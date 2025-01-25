9 guilt-free gram flour recipe to lose weight the delicious way

Adding besan or gram flour recipes to your weight loss diet means eating nutritious and filling meals that can help you shed extra kilos. Here are 9 ways to eat it.

Weight loss does not come easy and some things are essential to shed the extra kilos. Diet is an essential component of every weight loss plan. Not only can the constant thought of delicious food be tempting but cravings also strike at the most unexpected times which can be difficult to resist. However, a healthy diet no longer entails eating boiled foods. You can try some easy gram flour recipes for losing weight that can be a delicious addition to your diet. Rich in protein and fibre, gram flour promotes satiety, helps regulate blood sugar levels, and aids in digestion. This makes it an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet.

What is gram flour?

Gram flour, also known as besan or chickpea flour, is a finely milled flour made from dried chickpeas (garbanzo beans), as found in a study published in the International Journal of Current Microbiology. It is a staple ingredient in many Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. There are many gram flour recipes when it comes to both sweet and savoury dishes. It is a good source of protein and fibre, making it a nutritious addition to any diet. Check out these easy gram flour recipes to try at home to lose weight effectively.

How does gram flour help in weight loss?

Incorporating gram flour recipes in your diet plans can work wonders. This is due to the nutritional composition of gram flour or besan. “It’s a good source of protein, which helps build and repair muscle mass while keeping you feeling full for longer periods, reducing cravings and overeating,” says nutritionist Samreen Saniya. Also, its high fibre content promotes satiety, improves digestion, and regulates blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes and subsequent overeating.

Additionally, gram flour has a low glycemic index, meaning it releases energy slowly, preventing sudden spikes in blood sugar that can lead to fat storage. When incorporated into a balanced diet and combined with regular exercise, following gram flour recipes can be a valuable tool in your weight loss journey.

9 delicious gram flour recipes for weight loss

Here are some easy, healthy, and weight-loss-friendly besan or gram flour recipes that you can try.

1. Gram flour pancake or besan chilla

Ingredients:

1 cup of gram flour

1/2 cup of chopped vegetables (onion, tomato, capsicum)

1-2 (optional) green chillies

¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 cup of water

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix gram flour, vegetables, turmeric, cumin seeds, salt, and water to form a batter. Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter and spread it into a thin pancake. Cook on both sides until golden brown.

2. Gram flour soup

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of gram flour

2 cups of water

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of oil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pot and sauté garlic.

2. Add gram flour and stir until aromatic.

3. Gradually add water, stirring to avoid lumps.

4. Add turmeric, cumin, pepper, and salt. Simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Besan dhokla

Ingredients:

1 cup of gram flour

1/2 cup of yoghurt

1 teaspoon of fruit salt

Water as needed

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds

5-6 curry leaves

1 (slit) green chillies

1 teaspoon of oil

Instructions:

1. Mix gram flour, yoghurt, water, turmeric, and salt into a batter.

2. Add the fruit salt and mix. Pour into a greased steaming plate.

3. Steam for 15 minutes.

4. For tempering, heat oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chili. Pour over the dhokla.

4. Gram flour vegetable stir-fry

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of gram flour

1 cup of chopped mixed vegetables (zucchini, bell pepper, carrots)

1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of oil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds.

2. Add vegetables, turmeric, and salt. Cook for 5-7 minutes.

3. Sprinkle gram flour and stir for 2-3 minutes.

5. Besan ladoo

Ingredients:

1 cup of gram flour

1/4 cup of jaggery powder

1 tablespoon of ghee

1/4 tsp of cardamom powder

Instructions:

1. Dry roast gram flour until aromatic.

2. Add ghee and mix well.

3. Remove from heat, mix in jaggery and cardamom powder.

4. Shape into small ladoos.

6. Besan kadhi

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of gram flour

1 cup of yoghurt

2 cups of water

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon of mustard seeds

5-6 curry leaves

2 cloves of garlic minced

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Mix gram flour, yoghurt, turmeric, and water to form a smooth mixture.

2. Heat oil, add mustard seeds, garlic, and curry leaves.

3. Pour the gram flour mixture and simmer for 10 minutes.

7. Gram flour flatbread or besan roti

Ingredients:

1 cup of gram flour

1/2 cup of whole wheat flour

Salt to taste

Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Combine gram flour, wheat flour, and salt with water to make a dough.

2. Roll into flatbreads and cook on a hot pan until both sides are golden.

8. Gram flour spinach curry

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of gram flour

1 cup of spinach (chopped):

2 cloves of garlic

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon of oil

Instructions:

1. Sauté garlic in oil, add spinach, and cook until wilted.

2. Mix gram flour with water to form a paste and add to the spinach.

3. Simmer for 5-7 minutes.

9. Gram flour or besan pancakes with oats

Ingredients:

1 cup of gram flour

1/2 cup of powdered oats

1/4 cup of grated carrots

2 tablespoons of chopped coriander

Salt and spices to taste

Instructions:

1. Mix all ingredients with water to make a batter.

2. Cook on a greased pan like pancakes.

Takeaway

When it comes to different gram flour recipes for weight loss, there are many that you are attempt. Rich in protein and fibre, following these gram flour recipes can help to promotes satiety and regulate blood sugar levels. It can also prevent those mid-afternoon cravings that can derail your diet. Incorporating these gram flour recipes into your meals can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing overall calorie intake.