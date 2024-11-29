7 fruit-infused water recipes for weight loss

Chat with
If you are aiming for weight loss, fruit-infused water is a must-try! It is a simple and tasty way to stay hydrated while also shedding kilos. By adding fresh fruits like berries, citrus, or even herbs like mint, you can turn plain water into a flavourful, nutrient-packed drink. The best part? It is low in calories and contains no added sugars, making it a perfect choice for anyone mindful of their weight and sugar intake. Plus, drinking more water with natural flavours can help curb cravings and keep you feeling full longer. Wondering how to prepare it? Check out some healthy fruit-infused recipes for weight loss.
Here are 7 refreshing fruit-infused water recipes to support weight loss and hydration:
This refreshing combination is not only hydrating but also great for digestion and detoxification. Cucumber is known for its high water content and low in calories, while lemon provides a dose of vitamin C that can boost metabolism. Mint not only adds a refreshing touch to this fruit-infused water but may also help curb appetite.
Ingredients
1 cucumber, thinly sliced
1 lemon, sliced
A few sprigs of fresh mint
2-3 cups of water
Instructions
Strawberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which help fight inflammation and promote a healthy metabolism. Lime adds a citrusy zing, while basil offers a subtle, fragrant twist.
Ingredients
6-8 fresh strawberries, sliced
1 lime, sliced
A handful of fresh basil leaves
2-3 cups of water
Kapiva's Daily Detox Juices ensure that you get your everyday shot of wellnessBuy now
Instructions
This combination packs a punch with antioxidants from blueberries and the anti-inflammatory properties of ginger. The sweetness of orange balances the slight spiciness of the ginger, creating a delightful flavour that also promotes digestion. This fruit-infused water is not only refreshing but also low in calories.
Ingredients
½ cup of fresh blueberries
1 orange, sliced
1-2 thin slices of fresh ginger
2-3 cups of water
Instructions
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and may help reduce inflammation. Paired with refreshing mint, this combination prepares a flavoured drink that supports your weight loss efforts by improving digestion and providing hydration.
Ingredients
1 cup of pineapple chunks
A handful of fresh mint leaves
2-3 cups of water
Instructions
Also read: 5 fruits that you tend to peel, but should not!
The combination of apples and cinnamon in this fruit infused water recipe not only provides a comforting taste but also helps control blood sugar levels. Apples are fibre-rich, which helps you feel full longer, while cinnamon boosts metabolism and stabilises blood sugar levels, making this water a perfect choice for weight loss.
Ingredients
1 apple, thinly sliced
1-2 cinnamon sticks
2-3 cups of water
Instructions
Kiwi is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering a hefty dose of vitamin C and fibre, which can help reduce hunger and boost metabolism. Paired with the sweetness of strawberries, this combination is both refreshing and beneficial for weight loss.
Ingredients
2 kiwis, peeled and sliced
6-8 strawberries, sliced
2-3 cups of water
Instructions
Watermelon is not only hydrating but also has a high content of lycopene, an antioxidant that can help burn fat. Cucumber and lemon complement the sweetness of watermelon, making this water an ideal drink for looking to shed a few kilos. This hydrating fruit-infused water recipe is for staying hydrated and supporting weight loss.
Ingredients
1 cup of watermelon cubes
½ cucumber, thinly sliced
1 lemon, sliced
2-3 cups of water
Instructions
Also read: Ready for detox? Know 7 benefits of star anise infused water
Fruit-infused water is generally safe, but there are a few things to keep in mind. Some people might feel mild stomach discomfort due to citrus fruits like lemon or lime, especially if they have sensitive stomach or acid reflux. Moreover, fruits like pineapple can sometimes cause irritation in the mouth due to their natural enzymes. Also, while fruit-infused water is healthier than sugary drinks, drinking too much could add extra sugar if you are using a lot of sweet fruits. It is best to enjoy it in moderation and pay attention to how your body feels.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Healthy Eating, Nutrition, Recipes, Superfoods
Fruit-infused water offers added vitamins and antioxidants from the fruit, making it a more flavourful and nutrient-rich option. However, regular water is still the best for hydration, especially if you want to avoid excess sugar.
It is not necessary to peel most fruits. Citrus fruits such as oranges and lemons can be used with their peel, and for fruits like apples or berries, it is better to slice them without peeling them to preserve their nutrients.
For best flavour, let your fruit-infused water sit in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours. The longer it sits, the stronger the flavour will be, but it is best consumed within 24-48 hours for optimal freshness.
Yes! Frozen fruit works well for infusing water and can keep the drink chilled without watering it down. It’s a great option if you don’t have fresh fruit on hand.