10 delicious and healthy chocolate recipes your kids will love

Satisfy your kid's sweet tooth with these healthy chocolate recipes. These treats are enjoyable and nutritious, making them ideal for your little one!

Dear mommies, are you tired of finding an alternative to the store-bought sugary treats your kids love? Try these nutritious and healthy chocolate recipes that are delicious but nutritious. While chocolate is generally associated with indulgence, it can also be a source of beneficial nutrients when made with the correct components, such as fruits, nuts, and whole grains. These treats not only satisfy your child’s sweet cravings, but also contain critical vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. By including these delicious recipes in your child’s diet, you can ensure they get their favourite candy without compromising their well-being.

Can chocolates be healthy?

Yes, this delicious treat can be healthy. It depends on how much and what kind of chocolate you are eating. Milk chocolate is high in sugar and should only be enjoyed in moderation. On the other hand, dark chocolate has several possible health benefits. It contains flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can protect cells from free radical damage. These antioxidants may also benefit heart health by reducing blood pressure and harmful cholesterol levels. Besides this, it can also boost cognitive performance, happiness, and blood sugar levels, as found in a study published in the journal Current Research Food Science. If you are not a fan of the bitter taste, you can try these healthy chocolate recipes made with the goodness of natural sugar such as dates and honey to satisfy your cravings.

10 best healthy chocolate recipes for children

Here are tasty and healthy chocolate recipes that you can make for your kids, as suggested by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

1. Chocolate avocado pudding

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons of honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method:

In a blender, combine all ingredients until smooth and creamy.

Serve chilled, topped with berries or nuts.

2. Chocolate quinoa energy balls

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked quinoa

1/2 cup of nut butter (almond or peanut)

1/4 cup of honey or maple syrup

1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup of chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

In a bowl, combine all ingredients until well mixed.

Roll into balls and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

3. Dark chocolate bark with fruit

Ingredients:

1 cup of dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup of chopped nuts (almonds, pecans, or walnuts)

1/4 cup of dried fruit (cranberries, goji berries, or raisins)

Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave.

Spread melted chocolate on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Sprinkle it with nuts, fruit, and sea salt.

Let sit in the refrigerator until firm.

4. Homemade chocolate milk

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based such as almond or oats milk)

1 tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Method:

Whisk all ingredients together until smooth.

Chill and serve.

5. Chocolate-dipped fruit

Ingredients:

1 cup of dark chocolate chips

Fresh fruit (strawberries, bananas, or apple slices)

Sprinkles or chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave.

Dip fruit into melted chocolate and sprinkle with toppings.

Let it sit on a wax paper-lined plate.

6. Chocolate chia seed pudding

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of chia seeds

1 cup of plant-based milk (almond, oat, or coconut)

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a jar or bowl.

Let sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Top with fruit or nuts before serving.

7. Chocolate zucchini brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup of grated zucchini

1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup of whole wheat flour

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 egg

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon of salt

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

In a bowl, combine wet ingredients.

In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients.

Combine wet and dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.

Pour batter into a greased 8×8 inch pan.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

8. Chocolate-dipped rice krispie treats

Ingredients:

6 cups of rice krispies cereal

1/4 cup of butter

10 marshmallows

1/4 cup of cocoa powder

1/2 cup of chocolate chips

Method:

Melt butter and marshmallows in a large pot over low heat.

Stir in cocoa powder and Rice Krispies.

Press mixture into a greased 9×13 inch pan.

Melt chocolate chips and drizzle over the Rice Krispie treats.

9. Chocolate-covered banana bites

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 cup of dark chocolate chips

Sprinkles or chopped nuts (optional)

Method:

Cut the banana into bite-sized pieces.

Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave.

Dip banana pieces into melted chocolate and sprinkle with toppings.

Let sit on a wax paper-lined plate.

10. Chocolate smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based such as coconut milk or almond milk)

1/2 banana

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Ice cubes

Method:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve immediately.

Side effects of excessive consumption of chocolates

While healthy chocolate recipes are a great way to satisfy your cravings, these treats also need to be enjoyed in moderation. It is important to be mindful of potential side effects, especially when consumed in excess:

Even in healthy chocolate recipes, added sugars can contribute to weight gain and dental issues.

Cocoa contains small amounts of caffeine, leading to restlessness, insomnia, and increased heart rate in sensitive people.

Some ingredients, like nuts and dairy, can trigger allergic reactions.

So, get ready try these healthy chocolate recipes and replace the store-bought candies and chocolates, with these healthier options. However, remember to enjoy these treats as part of a balanced diet.