breakfast recipes for Navratri

Navratri foods do not only include fried and carbohydrate-heavy snacks. Here are 8 healthy Navratri recipes you can try for breakfast this year.

Breakfast is an important meal on any day, and it becomes extremely important during the Navratri fast as well. While fasting, many people focus on lunch and dinner, often missing breakfast. But did you know that a good breakfast is important for maintaining energy throughout the day? Eating a healthy breakfast can ensure that you are active and energetic throughout the day. If you are confused about what to eat for breakfast, here are some healthy and nutritious Navratri recipes that you can whip up in no time. Not only are they delicious, but they are also filling and will help you sustain throughout the day.

What is the best breakfast during Navratri fasting?

While you may feel that breakfast can be one meal that can be easily skipped during a fast, it is not so. According to this study, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, improvements in appetite control and satiety indexes are observed after the consumption of breakfast. During Navratri fasting, a wholesome breakfast can include millet porridge, fruit salad with yoghurt, or sabudana khichdi. You can add nuts, makhana (fox nuts) to these Navratri recipes, and enjoy them a glass of buttermilk for energy and hydration throughout the day. Following healthy Navratri recipes for breakfast can be one way to keep yourself full and energised throughout the day.

8 healthy Navratri recipes for breakfast

When it comes to breakfast, it can be confusing to decide what to eat. However, here are some healthy Navratri recipes that you can whip up in the morning.

1. Sabudana khichdi

When it comes to Navratri snacks, this is a favourite. Sabudana (tapioca pearls) contains high amounts of carbohydrates, which provides one with instant energy. while peanuts contribute to healthy fats and protein for metabolism to last longer. Preparing it with ghee increases nutrient intake and improves gut health. This is what makes Sabudana khichdi a perfect Navratri recipe to follow.

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls)

½ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

1 medium potato, peeled and diced

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

8-10 curry leaves

2 tablespoons ghee or oil

½ teaspoon rock salt (or as per taste)

½ teaspoon sugar (optional)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Instructions

Rinse sabudana under water until the water is clear. Soak in enough water (about ½ cup) for 4-6 hours or overnight. Drain excess water and fluff the pearls with a fork.

In a bowl, mix soaked sabudana with crushed peanuts, salt, and sugar.

Heat ghee/oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and curry leaves. Add green chili and diced potatoes and sauté until potatoes turn soft.

Add the sabudana mixture to the pan and stir well. Cook on low-medium heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pearls become translucent.

Turn off the heat and mix in lemon juice and coriander leaves.

2. Millet porridge

Millet porridge is another great Navratri recipe to try for breakfast. Millet is gluten-free and gentle to digest, states this study, published in the journal Grain & Oil Science and Technology. Meanwhile, milk contributes calcium and protein to strengthen bones. Jaggery adds iron content to avoid fatigue.

Ingredients

½ cup barnyard millet (samak rice)

1½ cups water

½ cup milk (or almond/coconut milk for vegan option)

1 tablespoon jaggery or honey (adjust to taste)

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds, cashews)

1 teaspoon ghee (optional)

1 tablespoon raisins (optional)

Instructions

Rinse millet and cook with water until soft (~10 mins).

Stir in milk, jaggery/honey, and cardamom. Simmer for 5 minutes.

In a pan, lightly roast nuts in ghee and add to the porridge.

Garnish with raisins and enjoy your nutritious Navratri special porridge.

3. Buckwheat pancake

Buckwheat is a major ingredient in most Navratri recipes. It is rich in fibre and amino acids. It helps in supporting cardiovascular health and blood sugar balance. Potatoes enhance energy while cumin improves digestion.

Ingredients:

½ cup buckwheat flour (kuttu atta)

¼ cup mashed banana or grated apple (for sweetness)

¼ cup yogurt (or water for a vegan option)

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee or coconut oil

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions:

Mix buckwheat flour, mashed banana/apple, yoghurt, and cardamom to form a smooth batter. Add water if needed.

Heat ghee on a pan, pour small batter circles and cook until golden brown on both sides.

4. Makhana Kheer

Makhana (fox nuts) can also be added to many Navratri recipes. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. They help in promoting joint health and minimising oxidative stress.

Ingredients

1 cup makhana (fox nuts)

2 cups milk (or almond milk for a vegan option)

2 tablespoons jaggery or sugar

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon chopped nuts (almonds, cashews)

1 teaspoon ghee

Instructions

Heat ghee in a pan, roast makhana until crispy, then crush slightly.

Boil milk, add makhana, and cook for 5-7 minutes until soft.

Add jaggery/sugar, cardamom, and nuts. Stir well.

5. Sweet potato chaat

Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamin A, and complex carbohydrates, making them a healthy ingredient in most Navratri recipes. Sweet potato chaat is a healthy Navratri recipe as it helps in providing slow release of energy and immunity boost. Lemon juice aids iron absorption.

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes (boiled & cubed)

1 teaspoon rock salt (sendha namak)

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon chopped coriander leaves

1 teaspoon pomegranate seeds (optional)

Instructions

Peel and chop boiled sweet potatoes into bite-sized pieces.

Add salt, cumin, black pepper, and lemon juice. Toss well.

Top with coriander and pomegranate.

6. Rajgira paratha (amaranth flatbread)

Rajgira (amaranth) is high in protein and has lysine, an amino acid necessary for muscle repair and immunity. Adding this to Navratri recipes makes for a healthy and fulfilling meal.

Ingredients

1 cup Rajgira (Amaranth) flour

1 medium boiled potato (mashed)

½ teaspoon rock salt (sendha namak)

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

1 teaspoon chopped coriander

Water (as needed)

Ghee (for cooking)

Instructions

In a bowl, mix rajgira flour, mashed potato, salt, cumin, black pepper, and coriander. Add water little by little to make a soft dough.

Take a small portion, flatten it between greased plastic sheets, and roll gently.

Heat a tawa, and cook the paratha with ghee on both sides until golden brown.

7. Banana walnut smoothie

Bananas can also be added in many Navratri recipes. They have natural sugars and potassium that give long-lasting energy. Walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the brain. This is what makes this Navratri recipe very nutritious, and a must-try.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 cup milk (or almond milk for fasting)

5-6 walnuts

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

½ teaspoon cardamom powder

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions

Blend banana, walnuts, milk, honey, and cardamom powder until smooth.

Pour into a glass, add ice if desired, and serve immediately.

8. Lauki Halwa

Lauki (bottle gourd) has very less calories and is hydrating, promoting kidney function and digestion. The addition of milk and nuts provide protein and healthy fat. This is a healthy as well as nutritious Navratri recipe.

Ingredients

2 cups grated lauki (bottle gourd)

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons ghee

¼ cup jaggery or sugar

¼ teaspoon cardamom powder

5-6 chopped almonds & cashews

Instructions

Heat ghee in a pan, add grated lauki, and sauté for 5 minutes.

Pour in milk and cook until lauki softens and absorbs the milk.

Add jaggery/sugar, mix well, and cook for another 5 minutes.

Stir in cardamom powder and garnish with nuts.

These Navratri recipes move beyond the traditional fried foods that are usually had during this time. Not only are these Navratri recipes quick and easy to make, but these dishes are both yummy and healthy.

Note: Please consult your doctor if you suffer from any underlying health conditions before trying these Navratri recipes.

