5 chef-approved Christmas recipes for a healthier celebration

Kitchens fill with the wonderful smells of festive flavours and cosy spices during the holiday season. Christmas is a time to gather with loved ones, but it can be hard to balance indulgence with health. You don’t have to give up taste for wellness. You can create a healthy Christmas spread that impresses your guests while being delicious.
Here’s a collection of recipes by Chef Prajit Singh from JÔNT in Washington D.C. These recipes feature colourful ingredients, ideal for creating a festive atmosphere while also prioritising health.
Start an enjoyable Christmas meal with a salad. This salad showcases the bright colours of the season and is full of nutrients.
– 2 medium beetroot, roasted and diced
– 1 large sweet potato, roasted and diced
– 2 cups baby spinach
– Segments from 1 orange
– 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, toasted
– 1.5 tablespoons olive oil
– 2 tablespoons orange juice
– ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
– ½ teaspoon honey
– Salt and crushed pepper to taste
This salad is not only beautiful but also full of warm, refreshing flavours. Beetroots and sweet potatoes are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, making this dish a healthy appetiser.
A holiday meal needs a standout main dish. This Masala Herb Roast Chicken is packed with fragrant spices and comes with a creamy carrot-coconut purée. It’s delicious but won’t overwhelm your waistline.
– 1 whole chicken (1.2–1.4 kg)
– 120 g hung curd
– 6 cloves garlic, grated
– 1 tablespoon ginger, grated
– 1 teaspoon Kashmiri chilli
– ¼ teaspoon turmeric
– ½ teaspoon garam masala
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 1 tablespoon olive oil
– Salt to taste
– 2 tablespoons fresh coriander, chopped
– 300 g carrots, steamed
– 120 ml light coconut milk
– 5 g ginger
– Salt to taste
This dish satisfies your savoury cravings and adds warmth and spice to your meal. The marinated chicken stays juicy, and the purée gives it an exotic twist, turning your holiday dinner into a gourmet experience.
Millet Pilaf is a tasty side dish that combines sweetness, crunch, and nutrition. It showcases the versatility of grains and is an excellent addition to any meal.
– 200 g foxtail millet, washed
– 1 small onion, sliced
– 60 g green beans, sliced
– 1 small carrot, diced
– 40 g dried cranberries
– 1 stick cinnamon
– 1 bay leaf
– 1 teaspoon olive oil
– 20 g almonds, toasted and chopped
– 400 ml water or stock
– Salt to taste
This pilaf is both nourishing and flavorful, making it a great side dish for your roast. Millet is rich in protein and dietary fibre, helping you feel full longer while you enjoy each bite.
Enjoy a bright platter of grilled winter vegetables, enhanced with a refreshing coriander-mint chimichurri sauce.
– 200 g cauliflower florets
– 2 carrots, cut into batons
– 1 zucchini, sliced
– 150 g mushrooms
– 1 tablespoon olive oil
– Salt and pepper to taste
– 1 cup coriander
– ½ cup mint
– 2 cloves garlic
– ½ green chilli
– 1 tablespoon lemon juice
– 1.5 tablespoons olive oil
– Salt to taste
This colourful platter not only looks great but also helps you include many vegetables in your holiday meal. The chimichurri adds fresh herbs and spice, making the dish even better.
To make our celebration even more special, let’s enjoy a healthy dessert. Jaggery- and saffron-poached pears are not only delicious but also easy on the stomach.
– 4 firm pears
– 600 ml water
– 70 g jaggery
– 6 strands saffron
– 2 pods cardamom
– 1 teaspoon lemon juice
– 15 g pistachios, chopped
This dessert is naturally sweet and has a hint of spices, making it a great way to end a healthy Christmas meal.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.