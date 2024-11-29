7 fruit-infused water recipes for weight loss

Try these 7 fruit-infused water! Packed with natural flavours and nutrients, these refreshing, healthy drinks can support your weight loss goals while keeping your hydrated.

If you are aiming for weight loss, fruit-infused water is a must-try! It is a simple and tasty way to stay hydrated while also shedding kilos. By adding fresh fruits like berries, citrus, or even herbs like mint, you can turn plain water into a flavourful, nutrient-packed drink. The best part? It is low in calories and contains no added sugars, making it a perfect choice for anyone mindful of their weight and sugar intake. Plus, drinking more water with natural flavours can help curb cravings and keep you feeling full longer. Wondering how to prepare it? Check out some healthy fruit-infused recipes for weight loss.

7 fruit-infused water recipes

Here are 7 refreshing fruit-infused water recipes to support weight loss and hydration:

1. Cucumber, lemon, and mint water

This refreshing combination is not only hydrating but also great for digestion and detoxification. Cucumber is known for its high water content and low in calories, while lemon provides a dose of vitamin C that can boost metabolism. Mint not only adds a refreshing touch to this fruit-infused water but may also help curb appetite.

Ingredients

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 lemon, sliced

A few sprigs of fresh mint

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Add the cucumber, lemon slices, and mint to a jug or infuser bottle.

Fill with water and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

2. Strawberry, lime, and basil water

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help fight inflammation and promote a healthy metabolism. Lime adds a citrusy zing, while basil offers a subtle, fragrant twist.

Ingredients

6-8 fresh strawberries, sliced

1 lime, sliced

A handful of fresh basil leaves

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Combine the strawberries, lime slices, and basil in a jug.

Fill with water and stir gently.

Allow the infusion to chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours and your metabolism-boosting drink is ready.

3. Blueberry, orange, and ginger water

This combination packs a punch with antioxidants from blueberries and the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger. The sweetness of orange balances the slight spiciness of the ginger, creating a delightful flavour that also promotes digestion. This fruit-infused water is not only refreshing but also low in calories.

Ingredients

½ cup of fresh blueberries

1 orange, sliced

1-2 thin slices of fresh ginger

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Place the blueberries, orange slices, and ginger in a jug.

Fill the jug with water and let it infuse in the fridge for about 2 hours. Now, your weight loss drink is ready.

4. Pineapple and mint water

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and may help reduce inflammation. Paired with refreshing mint, this combination prepares a flavoured drink that supports your weight loss efforts by improving digestion and providing hydration.

Ingredients

1 cup of pineapple chunks

A handful of fresh mint leaves

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Add pineapple chunks and mint leaves to a pitcher or infuser.

Fill with water and allow it to infuse in the fridge for 2-3 hours.

Serve chilled, and enjoy this drink throughout the day to stay hydrated.

5. Apple and cinnamon water

The combination of apples and cinnamon in this fruit infused water recipe not only provides a comforting taste but also helps control blood sugar levels. Apples are fibre-rich, which helps you feel full longer, while cinnamon boosts metabolism and stabilises blood sugar levels, making this water a perfect choice for weight loss.

Ingredients

1 apple, thinly sliced

1-2 cinnamon sticks

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Add apple slices and cinnamon sticks to a pitcher or infuser bottle.

Fill with water and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to blend.

6. Kiwi and strawberry water

Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a hefty dose of vitamin C and fibre, which can help reduce hunger and boost metabolism. Paired with the sweetness of strawberries, this combination is both refreshing and beneficial for weight loss.

Ingredients

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

6-8 strawberries, sliced

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Mix kiwi slices and strawberries in a jug or bottle.

Fill with water and let it infuse for about 2–3 hours in the fridge.

7. Watermelon, cucumber, and lemon water

Watermelon is not only hydrating but also has a high content of lycopene, an antioxidant that can help burn fat. Cucumber and lemon complement the sweetness of watermelon, making this water an ideal drink for looking to shed a few kilos. This hydrating fruit-infused water recipe is for staying hydrated and supporting weight loss.

Ingredients

1 cup of watermelon cubes

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

1 lemon, sliced

2-3 cups of water

Instructions

Incorporate watermelon, cucumber, and lemon in a jug.

Fill with water and let it infuse for at least an hour.

Are there any side effects of fruit-infused water?

Fruit-infused water is generally safe, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Some people might feel mild stomach discomfort due to citrus fruits like lemon or lime, especially if they have sensitive stomach or acid reflux. Moreover, fruits like pineapple can sometimes cause irritation in the mouth due to their natural enzymes. Also, while fruit-infused water is healthier than sugary drinks, drinking too much could add extra sugar if you are using a lot of sweet fruits. It is best to enjoy it in moderation and pay attention to how your body feels.