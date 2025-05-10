Mother’s Day recipes: Nutritionist recommends 10 healthy dishes to make for your mom

Give priority to your mother's health by preparing simple and nutritious meals. Try these Mother's Day recipes, and make your mum feel special.

This Mother’s Day 2025, skip the mundane restaurant plan and say “I love you, Mom” in a slightly different way! Don the chef’s hat for a change and treat her with a wholesome, homemade meal. Whether it is surprising her with a breakfast-in-bed or comforting her with a cosy dinner at home, these 10 Mother’s Day recipes can help you lay out a surprise like no other. What’s more? These healthy dishes can be whipped up in just a few minutes, and can be made by anyone.

Mother’s Day recipes to pamper your mom

Here are some of the healthy, easy-to-make Mother’s Day recipes that you can prepare for your mum, not just on this special day, but on every day to celebrate her presence in your life. “These dishes are nutrient-rich, low in unhealthy fats and sugars, and high in fibre, protein, and more,” says clinical nutritionist Susmita N.

1. Avocado toast

Ingredients:

4 slices whole grain or multigrain bread

2 ripe avocados

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper

Instructions:

Toast the bread slices.

Mash avocado in a bowl, mix with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Spread on toast and if you want, you can top it with vegetables like tomatoes and bell peppers.

2. Quinoa vegetable salad

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked quinoa

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup cherry tomatoes (halved)

¼ cup finely chopped bell peppers

2 tablespoons chopped mint or coriander

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Quinoa vegetable salad is one of the Mother’s Day recipes. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl.

Toss gently and chill for 10 minutes before serving.

3. Green gram vegetable soup

Ingredients:

½ cup green gram

1 carrot (chopped)

¼ cup spinach (chopped)

2 cups water

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Take a pressure cooker, and put green gram and carrot in it with water. Wait for 3 whistles.

Blend the mixture slightly if needed.

Add spinach and let it simmer for 5 minutes then serve warm.

4. Berry yoghurt parfait

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yoghurt

½ cup mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries and raspberries)

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons granola

Instructions:

The list of Mother’s Day recipes is incomplete without something sweet. So, to make berry yoghurt parfait, take a glass, and layer yoghurt, berries and granola.

Drizzle honey over it and serve it chilled.

5. Stuffed bell peppers

Ingredients:

2 bell peppers (cut in half, and seeds removed)

1 cup cooked brown rice or quinoa

¼ cup corn

¼ cup black beans

1 small onion (finely chopped)

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon paprika

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Mix rice, beans, corn, onion and spices to make a dish part of the healthy Mother’s Day recipes.

Fill the bell pepper halves with the mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes then serve.

6. Finger millet vegetable pancake

Ingredients:

½ cup ragi (finger millet) flour

¼ cup grated carrots

¼ cup onions (chopped)

¼ cup tomatoes (chopped)

1 green chili (optional)

Salt and water as needed

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients with water to form a batter.

Pour it onto a hot non-stick pan and cook the pancake.

Cook both sides till crispy then serve with yoghurt.

7. Spinach corn sandwich

Ingredients:

4 whole wheat bread slices

1 cup spinach (chopped)

½ cup sweet corn (boiled)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 tablespoon low-fat cheese (optional)

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Sauté spinach and corn with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Let it cool, then add cheese.

Spread between bread slices and toast or grill.

Serve warm.

8. Sweet potato patties

Ingredients:

2 boiled sweet potatoes (peeled and mashed)

1 teaspoon grated ginger

¼ cup coriander (chopped)

¼ teaspoon garam masala

Salt and chili powder to taste

1 teaspoon oil

Instructions:

Mix all the ingredients and form small patties.

Heat a pan and shallow fry both sides till golden.

Serve with a healthy dip like yoghurt.

9. Garlic sautéed greens

Ingredients:

2 cups spinach or kale (chopped)

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 garlic cloves (sliced)

Salt and pepper as per needed

Instructions:

Heat oil, sauté garlic until fragrant to make garlic sautéed greens, part of the healthy Mother’s Day recipes.

Add greens, salt, and stir-fry until wilted then serve.

10. Millet pilaf

Ingredients:

¾ cup foxtail millet (rinsed)

1½ cup water

1 small onion (sliced)

½ cup mixed vegetables (carrot, beans and peas)

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pan then add cumin, onion, and sauté until golden.

Add the vegetables and sauté for about 3 minutes.

Add rinsed millet and stir well.

Pour water, salt and cover. Cook on low for 15 minutes or until fluffy.

Garnish with coriander then serve.

Mother’s Day recipes: Healthy ingredients

Some of the ingredients used in these Mother’s Day recipes are healthy and packed with nutrition. Let’s tell you about them!

Avocado : “Avocado is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats,” says the expert. During a study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an association was found between higher avocado intake and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

: “Avocado is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats,” says the expert. During a study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an association was found between higher avocado intake and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Greek yoghurt : It provides probiotics and protein. “It may improve digestion and skin as well as hair health,” says Susmita.

: It provides probiotics and protein. “It may improve digestion and skin as well as hair health,” says Susmita. Millets : Millets should be part of your Mother’s Day recipes, as they are rich in calcium and iron. They are good for bone health and anemia prevention.

: Millets should be part of your Mother’s Day recipes, as they are rich in calcium and iron. They are good for bone health and anemia prevention. Quinoa : It is a complete plant protein, which means it contains all the nine essential amino acids. It also has minerals such as calcium, iron, copper, magnesium and potassium, according to research published in Food Chemistry. “It can boost energy and help with muscle repair,” says the expert.

: It is a complete plant protein, which means it contains all the nine essential amino acids. It also has minerals such as calcium, iron, copper, magnesium and potassium, according to research published in Food Chemistry. “It can boost energy and help with muscle repair,” says the expert. Spinach : It is high in iron, which is needed for growth and development. Hundred grams of spinach has 2.71 mg of iron, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

: It is high in iron, which is needed for growth and development. Hundred grams of spinach has 2.71 mg of iron, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Corn : It adds fibre and healthy carbohydrates to your diet. So, it is good for digestion and boosting energy.

: It adds fibre and healthy carbohydrates to your diet. So, it is good for digestion and boosting energy. Sweet potatoes: They are rich in fibre, vitamin A, and antioxidants. “They can support your eye and skin health,” says the expert.

Mother’s Day recipes should be nourishing, delicious and filled with love. Use healthy ingredients like avocado, spinach and quinoa to prepare scrimp dishes.

Related FAQs What is a good dinner to cook for Mother's Day? A great Mother’s Day dinner should be delicious and nourishing. Lentil and vegetable soup and grilled tofu are some of the options. What are some of the Mother's Day starter ideas? For starters, you can make stuffed avocado with chickpea salad, stuffed mushrooms, zucchini and onion stuffing balls and herbed cucumber slices.