10 delicious and healthy chocolate recipes your kids will love

Dear mommies, are you tired of finding an alternative to the store-bought sugary treats your kids love? Try these nutritious and healthy chocolate recipes that are delicious but nutritious. While chocolate is generally associated with indulgence, it can also be a source of beneficial nutrients when made with the correct components, such as fruits, nuts, and whole grains. These treats not only satisfy your child’s sweet cravings, but also contain critical vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. By including these delicious recipes in your child’s diet, you can ensure they get their favourite candy without compromising their well-being.
Can chocolates be healthy?
Yes, this delicious treat can be healthy. It depends on how much and what kind of chocolate you are eating. Milk chocolate is high in sugar and should only be enjoyed in moderation. On the other hand, dark chocolate has several possible health benefits. It contains flavonoids, which are antioxidants that can protect cells from free radical damage. These antioxidants may also benefit heart health by reducing blood pressure and harmful cholesterol levels. Besides this, it can also boost cognitive performance, happiness, and blood sugar levels, as found in a study published in the journal Current Research Food Science. If you are not a fan of the bitter taste, you can try these healthy chocolate recipes made with the goodness of natural sugar such as dates and honey to satisfy your cravings.
10 best healthy chocolate recipes for children
Here are tasty and healthy chocolate recipes that you can make for your kids, as suggested by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.
Fresh fruit (strawberries, bananas, or apple slices)
Sprinkles or chopped nuts (optional)
Method:
Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave.
Dip fruit into melted chocolate and sprinkle with toppings.
Let it sit on a wax paper-lined plate.
6. Chocolate chia seed pudding
Ingredients:
1/4 cup of chia seeds
1 cup of plant-based milk (almond, oat, or coconut)
2 tablespoons of cocoa powder
1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Method:
Mix all ingredients in a jar or bowl.
Let sit for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Top with fruit or nuts before serving.
7. Chocolate zucchini brownies
Ingredients:
1 cup of grated zucchini
1/2 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup of whole wheat flour
1/2 cup of sugar
1/4 cup of vegetable oil
1 egg
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1/2 teaspoon of baking soda
1/4 teaspoon of salt
Method:
Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).
In a bowl, combine wet ingredients.
In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients.
Combine wet and dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.
Pour batter into a greased 8×8 inch pan.
Bake for 25-30 minutes.
8. Chocolate-dipped rice krispie treats
Ingredients:
6 cups of rice krispies cereal
1/4 cup of butter
10 marshmallows
1/4 cup of cocoa powder
1/2 cup of chocolate chips
Method:
Melt butter and marshmallows in a large pot over low heat.
Stir in cocoa powder and Rice Krispies.
Press mixture into a greased 9×13 inch pan.
Melt chocolate chips and drizzle over the Rice Krispie treats.
9. Chocolate-covered banana bites
Ingredients:
1 ripe banana
1 cup of dark chocolate chips
Sprinkles or chopped nuts (optional)
Method:
Cut the banana into bite-sized pieces.
Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or microwave.
Dip banana pieces into melted chocolate and sprinkle with toppings.
Let sit on a wax paper-lined plate.
10. Chocolate smoothie
Ingredients:
1 cup of milk (dairy or plant-based such as coconut milk or almond milk)
1/2 banana
1 tablespoon of cocoa powder
1 tablespoon of honey or maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
Ice cubes
Method:
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
Serve immediately.
Side effects of excessive consumption of chocolates
While healthy chocolate recipes are a great way to satisfy your cravings, these treats also need to be enjoyed in moderation. It is important to be mindful of potential side effects, especially when consumed in excess:
Even in healthy chocolate recipes, added sugars can contribute to weight gain and dental issues.
Cocoa contains small amounts of caffeine, leading to restlessness, insomnia, and increased heart rate in sensitive people.
Some ingredients, like nuts and dairy, can trigger allergic reactions.
So, get ready try these healthy chocolate recipes and replace the store-bought candies and chocolates, with these healthier options. However, remember to enjoy these treats as part of a balanced diet.
Shruti Bhattacharya is a content writer and editor for over 2 years. She specialises in writing on a variety of topics such as wellness, lifestyle, beauty, technology and fashion. Her current focus is on creating factually correct and informative stories for readers.
Thank you for your feedback
Your response has been recorded to help us improve your experience on Health Shots