Diwali snacks: 7 sugar-free recipes for diabetics to enjoy this festive season!

Sweets can be challenging for people with diabetes. This festive season, try these 7 delightful sugar-free Diwali snacks that bring all the flavor without the sugar rush!

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings with it an abundance of joy, vibrant decorations, and a spread of delectable treats. However, for those living with diabetes, the traditional sugar-laden sweets can be a daunting temptation. Balancing festive indulgence with health is essential, but it does not mean you have to miss out on celebrating the festivities without delicious delicacies. This festive season, why not try some delicious sugar-free Diwali snacks for diabetics that satisfy your cravings and keep your blood sugar in check? With these tasty alternatives, you can enjoy the festive season without feeling deprived while keeping your health on track!

What is diabetes?

Diabetes is a condition where the body cannot properly use insulin, leading to high blood sugar levels. There are two main types—type 1, where the body does not produce insulin, and type 2, where it does not use insulin effectively. High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) can cause symptoms such as frequent urination, thirst, and fatigue. Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) occurs when levels drop too low, causing shakiness, confusion, and dizziness. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 77 million adults in India have type 2 diabetes, and nearly 25 million are prediabetic, putting them at higher risk of developing the condition. This alarming data highlights the importance of managing blood sugar levels through a healthy diet, medication, and careful monitoring of carbohydrate and sugar intake.

7 healthy sugar-free snacks for diabetics

If you are diabetic and want to enjoy delicious snacks during the festival season without compromising on taste, try these 7 healthy recipes shared by Chef Anjali Midha. These sugar-free, diabetic-friendly Diwali snacks can help satisfy your cravings while keeping your blood sugar levels in check.

1. Baked oats and nut laddoos

Oats have a low glycemic index and are high in soluble fibre, which helps stabilise blood sugar. “The healthy fats from nuts improve satiety without causing sugar spikes,” says Chef Anjali.

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats (roasted)

½ cup almonds and walnuts (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons (tbsp) flax seeds

8-10 dates (pitted)

1 tbsp ghee

A pinch of cinnamon or cardamom powder

Method

1. Grind oats, dates, and nuts into a coarse powder.

2. Heat ghee in a pan, add the mixture and stir for 2-3 minutes.

3. Make small balls (ladoos) of this mixture.

4. Enjoy a sweet and healthy snack with your family.

2. Grilled paneer tikka

Paneer (cottage cheese) is a protein-rich food and is low in carbs, making it ideal for managing blood sugar levels. Grilling instead of frying it can help reduce unhealthy fat content. Also, adding some spices will add flavour without any added sugar or carbs.

Ingredients

Take a Poll What is your favourite drink to boost immunity? Green tea

Fruit juice

Herbal tea

Lemon water Take a Poll What is your favourite post-workout snack? Protein shake

Oatmeal

Yoghurt

Nothing Previous Next

200g paneer (cottage cheese), cubed

2 tbsp of yoghurt

1 teaspoon (tsp) turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

Lemon juice, salt, and black pepper

Method

1. Marinate the paneer in the yoghurt and spice mixture for 15 minutes.

2. Grill or bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

3. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Also read: Diwali sweets: How to make diet-friendly mithai for a guilt-free festive season

3. Spiced sweet potato and quinoa patties

Instead of deep-frying, bake these patties to retain all the nutrients while keeping the dish light. “Sweet potatoes have a low glycemic index and are packed with fibre, which slows down the absorption of sugar. Quinoa is a complete protein and also has a low glycemic load, making it a great option for diabetics,” explains Midha.

Ingredients

1 cup cooked quinoa

1 cup mashed sweet potatoes

2 tbsp flaxseed meal (for binding)

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp cinnamon powder

Salt to taste

Method

1. Mix quinoa, mashed sweet potatoes, spices, and flaxseed meal.

2. Form small patties and bake at 180°C for 15-20 minutes until crispy.

3. Serve with yoghurt-mint dip for a cooling combination.

4. Almond flour and coconut laddoos

Use almond flour instead of traditional besan for a low-carb, nutty flavour that is a diabetic-friendly Diwali snack. Almond flour is low in carbs and rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which help in managing blood sugar levels. Dates can be used as a natural sweetener but in moderation. They offer fibre and essential nutrients without causing significant spikes in your blood sugar levels.

Ingredients

1 cup almond flour

¼ cup desiccated coconut

10-12 soaked and pitted dates (blended into a paste)

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp ghee

Method

1. Heat ghee in a pan, add almond flour and roast until fragrant.

2. Add coconut, date paste, and cardamom powder. Mix well.

3. Roll into small laddoos and refrigerate to set.

5. Zucchini and paneer tikkis

Zucchini adds a light, refreshing touch to this classic paneer snack while keeping it diabetic-friendly. Zucchini is low in carbs and calories, making it a perfect choice for diabetics. Paneer, being high in protein, helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Shallow frying or baking makes it a healthier, low-fat option.

Ingredients

1 cup grated zucchini (squeezed to remove water)

½ cup crumbled paneer (cottage cheese)

1 tbsp flaxseed meal

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

Method

1. Mix all ingredients and form small tikkis.

2. Shallow fry or bake until golden and serve with green chutney.

6. Roasted pumpkin seed and flaxseed trail mix

“Adding smoked paprika to this trail mix for a spicy, smoky flavour, will transform a simple snack into something exciting. Pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and protein, all of which are beneficial for managing blood sugar,” says Midha. They have low carbohydrate content and offer a crunchy, satisfying snack without impacting glucose levels.

Ingredients

¼ cup roasted pumpkin seeds

¼ cup roasted flaxseeds

¼ cup roasted almonds

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

Method

1. Mix all roasted seeds and nuts.

2. Season with salt and smoked paprika.

3. Store in an airtight container for a quick, crunchy Diwali snack.

7. Low-carb cauliflower samosas

For a guilt-free Diwali snack, replace regular samosa dough with a low-carb almond-coconut flour blend and use cauliflower as a filling. The dough is low in carbohydrates, while cauliflower, a non-starchy vegetable, is a low-calorie and high-fibre filling that won’t raise blood sugar levels. Baking instead of frying also keeps the fat content low.

Ingredients

1 cup cauliflower (grated)

¼ cup boiled green peas

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tbsp almond flour (for the dough)

Coconut flour (as needed)

Method

1. Prepare the dough by mixing almond and coconut flour with water and salt.

2. Sauté grated cauliflower with spices and peas for the filling.

3. Roll the dough, fill with the cauliflower mix, and bake until golden.

Side effects of eating sugar with diabetes

Sugar is found naturally in fruit, vegetables (fructose), and dairy foods (lactose). It is also added to food and drinks such as fruit juices, smoothies, syrups, and honey, known as added sugars or free sugars, by food manufacturers or by ourselves at home. The risk of sugar and diabetes or health is mainly around free sugars. While sugar does not cause diabetes, it can increase your risk of weight gain, putting you at risk of getting type 2 diabetes, as per the World Journal of Diabetes. Also, if you are already diabetic, sugar intake can cause high blood sugar levels. Here’s how it can affect your health:

1. Blood sugar spikes

Consuming sugar causes rapid increases in blood glucose levels, leading to hyperglycemia. This can result in symptoms like increased thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue.

2. Weight gain

Sugary foods can contribute to cravings and overeating, making it challenging to maintain a healthy weight, which is crucial for effective diabetes management. As per a study published in the American Diabetes Association, regular intake of sugar has been linked to obesity, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, some cancers, and Alzheimer’s disease.

3. Liver problems

Excessive sugar intake, particularly fructose, can lead to non-alcoholic related fatty liver disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. This can pose additional health risks for those with diabetes.

4. Nerve and blood vessel damage

Yes, consistently high blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and nerves, increasing the risk of complications such as heart disease and vision problems.

Also read: Diabetes management: 5 Tips to manage your blood sugar levels this Diwali

5. Worsening insulin resistance

Regular high sugar consumption can exacerbate insulin resistance, making it difficult to manage blood sugar levels and overall health.

Make sure you are keeping a check on your sugar intake during the celebration and monitoring your blood sugar levels to reduce the risk of a sudden spike!