Gluten-free chips: Make the healthy snack at home

Looking for snacks without gluten? Then go for gluten-free chips, which can be easily made at home. Just follow this simple recipe.

When you watch a movie at home, you must be reaching out for popcorn. If not the snack made by heating up corn kernels, you must be enjoying a bag of chips while catching up with your favourite show or film. Another popular snack choice is chips. If you don’t get along well with gluten, you’ll look for chips without the protein found in some of the cereal grains. Reading the label can help you while purchasing gluten-free chips. If you want to be 100 percent sure, and avoid gluten side effects like digestive issues and headaches, make them at home.

What are gluten-free chips?

Gluten-free chips are chips made from ingredients that do not contain gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. “Gluten-free chips are a great and safe option for people with celiac disease (an illness caused by an immune reaction to having foods with gluten) and sensitivity to gluten,” says dietician Ramya B. Celiac disease, wheat allergy and non-celiac gluten sensitivity are the most frequently reported gluten-related disorders, as per a study published in Nutrients. So, if you have any of these problems and want to enjoy chips, look for specific ingredients. Corn, potato flour and rice are often used while making gluten-free products, as per research published in Heliyon.

Are tortilla chips gluten-free?

Tortilla chips can be gluten-free, but it depends on the specific brand and ingredients. Here’s when tortilla chips don’t have gluten:

Corn tortilla chips : These are gluten-free chips, which are safe for people with gluten sensitivity. Corn tortilla chips are usually made of yellow kernels, making them gluten-free, as per research published in ScienceDirect.

: These are gluten-free chips, which are safe for people with gluten sensitivity. Corn tortilla chips are usually made of yellow kernels, making them gluten-free, as per research published in ScienceDirect. Check the label: Many brands of corn tortilla chips are labeled as gluten-free, indicating they do not contain the protein or have been processed in facilities that make sure there is no cross-contamination.

When tortilla chips may contain gluten:

Flour tortilla chips : Some tortilla chips are made from wheat flour rather than corn. “These are not gluten-free and should be avoided by people with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease,” says the expert.

: Some tortilla chips are made from wheat flour rather than corn. “These are not gluten-free and should be avoided by people with gluten sensitivity or celiac disease,” says the expert. Cross-contamination: Even if the tortilla chips are made with corn, they could still be processed in places that handle wheat products, leading to cross-contamination. For safety, look for brands that specifically state they are certified gluten-free to avoid any potential issues.

Are potato chips gluten-free?

“In general, the plain ones are gluten-free chips as they are typically made from just potatoes, oil and salt, all of which are naturally gluten-free,” says Ramya.

When potato chips are gluten-free:

Plain chips : Plain chips don’t have gluten content as they are made of potatoes, vegetable oil and salt.

: Plain chips don’t have gluten content as they are made of potatoes, vegetable oil and salt. Natural Ingredients: Many brands use natural ingredients that do not contain gluten, making them safe for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

When potato chips may contain gluten:

Flavoured chips: Some flavoured potato chips may contain gluten due to added seasonings or flavourings, such as:

Malt vinegar, which contains barley

Wheat flour, which is used as a binder or in seasoning mixes

Soy sauce or other gluten-containing flavour enhancers

Gluten-free recipes

Along with the instructions for making gluten-free chips at home, here’s a recipe for gluten-free chocolate chip cookies:

1. Gluten-free chips (potato chips)

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

Optional: garlic powder, paprika, or herbs like rosemary or thyme for extra flavour

Instructions:

To make gluten-free chips, preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wash and peel the potatoes.

Cut them into thin slices with the help of a sharp knife.

To a bowl, add the potato slices with olive oil and salt.

You can also add any seasonings you like, such as garlic powder, paprika or herbs to the bowl.

On a baking sheet, spread the potato and slices evenly.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes to get healthy gluten-free chips.

Allow the gluten-free chips to cool down then enjoy them.

2. Gluten-free chocolate chips

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut oil

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 cup maple syrup or honey (for sweetness)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp sea salt

Instructions:

In a saucepan, add coconut oil and heat it on low flame.

Once melted, add cocoa powder, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract and sea salt then mix them well.

Pour the chocolate mixture into small chocolate chip molds or a lined baking sheet to form little clusters.

Place the tray or molds into the freezer and allow them to set for at least 30 minutes, or until they become solid.

Wait until they become firm then remove them from the molds.

Store them in an airtight container in the freezer.

3. Gluten-free chocolate chip cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter or coconut oil (softened)

1/2 cup brown sugar or coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/2 cup gluten-free chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degree Fahrenheit.

Add the flour (almond and coconut) baking soda and salt then combine them well.

In a separate bowl, add butter or coconut oil and brown sugar and beat them well until you get a smooth and creamy texture.

Add the egg and vanilla extract, and whisk or beat it until it combines to form a smooth texture.

Gradually mix in the dry ingredients until well combined. Add gluten-free chocolate chips or chopped nuts.

Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions of cookie dough and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Press them down slightly if you want a flatter cookie.

Bake for 10-12 minutes until it turns golden brown in colour.

After cooling, enjoy the cookies.

You can make gluten-free chips and cookies at home. But if you wish to buy, look for chips that are labeled as “gluten-free” to be sure that they are free from the protein and have been produced in a facility that avoids cross-contamination.

Related FAQs Are gluten-free products safe? Gluten-free products are generally safe. They are essential for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. These products are formulated without gluten and can help avoid the harmful effects of gluten ingestion. Are frozen chips gluten-free? Frozen chips can be gluten-free, but it depends on the specific brand and the ingredients used. Many plain frozen chips made from just potatoes, oil, and salt are naturally gluten-free.