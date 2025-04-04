Ditch fried foods and eat these 8 healthy breakfast recipes for Navratri

Chat with
Breakfast is an important meal on any day, and it becomes extremely important during the Navratri fast as well. While fasting, many people focus on lunch and dinner, often missing breakfast. But did you know that a good breakfast is important for maintaining energy throughout the day? Eating a healthy breakfast can ensure that you are active and energetic throughout the day. If you are confused about what to eat for breakfast, here are some healthy and nutritious Navratri recipes that you can whip up in no time. Not only are they delicious, but they are also filling and will help you sustain throughout the day.
While you may feel that breakfast can be one meal that can be easily skipped during a fast, it is not so. According to this study, published in the journal Advances in Nutrition, improvements in appetite control and satiety indexes are observed after the consumption of breakfast. During Navratri fasting, a wholesome breakfast can include millet porridge, fruit salad with yoghurt, or sabudana khichdi. You can add nuts, makhana (fox nuts) to these Navratri recipes, and enjoy them a glass of buttermilk for energy and hydration throughout the day. Following healthy Navratri recipes for breakfast can be one way to keep yourself full and energised throughout the day.
When it comes to breakfast, it can be confusing to decide what to eat. However, here are some healthy Navratri recipes that you can whip up in the morning.
When it comes to Navratri snacks, this is a favourite. Sabudana (tapioca pearls) contains high amounts of carbohydrates, which provides one with instant energy. while peanuts contribute to healthy fats and protein for metabolism to last longer. Preparing it with ghee increases nutrient intake and improves gut health. This is what makes Sabudana khichdi a perfect Navratri recipe to follow.
Ingredients
Instructions
Millet porridge is another great Navratri recipe to try for breakfast. Millet is gluten-free and gentle to digest, states this study, published in the journal Grain & Oil Science and Technology. Meanwhile, milk contributes calcium and protein to strengthen bones. Jaggery adds iron content to avoid fatigue.
Ingredients
Instructions
Buckwheat is a major ingredient in most Navratri recipes. It is rich in fibre and amino acids. It helps in supporting cardiovascular health and blood sugar balance. Potatoes enhance energy while cumin improves digestion.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
Makhana (fox nuts) can also be added to many Navratri recipes. It is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds. They help in promoting joint health and minimising oxidative stress.
Ingredients
Instructions
Sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamin A, and complex carbohydrates, making them a healthy ingredient in most Navratri recipes. Sweet potato chaat is a healthy Navratri recipe as it helps in providing slow release of energy and immunity boost. Lemon juice aids iron absorption.
Ingredients
Instructions
Rajgira (amaranth) is high in protein and has lysine, an amino acid necessary for muscle repair and immunity. Adding this to Navratri recipes makes for a healthy and fulfilling meal.
Ingredients
Instructions
Bananas can also be added in many Navratri recipes. They have natural sugars and potassium that give long-lasting energy. Walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which nourish the brain. This is what makes this Navratri recipe very nutritious, and a must-try.
Ingredients
Instructions
Lauki (bottle gourd) has very less calories and is hydrating, promoting kidney function and digestion. The addition of milk and nuts provide protein and healthy fat. This is a healthy as well as nutritious Navratri recipe.
Ingredients
Instructions
These Navratri recipes move beyond the traditional fried foods that are usually had during this time. Not only are these Navratri recipes quick and easy to make, but these dishes are both yummy and healthy.
Note: Please consult your doctor if you suffer from any underlying health conditions before trying these Navratri recipes.
During Navratri, avoid wheat, rice, and lentils, as they are not allowed in traditional fasting. Also, stay away from processed foods, onion, garlic, and table salt, which can disrupt digestion and spiritual cleansing. Deep-fried or overly spicy foods should also be limited to maintain energy levels throughout the day.
The ideal time for breakfast during Navratri fasting is within an hour of waking up, preferably between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM, to maintain energy levels and metabolism.
