6 delicious gluten-free snack recipes to satisfy your cravings

Craving a delicious and healthy snack? Try these 8 easy-to-make gluten-free snack recipes perfect for those with dietary restrictions.

Do you often find yourself torn between trying to eat healthy and satisfying your snack cravings? This can be quite the quagmire if you are looking for healthy options that have no sugar, are low fat, and gluten-free. However, not anymore! There are multiple ways to satisfy those cravings with some delicious and easy gluten-free snack recipes. From crunchy chips to decadent cookies, these snack recipes will fill you up without compromising your health. Packed with flavour, these recipes make the perfect companions for movie nights, afternoon pick-me-ups, or on-the-go munching.

What is gluten?

It is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. It gives dough its elasticity and helps baked goods rise and maintain their shape. Gluten-free snacks are food items that do not contain gluten. These snacks are suitable for people with celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, or those following a gluten-free diet for personal reasons, as found in a study published in the Encyclopedia of Food Grains. They can be as diverse as regular snacks, ranging from crunchy chips and crackers to sweet treats like cookies and cakes. They are made using alternative flour like rice flour, almond flour, or coconut flour, ensuring they are safe for those avoiding gluten.

Best gluten-free snack recipes

Here are some easy and effective gluten-free snack recipes you can try, as recommended by nutritionist Alisha Jeswani.

1. Roasted chickpea snacks

Ingredients:

200 grams of chickpeas

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 teaspoon of spices (paprika, cumin, garlic powder)

Method:

Rinse and dry chickpeas.

Toss with olive oil and spices.

Roast in a preheated oven until crispy.

2. Fruit and nut trail mix

Ingredients:

200 grams of dried fruits (cranberries, raisins, apricots)

200 grams of nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans)

200 grams of seeds (pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds)

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, give a gentle mix and enjoy.

3. Homemade energy balls

Ingredients:

200 grams of dates

200 grams of nuts (almonds, walnuts)

1 tablespoon of nut butter (almond butter, peanut butter)

1 tablespoon of cocoa powder

Method:

Blend dates, nuts, and nut butter until a dough forms.

Roll into balls and coat in cocoa powder.

4. Guacamole and vegetable sticks

Ingredients:

1 avocado

1 tablespoon of lime juice

1 tablespoon of cilantro

1 onion

1 garlic

Salt as per your taste

1 teaspoon of pepper

Vegetables (carrots, celery, bell peppers)

Method:

Mash avocados with lime juice, cilantro, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper.

Serve with vegetable sticks.

5. Greek yoghurt with honey and nuts

Ingredients:

Greek yoghurt

Honey as per taste

Handful of nuts (almonds, walnuts, pecans)

Method:

Top Greek yoghurt with honey and nuts.

6. Gluten-free banana bread

Ingredients:

Ripe bananas

200 grams of gluten-free flour

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of oil

Method:

Mash bananas. Combine dry ingredients in one bowl and wet ingredients in another.

Mix wet and dry ingredients.

Bake in a loaf pan.

Benefits of munching on gluten-free snacks

Here are some potential benefits of gluten-free snacks.

1. Improves digestion

Consuming gluten can cause an immune system response in the small intestine in those with celiac disease or non-celiac gluten sensitivity, resulting in damage to the villi, the tiny finger-like projections that line the intestinal wall. This damage impairs nutrient absorption, resulting in a variety of digestive symptoms including bloating, gas, chronic diarrhoea or constipation, stomach discomfort, and malabsorption. By carefully following a gluten-free diet, people can reduce their digestive symptoms, enhance intestinal lining mending, and improve overall digestive health and nutrient absorption, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients.

2. Helps in losing weight

Many gluten-free snacks are naturally low in calories and high in fibre, making them excellent for weight management. “Fibre-rich meals, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, aid in satiety by slowing digestion and stabilising blood sugar,” says the expert. This prevents overeating and cravings, resulting in lower calorie consumption. Additionally, gluten-free dishes often include healthy fats, which can boost satiety and help regulate hunger hormones. People who choose healthful free of gluten snacks can maintain a healthy weight while avoiding the hazards of unhealthy munching.

3. Good for skin

People with gluten sensitivity can greatly benefit from eating a gluten-free diet when it comes to skin disorders like eczema and acne. “When patients with gluten sensitivity eat wheat, their immune system may mistakenly attack their tissues, including the skin,” explains the expert. This immune reaction can cause chronic inflammation, exacerbating existing skin disorders. People who eliminate gluten from their diet can reduce inflammation and enhance skin health. Plus, a gluten-free diet usually involves eating more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are high in antioxidants and vitamins that nourish the skin from within.

Side effects of gluten-free snacks

However, there are a few potential downsides to consider:

Some gluten-free processed foods can be lower in certain nutrients, such as fibre and iron. It is important to choose whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains (gluten-free varieties) to ensure a balanced diet.

Gluten-free products can often be more expensive than their gluten-containing counterparts. This can be a significant factor for some people.

Dining out or attending social events can be more challenging on a gluten-free diet, as it may require careful planning and communication with restaurant staff.

To minimise these potential downsides, it is crucial to make informed food choices, read labels carefully, and consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to ensure you are meeting your nutritional needs.