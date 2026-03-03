5 healthy Holi recipes: Festive delights that support your gut

Enjoy five tasty Holi recipes that are good for your gut. These dishes will help you celebrate Holi without any stomach issues.

Holi is not inherently harsh on your digestion. What unsettles the gut is the cumulative effect of heavy sweets, frequent snacking, chilled beverages, and irregular meal timings that quietly overwhelm the Agni or digestive fire. In the days following the festival, complaints of acidity, bloating, sluggishness, and loose motions often rise, not because traditional food is harmful, but because it is consumed in excess and without attention to balance.

Holi feast: 5 gut-friendly delights for your taste buds

Below are five Holi recipes that preserve flavour and tradition while remaining gentler on digestion:

Baked-nuts gujiya

Gujiya is a festival essential, yet its conventional preparation with refined flour, deep-frying, and heavy sugar syrup can strain digestion, especially when consumed repeatedly throughout the day.

A lighter adaptation may include:

Whole wheat flour

Grated dry coconut

Finely chopped almonds and pistachios

Organic jaggery powder

Cardamom

A moderate amount of ghee

Baking instead of deep frying significantly reduces heaviness. Whole wheat provides fibre, which slows the absorption of glucose. Jaggery, while still a sweetener, is traditionally considered easier to process than refined sugar. Cardamom assists digestion and reduces post-meal discomfort. The result remains festive and satisfying, yet far less overwhelming for your system.

2. Spicy thandai

Thandai is often associated with post-Holi congestion and digestive upset. In most cases, the disturbance arises from excess sugar and very cold serving temperatures rather than the drink itself. Prepare thandai by blending soaked almonds, fennel seeds, black pepper, rose petals, and a few strands of saffron into milk. Allow the mixture to cool naturally and add raw honey only once it is no longer hot.

Fennel and black pepper gently stimulate digestive function. Rose petals help balance heat within the body. Avoid adding ice or serving directly from the refrigerator, as cold beverages can temporarily weaken agni when paired with heavy foods. Sipping slowly rather than gulping it helps digestion.

3. Moong dal dahi vada

Traditional dahi vada, made with urad dal and deep-fried, may feel heavy for individuals prone to bloating. Replacing urad with soaked moong dal creates a lighter alternative. Grind soaked moong dal with grated beetroot and a small amount of ginger. Shape into small vadas, then bake or air-fry them. Once prepared, soak them in freshly whisked curd seasoned with roasted cumin powder and rock salt.

Moong dal is generally easier to digest. Beetroot supports liver function and adds natural sweetness. Ginger and roasted cumin enhance digestive strength and help reduce gas formation. Portion size remains important. Two small vadas are usually sufficient for most people.

4. Banana-jaggery malpua

Malpua represents indulgence, and complete avoidance during Holi is rarely realistic. A balanced preparation can make it easier on the gut. Prepare the batter using whole-wheat flour, mashed ripe banana, and a small amount of fennel powder. Replace refined sugar syrup with a light jaggery syrup infused with cardamom. Cook the malpua in a flat pan with minimal ghee, rather than deep-frying.

Banana provides natural sweetness and moisture, reducing the need for excessive amounts of added sugar. Fennel aids digestion. Cooking in a flat pan limits the absorption of excess fat. Consuming it warm and avoiding immediate pairing with chilled drinks helps maintain digestive stability.

5. Coconut-dates ladoo

Milk-based sweets can feel heavy when eaten alongside fried snacks and sugary drinks. A lighter dessert option involves fresh coconut and dates. Blend grated coconut, mashed soft dates, finely chopped betel leaves, and a pinch of fennel powder. Shape into small ladoos and refrigerate briefly before serving.

Dates contribute fibre along with sweetness. Coconut offers moderate healthy fats. Betel leaf has traditionally been used after meals to support digestion, while fennel helps reduce bloating. These ladoos provide a refreshing finish without being overly heavy.