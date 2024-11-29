Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Recipes

7 fruit-infused water recipes for weight loss

Try these 7 fruit-infused water! Packed with natural flavours and nutrients, these refreshing, healthy drinks can support your weight loss goals while keeping your hydrated.
View All Images
These low-calorie drinks can support weight loss. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Published by Aayushi Gupta
Published On: 29 Nov 2024, 01:29 pm IST
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cook Time 2 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Serves 2
Medically Reviewed by
Eshanka Wahi
Nutrition
Channel Channel

Chat with

If you are aiming for weight loss, fruit-infused water is a must-try! It is a simple and tasty way to stay hydrated while also shedding kilos. By adding fresh fruits like berries, citrus, or even herbs like mint, you can turn plain water into a flavourful, nutrient-packed drink. The best part? It is low in calories and contains no added sugars, making it a perfect choice for anyone mindful of their weight and sugar intake. Plus, drinking more water with natural flavours can help curb cravings and keep you feeling full longer. Wondering how to prepare it? Check out some healthy fruit-infused recipes for weight loss.

7 fruit-infused water recipes

Here are 7 refreshing fruit-infused water recipes to support weight loss and hydration:

1. Cucumber, lemon, and mint water

This refreshing combination is not only hydrating but also great for digestion and detoxification. Cucumber is known for its high water content and low in calories, while lemon provides a dose of vitamin C that can boost metabolism. Mint not only adds a refreshing touch to this fruit-infused water but may also help curb appetite.

Ingredients

1 cucumber, thinly sliced
1 lemon, sliced
A few sprigs of fresh mint
2-3 cups of water

Instructions

  • Add the cucumber, lemon slices, and mint to a jug or infuser bottle.
  • Fill with water and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving.

2. Strawberry, lime, and basil water

Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help fight inflammation and promote a healthy metabolism. Lime adds a citrusy zing, while basil offers a subtle, fragrant twist.

You may also like
High-protein Kadaknath Chicken soup recipe | Health Shots Watch Video
Enjoy these 20 Thanksgiving appetisers before dinner Read Article

Ingredients

6-8 fresh strawberries, sliced
1 lime, sliced
A handful of fresh basil leaves
2-3 cups of water

Kapiva's Daily Detox Juices ensure that you get your everyday shot of wellness

Buy now

Instructions

  • Combine the strawberries, lime slices, and basil in a jug.
  • Fill with water and stir gently.
  • Allow the infusion to chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours and your metabolism-boosting drink is ready.
Strawberries are low in calories. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3. Blueberry, orange, and ginger water

This combination packs a punch with antioxidants from blueberries and the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger. The sweetness of orange balances the slight spiciness of the ginger, creating a delightful flavour that also promotes digestion. This fruit-infused water is not only refreshing but also low in calories.

Ingredients

½ cup of fresh blueberries
1 orange, sliced
1-2 thin slices of fresh ginger
2-3 cups of water

Instructions

  • Place the blueberries, orange slices, and ginger in a jug.
  • Fill the jug with water and let it infuse in the fridge for about 2 hours. Now, your weight loss drink is ready.

4. Pineapple and mint water

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and may help reduce inflammation. Paired with refreshing mint, this combination prepares a flavoured drink that supports your weight loss efforts by improving digestion and providing hydration.

Ingredients

1 cup of pineapple chunks
A handful of fresh mint leaves
2-3 cups of water

Instructions

  • Add pineapple chunks and mint leaves to a pitcher or infuser.
  • Fill with water and allow it to infuse in the fridge for 2-3 hours.
  • Serve chilled, and enjoy this drink throughout the day to stay hydrated.

Also read: 5 fruits that you tend to peel, but should not!

5. Apple and cinnamon water

The combination of apples and cinnamon in this fruit infused water recipe not only provides a comforting taste but also helps control blood sugar levels. Apples are fibre-rich, which helps you feel full longer, while cinnamon boosts metabolism and stabilises blood sugar levels, making this water a perfect choice for weight loss.

Ingredients

1 apple, thinly sliced
1-2 cinnamon sticks
2-3 cups of water

Instructions

  • Add apple slices and cinnamon sticks to a pitcher or infuser bottle.
  • Fill with water and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to allow the flavours to blend.

6. Kiwi and strawberry water

Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a hefty dose of vitamin C and fibre, which can help reduce hunger and boost metabolism. Paired with the sweetness of strawberries, this combination is both refreshing and beneficial for weight loss.

Ingredients

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced
6-8 strawberries, sliced
2-3 cups of water

Instructions

  • Mix kiwi slices and strawberries in a jug or bottle.
  • Fill with water and let it infuse for about 2–3 hours in the fridge.
Kiwi is packed with vitamin C nutrients. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

7. Watermelon, cucumber, and lemon water

Watermelon is not only hydrating but also has a high content of lycopene, an antioxidant that can help burn fat. Cucumber and lemon complement the sweetness of watermelon, making this water an ideal drink for looking to shed a few kilos. This hydrating fruit-infused water recipe is for staying hydrated and supporting weight loss.

Ingredients

1 cup of watermelon cubes
½ cucumber, thinly sliced
1 lemon, sliced
2-3 cups of water

Instructions

  • Incorporate watermelon, cucumber, and lemon in a jug.
  • Fill with water and let it infuse for at least an hour.

Also read: Ready for detox? Know 7 benefits of star anise infused water

Are there any side effects of fruit-infused water?

Fruit-infused water is generally safe, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Some people might feel mild stomach discomfort due to citrus fruits like lemon or lime, especially if they have sensitive stomach or acid reflux. Moreover, fruits like pineapple can sometimes cause irritation in the mouth due to their natural enzymes. Also, while fruit-infused water is healthier than sugary drinks, drinking too much could add extra sugar if you are using a lot of sweet fruits. It is best to enjoy it in moderation and pay attention to how your body feels.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods

Related Topics:
Related FAQs

Is fruit-infused water better than regular water?

Fruit-infused water offers added vitamins and antioxidants from the fruit, making it a more flavourful and nutrient-rich option. However, regular water is still the best for hydration, especially if you want to avoid excess sugar.

Do I need to peel the fruits before infusing them?

It is not necessary to peel most fruits. Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons can be used with their peel, and for fruits like apples or berries, it is better to slice them without peeling them to preserve their nutrients.

How long should I let fruit-infused water sit before drinking?

For best flavour, let your fruit-infused water sit in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours. The longer it sits, the stronger the flavour will be, but it is best consumed within 24-48 hours for optimal freshness.

Can I use frozen fruit for infusing water?

Yes! Frozen fruit works well for infusing water and can keep the drink chilled without watering it down. It’s a great option if you don’t have fresh fruit on hand.
About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a health writer with a special interest in trends related to diet, fitness, beauty and intimate health. With around 2 years of experience in the wellness industry, she is connected to leading experts and doctors to provide our readers with factually correct information.

Related Stories

7 soup recipes that can help you reduce belly fat in no time

Recipes

7 healthy juices to burn belly fat

Photo Gallery

Photo Gallery

Walking for weight loss: 7 types to help you stay in shape

Photo Gallery

7 delicious winter fruits for weight loss

Photo Gallery

Air pollution: 6 benefits of breathing exercises for lungs

Photo Gallery
Hi!
I am

Ask HealthShots Anything - Get answers to your health & nutrition questions for FREE

Nutrition Recipes Superfoods Chat Now

30% blood sugar reduction in just 3 months

Buy now

Exclusively on

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES